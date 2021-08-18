Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 1

Standings
*Stats and Standings from 2020
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|3-1
|7-2
|Menomonie
|3-1
|5-2
|Chippewa Falls
|2-2
|3-3
|New Richmond
|2-2
|4-4
|Rice Lake
|0-4
|4-5
|*Superior
|0-0
|5-1
|*Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|2-5
|*Eau Claire North
|0-0
|0-7
* - Team competed in alternate spring season
Thursday's Games
Holmen at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at La Crosse Central
Friday's Games
Sun Prairie at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
Medford at Rice Lake
New Richmond at St. Croix Central
Superior at Ellsworth
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|5-0
|6-1
|McDonell
|4-1
|5-3
|Phillips
|3-2
|3-2
|New Auburn
|2-3
|2-3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1-4
|2-5
|Bruce
|0-5
|0-5
No Games This Week
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5-0
|5-0
|Durand
|5-1
|5-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|5-2
|6-3
|Mondovi
|4-3
|6-3
|Elk Mound
|4-3
|6-3
|Fall Creek
|1-5
|1-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-6
|1-7
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-6
|1-7
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford
Fall Creek at Altoona
Colby at Neillsville/Granton
Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland
Durand at Spring Valley
Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Eleva-Strum at Mondovi
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|5-0
|8-0
|Boyceville
|5-1
|7-1
|Clear Lake
|4-3
|6-3
|Turtle Lake
|4-3
|5-4
|Glenwood City
|3-3
|3-4
|Cadott
|2-4
|5-5
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2-5
|2-5
|Colfax
|0-6
0-7
Thursday's Game
Glenwood City at Spencer/Marshfield Columbus
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Durand at Spring Valley
Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville
Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City
Cameron at Clear Lake
Webster at Turtle Lake
Colfax at Whitehall
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cumberland
|6-0
|9-0
|Northwestern
|5-1
|6-2
|Spooner
|4-3
|4-4
|Bloomer
|3-3
|3-4
|St. Croix Falls
|3-4
|4-5
|Barron
|2-3
|2-3
|Cameron
|2-5
|3-6
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-6
|0-6
Friday's Games
Somerset at Bloomer
Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland
Elm Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Unity at St. Croix Falls
Cameron at Clear Lake
Barron at Ladysmith
Northwestern at Ashland
Spooner at Prescott
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Almond-Bancroft
|0-0
|0-0
|Athens
|0-0
|0-0
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|0-0
|Thorp
|0-0
|0-0
No games this week
Individual Stats
*All stats from 2020 season
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|96-190-1557-18-4
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|133-213-1485-13-6
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|67-122-816-5-2
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|47-99-564-2-6
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|41-94-486-5-9
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|137-1146-12
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|210-963-21
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|108-506-6
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|107-482-2
|Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|77-429-9
|Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi
|73-429-4
|Jake Nesterick, Stanley-Boyd
|72-391-2
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|66-319-5
|Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer
|67-316-6
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|46-243-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|49-899-11
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|38-643-6
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|30-420-2
|Noah Hanson, McDonell
|24-395-3
|Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|38-323-2
|Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi
|20-310-2
|Nelson Wahl, Cadott
|23-280-2
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|21-207-2
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|7-140-2
|Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|7-135-2
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|156
|Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd
|112
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|80
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|66
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|60
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|48
|Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer
|36
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|36
|Brock Haseltine, Bloomer
|32
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|32
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|8-169.3-194.6-363.9
|Stanley-Boyd
|9-157-174.8-331.8
|Bloomer
|7-160.3-116.6-276.9
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|7-196.1-40.7-236.8
|New Auburn
|5-198.6-37.8-236.4
|Cadott
|7-133.1-86.7-219.9
|Chippewa Falls
|6-121.2-92.3-213.5
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Chippewa Falls
|6-138.3-107-245.3
|Cadott
|7-127.6-122.6-250.2
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|7-187.9-75.1-263
|Stanley-Boyd
|8-167.8-113-280.8
|McDonell
|7-195.7-90.3-286
|Bloomer
|7-215.3-98.6-313.9
|New Auburn
|3-273-97.7-370.7