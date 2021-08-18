 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 1
Prep Football

Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 1

Standings

*Stats and Standings from 2020

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Hudson3-17-2
Menomonie3-15-2
Chippewa Falls2-23-3
New Richmond2-24-4
Rice Lake0-44-5
*Superior0-05-1
*Eau Claire Memorial   0-02-5
*Eau Claire North0-00-7

* - Team competed in alternate spring season

Thursday's Games

Holmen at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at La Crosse Central

Friday's Games

Sun Prairie at Hudson

River Falls at Menomonie

Medford at Rice Lake

New Richmond at St. Croix Central

Superior at Ellsworth

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman5-06-1
McDonell4-15-3
Phillips3-23-2
New Auburn2-32-3
Alma Center Lincoln1-42-5
Bruce0-50-5

No Games This Week

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis5-05-0
Durand5-15-3
Stanley-Boyd5-26-3
Mondovi4-36-3
Elk Mound4-36-3
Fall Creek   1-51-7
Osseo-Fairchild1-61-7
Neillsville/Granton     1-61-7

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford

Fall Creek at Altoona

Colby at Neillsville/Granton

Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland

Durand at Spring Valley

Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Eleva-Strum at Mondovi

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley5-08-0
Boyceville5-17-1
Clear Lake4-36-3
Turtle Lake4-35-4
Glenwood City3-33-4
Cadott2-45-5
Elmwood/Plum City    2-52-5
Colfax0-6

0-7

Thursday's Game

Glenwood City at Spencer/Marshfield Columbus

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Durand at Spring Valley

Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville

Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City

Cameron at Clear Lake

Webster at Turtle Lake

Colfax at Whitehall

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Cumberland6-09-0
Northwestern5-16-2
Spooner4-34-4
Bloomer3-33-4
St. Croix Falls3-44-5
Barron2-32-3
Cameron2-53-6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-60-6

Friday's Games

Somerset at Bloomer

Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland

Elm Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Unity at St. Croix Falls

Cameron at Clear Lake

Barron at Ladysmith

Northwestern at Ashland

Spooner at Prescott

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Almond-Bancroft    0-00-0 
Athens0-0 0-0 
Cornell0-00-0 
Lake Holcombe0-0 0-0 
Owen-Withee0-0 0-0 
Thorp0-0 0-0 

No games this week

Individual Stats

*All stats from 2020 season

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Tanner Opsal, McDonell96-190-1557-18-4
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd    133-213-1485-13-6
Jack Strand, Bloomer67-122-816-5-2
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi47-99-564-2-6
Gavin Tegels, Cadott41-94-486-5-9
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Tate Sauerwein, LH/C   137-1146-12
Tanner Opsal, McDonell210-963-21
Nick Walker, New Auburn108-506-6
Gavin Tegels, Cadott107-482-2
Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd    77-429-9
Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi73-429-4
Jake Nesterick, Stanley-Boyd72-391-2
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd66-319-5
Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer67-316-6
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell46-243-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Dale Tetrault, McDonell49-899-11
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd   38-643-6
Charlie Herrick, Bloomer30-420-2
Noah Hanson, McDonell24-395-3
Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd38-323-2
Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi20-310-2
Nelson Wahl, Cadott23-280-2
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd21-207-2
Braden Johnson, New Auburn7-140-2
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott7-135-2
ScoringPoints
Tanner Opsal, McDonell156
Michael Karlen, Stanley-Boyd   112
Tate Sauerwein, LH/C80
Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd66
Dale Tetrault, McDonell60
Jack Strand, Bloomer48
Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer36
Nick Walker, New Auburn36
Brock Haseltine, Bloomer32
Braden Johnson, New Auburn32

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell8-169.3-194.6-363.9
Stanley-Boyd9-157-174.8-331.8
Bloomer7-160.3-116.6-276.9
Lake Holcombe/Cornell    7-196.1-40.7-236.8
New Auburn5-198.6-37.8-236.4
Cadott7-133.1-86.7-219.9
Chippewa Falls6-121.2-92.3-213.5
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Chippewa Falls6-138.3-107-245.3
Cadott7-127.6-122.6-250.2
Lake Holcombe/Cornell    7-187.9-75.1-263
Stanley-Boyd8-167.8-113-280.8
McDonell7-195.7-90.3-286
Bloomer7-215.3-98.6-313.9
New Auburn3-273-97.7-370.7
