Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Nesterick named Cloverbelt Defensive Player of the Year

Stanley-Boyd senior Jacob Nesterick has been named the Cloverbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
Nesterick was named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team at defensive line, joined on the first team by senior quarterback Carsen Hause, senior wide receiver/tight end Brady Potaczek, senior specialist Michael Karlen, senior defensive back Lucas Smith and senior specialist Cooper Nichols for the Orioles.
Junior offensive lineman Grant Hatfield was a second team selection on offense and junior defensive back Logan Burzynski was a second team pick on defense.
Sophomore offensive lineman Robert Poole and sophomore linebacker Chase Sturm were honorable mention selections for Stanley-Boyd.
Durand senior running back Simon Bauer was named the Cloverbelt Offensive Player of the Year, Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner was named the Cloverbelt Coach of the Year and Durand coach Barry Terpstra was selected as the Cloverbelt Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team finished 1-19 in 2020-21, but brings back four starters and nine total varsity players with significant experience as the Cardinals shoot for more victories this season.
Chi-Hi seniors Mason Goettl, Bryant Petska, Karson Bowe, Owen Krista, Elijah Hable, Gavin Goodman, Brayden Warwick and junior Dawson Goodman have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Senior Beau Snyder was a second team selection for the Cards.
Lake Holcombe senior Brooke Lechleitner is aiming for fast times and high finishes as she and Madeline Bunton head to Friday's Division 2 state girls swimming championships in Waukesha to swim for the Ladysmith co-op.
Chi-Hi junior Sami Perlberg and sophomores Sophie Robinson and Paige Steinmetz have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Junior Maddy Bauer was a second team selection.