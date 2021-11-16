Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Nesterick named Cloverbelt Defensive Player of the Year

Stanley-Boyd senior Jacob Nesterick has been named the Cloverbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Nesterick was named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team at defensive line, joined on the first team by senior quarterback Carsen Hause, senior wide receiver/tight end Brady Potaczek, senior specialist Michael Karlen, senior defensive back Lucas Smith and senior specialist Cooper Nichols for the Orioles.

Junior offensive lineman Grant Hatfield was a second team selection on offense and junior defensive back Logan Burzynski was a second team pick on defense.

Sophomore offensive lineman Robert Poole and sophomore linebacker Chase Sturm were honorable mention selections for Stanley-Boyd.

Durand senior running back Simon Bauer was named the Cloverbelt Offensive Player of the Year, Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner was named the Cloverbelt Coach of the Year and Durand coach Barry Terpstra was selected as the Cloverbelt Assistant Coach of the Year.

All-Cloverbelt Conference

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd. Running Back—Simon Bauer, Durand; Gus Theisen, Eau Claire Regis; Rud Dawson, Mondovi. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Leo Hagberg, Fall Creek; Brady Potaczek, Stanley-Boyd. Offensive Line—Hank Axelrod, Eau Claire Regis; Andrew Fedie, Durand; Mitchell Fedie, Mondovi; Noah Knobloch, Eau Claire Regis; Ethan Whitwam, Durand. Specialist—Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd.

Offensive Player of the Year—Simon Bauer, Durand.

First Team Defense

Defensive Line—Mason Fedie, Mondovi; Gunnar Hurlburt, Durand; Jacob Nesterick, Stanley-Boyd; Zander Rockow, Eau Claire Regis; Carson Steinhorst, Elk Mound. Linebacker—Ethan Anibas, Durand; Casey Erickson, Eau Claire Regis; Alan George, Mondovi; Jace Pekol, Neillsville/Granton. Defensive Back—Alex Leis, Eau Claire Regis; Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd. Specialist—Andrew Brown, Neillsville/Granton; Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd.

Defensive Player of the Year—Jacob Nesterick, Stanley-Boyd.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Eli Laube, Fall Creek. Running Back—Avery Kaanta, Elk Mound; Dawson Hartung, Durand; Jack Weisenberger, Eau Claire Regis. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Ethan Johnson, Elk Mound; Dustin Mohler, Mondovi. Offensive Line—Grant Hatfield, Stanley-Boyd; Ben Salonek, Eau Claire Regis; Brex Todd, Elk Mound; Connor Voth, Durand; Kaleb Walsh, Neillsville/Granton.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line—Tate Anderson, Elk Mound; Athyn Herman, Durand; Tristen Teigen, Mondovi. Linebacker—Tristen Bee, Mondovi, Bryce Kuula, Fall Creek; Greg Sokup, Eau Claire Regis; Caden Weber, Eau Claire Regis. Defensive Back—Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Ashton Fedie, Mondovi; Ethan Fedie, Durand; Jarod Falkner, Mondovi. Specialist—Kaden Russo, Elk Mound.

Honorable Mention

Quarterback—Kendon Krogman, Eau Claire Regis. Offensive Line—Tyler Burhop, Eau Claire Regis; Jacob Lucken, Fall Creek; Robert Poole, Stanley-Boyd. Wide Receiver/Tight End—Brody Seefeldt, Osseo-Fairchild; Cameron Martzke, Fall Creek. Defensive Line—Andrew Anderson, Fall Creek. Linebacker—Ben Kelly, Fall Creek; Zach Rosman, Osseo-Fairchild; Chase Sturm, Stanley-Boyd; Mason Kreitlow, Neillsville/Granton; Ryan Whittlinger, Fall Creek. Defensive Back—Micah Zoschke, Neillsville/Granton; Griffin Kristo, Eau Claire Regis; Keyton Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild; Ian Andrews, Eau Claire Regis; Ryan Bartig, Elk Mound. Specialist—Alex Erickson, Eau Claire Regis.

Coach of the Year—Bryant Brenner, Eau Claire Regis.

Assistant Coach of the Year—Barry Terpstra, Durand.

