 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 10

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Menomonie6-18-1
Rice Lake6-17-2
Chippewa Falls5-27-2
New Richmond4-36-3
Hudson3-35-4
Eau Claire Memorial   2-42-7
Superior1-51-8
Eau Claire North0-61-8

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire North at Superior (non-playoff)

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point

Monona Grove at Menomonie

Hudson at Appleton North

New Richmond at DeForest

Medford at Rice Lake

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman5-08-0
Phillips4-16-2
McDonell3-26-2
New Auburn2-33-4
Bruce1-41-7
Alma Center Lincoln0-51-7

People are also reading…

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Bruce (non-playoff)

New Auburn at Owen-Withee (non-playoff)

Friday's Games

McDonell at Prairie Farm

Clayton at Gilman

Chequamegon at Phillips (non-playoff)

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis7-09-0
Durand6-18-1
Mondovi4-35-4
Fall Creek4-34-5
Stanley-Boyd  4-36-3
Neillsville/Granton    2-53-6
Elk Mound1-62-7
Osseo-Fairchild  0-70-9

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Arcadia

Fall Creek at Durand

Mondovi at Melrose-Mindoro

Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley6-17-2
Boyceville5-27-2
Cadott4-35-4
Elmwood/Plum City    4-34-5
Glenwood City4-35-4
Turtle Lake4-35-3
Clear Lake  1-62-7
Colfax  0-71-8

Friday's Games

Cadott at Unity

Boyceville at Cumberland

Glenwood City at Turtle Lake

Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma

Webster at Spring Valley

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Northwestern7-09-0
Cumberland6-18-1
Saint Croix Falls5-25-4
Spooner4-35-4
Bloomer3-43-6
Barron1-62-7
Cameron 1-61-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    1-61-8

Friday's Games

Mauston at Northwestern

Spooner at La Crosse Aquinas

Saint Croix Falls at Spencer/Columbus

Boyceville at Cumberland

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Athens5-08-0
Thorp4-16-2
Owen-Withee   4-34-4
Almond-Bancroft    2-43-5
Lake Holcombe1-42-6
Cornell0-41-7

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Bruce (non-playoff)

New Auburn at Owen-Withee (non-playoff)

Friday's Games

Wisconsin Heights at Athens (non-playoff)

Port Edwards at Almond-Bancroft (non-playoff)

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Jack Strand, Bloomer123-196-1,632-12-3
Carsen Hause, S-B90141-1,397-17-2
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    85-131-1,215-15-7
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi54-91-655-4-8
Ethan Goulet, McDonell22-32-397-8-1
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer151-928-12
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn102-764-17
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn107-646-3
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi105-531-6
Braden Johnson, New Auburn    32-503-3
Gavin Tegels, Cadott95-454-5
Landon Moulton, McDonell57-431-5
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell82-409-7
Avery Turany, Cornell84-405-3
Triton Robey, New Auburn          43-351-2
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B47-889-10
Connor Crane, Bloomer46-671-5
Dale Tetrault, McDonell45-622-10
Ben Biskupski, McDonell39-562-5
Braden Johnson, New Auburn         12-369-4
Michael Karlen, S-B30-353-5
Cooper Nichols, S-B 28-338-2
Evan Rogge, Bloomer         19-305-3
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer29-285-2
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott12-280-2
ScoringPoints
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn102
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer98
Dale Tetrault, McDonell90
Michael Karlen, S-B83
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell72
Brady Potaczek, S-B68
Ben Biskupski, McDonell58
Landon Moulton, McDonell50
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe    46

Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi

Braden Johnson, New Auburn

Cooper Nichols, S-B

44

44

44

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
New Auburn7-352.3-66.7-419
McDonell8-157.5-218.3-375.8
Stanley-Boyd8-137.6-237.3-374.9
Bloomer9-143-187-330
Chippewa Falls8-179-83.1-262.1
Cornell5-164.6-50-214.6
Cadott9-143.7-68.2-211.9
Lake Holcombe     6-157.8-50.2-208
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Lake Holcombe     7-131.3-102.9-234.2
Chippewa Falls     8-140.6-97-237.6
Stanley-Boyd8-188.8-62.6-251.4
McDonell8-205.1-102-307.1
Cadott9-181.3-131.3-313.6
Cornell5-232.8-93.4-326.2
Bloomer9-170.8-161-331.8
New Auburn5.178.4-195.8-374.2
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News