Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 10

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|6-1
|8-1
|Rice Lake
|6-1
|7-2
|Chippewa Falls
|5-2
|7-2
|New Richmond
|4-3
|6-3
|Hudson
|3-3
|5-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-4
|2-7
|Superior
|1-5
|1-8
|Eau Claire North
|0-6
|1-8
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire North at Superior (non-playoff)
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point
Monona Grove at Menomonie
Hudson at Appleton North
New Richmond at DeForest
Medford at Rice Lake
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|5-0
|8-0
|Phillips
|4-1
|6-2
|McDonell
|3-2
|6-2
|New Auburn
|2-3
|3-4
|Bruce
|1-4
|1-7
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-5
|1-7
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Bruce (non-playoff)
New Auburn at Owen-Withee (non-playoff)
Friday's Games
McDonell at Prairie Farm
Clayton at Gilman
Chequamegon at Phillips (non-playoff)
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7-0
|9-0
|Durand
|6-1
|8-1
|Mondovi
|4-3
|5-4
|Fall Creek
|4-3
|4-5
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-3
|6-3
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-5
|3-6
|Elk Mound
|1-6
|2-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-7
|0-9
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Arcadia
Fall Creek at Durand
Mondovi at Melrose-Mindoro
Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|6-1
|7-2
|Boyceville
|5-2
|7-2
|Cadott
|4-3
|5-4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|4-3
|4-5
|Glenwood City
|4-3
|5-4
|Turtle Lake
|4-3
|5-3
|Clear Lake
|1-6
|2-7
|Colfax
|0-7
|1-8
Friday's Games
Cadott at Unity
Boyceville at Cumberland
Glenwood City at Turtle Lake
Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma
Webster at Spring Valley
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|7-0
|9-0
|Cumberland
|6-1
|8-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|5-2
|5-4
|Spooner
|4-3
|5-4
|Bloomer
|3-4
|3-6
|Barron
|1-6
|2-7
|Cameron
|1-6
|1-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-6
|1-8
Friday's Games
Mauston at Northwestern
Spooner at La Crosse Aquinas
Saint Croix Falls at Spencer/Columbus
Boyceville at Cumberland
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Athens
|5-0
|8-0
|Thorp
|4-1
|6-2
|Owen-Withee
|4-3
|4-4
|Almond-Bancroft
|2-4
|3-5
|Lake Holcombe
|1-4
|2-6
|Cornell
|0-4
|1-7
Thursday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Bruce (non-playoff)
New Auburn at Owen-Withee (non-playoff)
Friday's Games
Wisconsin Heights at Athens (non-playoff)
Port Edwards at Almond-Bancroft (non-playoff)
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|123-196-1,632-12-3
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|90141-1,397-17-2
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|85-131-1,215-15-7
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|54-91-655-4-8
|Ethan Goulet, McDonell
|22-32-397-8-1
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|151-928-12
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|102-764-17
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|107-646-3
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|105-531-6
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|32-503-3
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|95-454-5
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|57-431-5
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|82-409-7
|Avery Turany, Cornell
|84-405-3
|Triton Robey, New Auburn
|43-351-2
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|47-889-10
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|46-671-5
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|45-622-10
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|39-562-5
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|12-369-4
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|30-353-5
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|28-338-2
|Evan Rogge, Bloomer
|19-305-3
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|29-285-2
|Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|12-280-2
|Scoring
|Points
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|102
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|98
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|90
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|83
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|72
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|68
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|58
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|50
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|46
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
Braden Johnson, New Auburn
Cooper Nichols, S-B
44
44
44
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|New Auburn
|7-352.3-66.7-419
|McDonell
|8-157.5-218.3-375.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|8-137.6-237.3-374.9
|Bloomer
|9-143-187-330
|Chippewa Falls
|8-179-83.1-262.1
|Cornell
|5-164.6-50-214.6
|Cadott
|9-143.7-68.2-211.9
|Lake Holcombe
|6-157.8-50.2-208
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Lake Holcombe
|7-131.3-102.9-234.2
|Chippewa Falls
|8-140.6-97-237.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|8-188.8-62.6-251.4
|McDonell
|8-205.1-102-307.1
|Cadott
|9-181.3-131.3-313.6
|Cornell
|5-232.8-93.4-326.2
|Bloomer
|9-170.8-161-331.8
|New Auburn
|5.178.4-195.8-374.2