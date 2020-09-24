 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 1
Prep Football

Stats and Standings

Big Rivers W-L W-L

Chippewa Falls 0-0 0-0

Hudson 0-0 0-0

Menomonie 0-0 0-0

New Richmond 0-0 0-0

Rice Lake 0-0 0-0

River Falls 0-0 0-0

Friday’s Games

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Menomonie at Hudson

New Richmond at Rice Lake

CWWC W-L W-L

Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-0

Bruce 0-0 0-0

Gilman 0-0 0-0

McDonell 0-0 0-0

New Auburn 0-0 0-0

Phillips 0-0 0-0

Friday’s Games

McDonell at Alma Center Lincoln

Phillips at New Auburn

Bruce at Gilman

Heart O’North W-L W-L

Barron 0-0 0-0

Bloomer 0-0 0-0

Cameron 0-0 0-0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-0

Cumberland 0-0 0-0

Northwestern 0-0 0-0

Saint Croix Falls 0-0 0-0

Spooner 0-0 0-0

Friday’s Games

Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls

Spooner at Barron

Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Cumberland at Cameron

Cloverbelt W-L W-L

Durand 0-0 0-0

Eau Claire Regis 0-0 0-0

Elk Mound 0-0 0-0

Fall Creek 0-0 0-0

Mondovi 0-0 0-0

Neillsville/Granton 0-0 0-0

Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-0

Stanley-Boyd 0-0 0-0

Friday’s Games

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound

Durand at Neillsville/Granton

Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi

Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L

Boyceville 0-0 0-0

Cadott 0-0 0-0

Clear Lake 0-0 0-0

Colfax 0-0 0-0

Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 0-0

Glenwood City 0-0 0-0

Spring Valley 0-0 0-0

Turtle Lake 0-0 0-0

Friday’s Games

Cadott at Turtle Lake

Boyceville at Colfax

Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City

Spring Valley at Glenwood City

Lakeland W-L W-L

Flambeau 0-0 0-0

Grantsburg 0-0 0-0

Hurley 0-0 0-0

Ladysmith 0-0 0-0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0-0 0-0

Rib Lake/Prentice 0-0 0-0

Unity 0-0 0-0

Webster 0-0 0-0

Friday’s Games

Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Grantsburg at Webster

Ladysmith at Flambeau

Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice

Individual Stat Leaders

*Final 2019 Statistics

Passing Comp. Att. Yards TD INT

Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer 114 179 1,854 17 7

Tanner Opsal, McDonell 126 228 1,720 16 17

Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 124 215 1,196 7 11

Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi 81 144 829 7 7

Kaden Kinney, LH/C 28 66 387 5 1

Rushing Att. Yards TD

Brady Spaeth, Cadott 188 1,285 15

Nick Walker, New Auburn 107 1,102 13

Tate Sauerwein, LH/C 167 1,024 11

Leif Iverson, Bloomer 112 747 10

Nelson Wahl, Cadott 125 663 6

Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi 109 632 10

Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer 82 551 9

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd 90 541 4

Tanner Opsal, McDonell 151 516 9

Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi 80 498 4

Receiving Catches Yards TD

Kendren Gullo, McDonell 45 668 7

Leif Iverson, Bloomer 35 614 6

Noah Hanson, McDonell 38 568 5

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd 46 451 2

Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer 19 397 4

Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer 27 353 1

Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi 27 268 2

Ben Carani, Chi-Hi 21 260 4

Dale Tetrault, McDonell 23 233 3

Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi 22 215 1

Scoring Points

Leif Iverson, Bloomer 115

Brady Spaeth, Cadott 98

Tate Sauerwein, LH/C 89

Nick Walker, New Auburn 78

Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi 72

Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer 71

Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd 60

Tanner Opsal, McDonell 60

Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd 60

Kaden Kinney, LH/C 56

Team Statistics

Team Offense Games Rush YPG Pass YPG Total YPG

Bloomer 10 187.9 185.4 373.3

Stanley-Boyd 9 178.3 133.1 311.4

McDonell 8 82.1 226.9 309

New Auburn 9 275.8 11 286.8

Cadott 9 219.3 36 255.3

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10 190,6 60 250.6

Chippewa Falls 10 161.2 82.9 244.1

Team Defense Games Rush YPG Pass YPG Total YPG

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10 110.6 87.6 198.2

Cadott 9 158.1 60.6 218.7

New Auburn 4 120.3 129.5 249.8

Bloomer 10 182.8 79.4 262.2

Stanley-Boyd 9 183.9 89.1 273

Chippewa Falls 10 237 99.3 336.3

McDonell 8 292.4 79.5 371.9

