Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 1
Stats and Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
Chippewa Falls 0-0 0-0
Hudson 0-0 0-0
Menomonie 0-0 0-0
New Richmond 0-0 0-0
Rice Lake 0-0 0-0
River Falls 0-0 0-0
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Menomonie at Hudson
New Richmond at Rice Lake
CWWC W-L W-L
Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-0
Bruce 0-0 0-0
Gilman 0-0 0-0
McDonell 0-0 0-0
New Auburn 0-0 0-0
Phillips 0-0 0-0
Friday’s Games
McDonell at Alma Center Lincoln
Phillips at New Auburn
Bruce at Gilman
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Barron 0-0 0-0
Bloomer 0-0 0-0
Cameron 0-0 0-0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-0
Cumberland 0-0 0-0
Northwestern 0-0 0-0
Saint Croix Falls 0-0 0-0
Spooner 0-0 0-0
Friday’s Games
Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls
Spooner at Barron
Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cumberland at Cameron
Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Durand 0-0 0-0
Eau Claire Regis 0-0 0-0
Elk Mound 0-0 0-0
Fall Creek 0-0 0-0
Mondovi 0-0 0-0
Neillsville/Granton 0-0 0-0
Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-0
Stanley-Boyd 0-0 0-0
Friday’s Games
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
Durand at Neillsville/Granton
Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L
Boyceville 0-0 0-0
Cadott 0-0 0-0
Clear Lake 0-0 0-0
Colfax 0-0 0-0
Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 0-0
Glenwood City 0-0 0-0
Spring Valley 0-0 0-0
Turtle Lake 0-0 0-0
Friday’s Games
Cadott at Turtle Lake
Boyceville at Colfax
Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City
Spring Valley at Glenwood City
Lakeland W-L W-L
Flambeau 0-0 0-0
Grantsburg 0-0 0-0
Hurley 0-0 0-0
Ladysmith 0-0 0-0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0-0 0-0
Rib Lake/Prentice 0-0 0-0
Unity 0-0 0-0
Webster 0-0 0-0
Friday’s Games
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Grantsburg at Webster
Ladysmith at Flambeau
Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice
Individual Stat Leaders
*Final 2019 Statistics
Passing Comp. Att. Yards TD INT
Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer 114 179 1,854 17 7
Tanner Opsal, McDonell 126 228 1,720 16 17
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 124 215 1,196 7 11
Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi 81 144 829 7 7
Kaden Kinney, LH/C 28 66 387 5 1
Rushing Att. Yards TD
Brady Spaeth, Cadott 188 1,285 15
Nick Walker, New Auburn 107 1,102 13
Tate Sauerwein, LH/C 167 1,024 11
Leif Iverson, Bloomer 112 747 10
Nelson Wahl, Cadott 125 663 6
Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi 109 632 10
Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer 82 551 9
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd 90 541 4
Tanner Opsal, McDonell 151 516 9
Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi 80 498 4
Receiving Catches Yards TD
Kendren Gullo, McDonell 45 668 7
Leif Iverson, Bloomer 35 614 6
Noah Hanson, McDonell 38 568 5
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd 46 451 2
Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer 19 397 4
Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer 27 353 1
Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi 27 268 2
Ben Carani, Chi-Hi 21 260 4
Dale Tetrault, McDonell 23 233 3
Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi 22 215 1
Scoring Points
Leif Iverson, Bloomer 115
Brady Spaeth, Cadott 98
Tate Sauerwein, LH/C 89
Nick Walker, New Auburn 78
Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi 72
Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer 71
Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd 60
Tanner Opsal, McDonell 60
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd 60
Kaden Kinney, LH/C 56
Team Statistics
Team Offense Games Rush YPG Pass YPG Total YPG
Bloomer 10 187.9 185.4 373.3
Stanley-Boyd 9 178.3 133.1 311.4
McDonell 8 82.1 226.9 309
New Auburn 9 275.8 11 286.8
Cadott 9 219.3 36 255.3
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10 190,6 60 250.6
Chippewa Falls 10 161.2 82.9 244.1
Team Defense Games Rush YPG Pass YPG Total YPG
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10 110.6 87.6 198.2
Cadott 9 158.1 60.6 218.7
New Auburn 4 120.3 129.5 249.8
Bloomer 10 182.8 79.4 262.2
Stanley-Boyd 9 183.9 89.1 273
Chippewa Falls 10 237 99.3 336.3
McDonell 8 292.4 79.5 371.9
