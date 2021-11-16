Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Potaczak and Karlen, Chi-Hi's Goettl named to Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's All-State first team

Stanley-Boyd seniors Brady Potaczek and Michael Karlen and Chi-Hi senior Mason Goettl have been named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's All-State first team for the 2021 season.

Potaczek was chosen to the WFCA Small School first team at wide receiver as one of four players from around the state to earn the honor. Karlen was selected to the small school first team as the team's lone kicker. Goettl was picked for the WFCA's Large School team along the offensive line as one of 10 picks.

Gilman seniors Bryson Keepers and Julian Krizan were selected to the WFCA's Eight-Player All-State first team with Keepers picked at tight end/fullback and Krizan chosen at inside linebacker.

Stanley-Boyd senior Jacob Nesterick was selected to the small schools team as an honorable mention at defensive end, as was Cadott senior Gavin Tegels at inside linebacker with Potaczek also being chosen as an honorable mention at outside linebacker.

Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett was selected as the Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year and Sun Prairie senior defensive end Issac Hamm was picked as the Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year. Lake Country Lutheran senior quarterback Luke Haertle was named the Small Schools Offensive Player of the Year and Saint Croix Central defensive lineman Carson Hinzman was named Small Schools Defensive Player of the Year.

Luck senior running back Wyatt Jensen was selected as the Eight-Man Player of the Year.

