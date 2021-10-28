 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 11

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Menomonie6-19-1
Rice Lake6-18-2
Chippewa Falls5-28-2
New Richmond4-36-4
Hudson4-35-5
Eau Claire Memorial   2-52-7
Superior1-62-8
Eau Claire North0-71-9

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Kimberly

DeForest at Menomonie

Onalaska at Rice Lake

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman5-09-0
Phillips4-17-2
McDonell3-26-3
New Auburn2-33-5
Bruce1-41-8
Alma Center Lincoln0-51-7

Friday's Game

Prairie Farm at Gilman

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis7-010-0
Durand6-19-1
Mondovi4-36-4
Fall Creek4-34-6
Stanley-Boyd  4-37-3
Neillsville/Granton    2-53-6
Elk Mound1-62-7
Osseo-Fairchild  0-70-9

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at La Crosse Aquinas

Boyceville at Durand

Glenwood City at Eau Claire Regis

Saturday's Game

Mondovi at Darlington

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley6-18-2
Boyceville5-28-2
Cadott4-35-5
Elmwood/Plum City    4-34-6
Glenwood City4-36-4
Turtle Lake4-35-4
Clear Lake  1-62-7
Colfax  0-71-8

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Durand

Glenwood City at Eau Claire Regis

Pepin/Alma at Spring Valley

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Northwestern7-010-0
Cumberland6-18-2
Saint Croix Falls5-26-4
Spooner4-35-5
Bloomer3-43-6
Barron1-62-7
Cameron 1-61-8
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    1-61-8

Friday's Games

West Salem at Northwestern

Saint Croix Falls at Stratford

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Athens5-09-0
Thorp4-16-2
Owen-Withee   4-35-4
Almond-Bancroft    2-44-5
Lake Holcombe1-43-6
Cornell0-41-7

No games this week

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Jack Strand, Bloomer123-196-1,632-12-3
Carsen Hause, S-B100-157-1,533-19-3
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    94-151-1,326-15-8
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi60-101-816-6-9
Ethan Goulet, McDonell22-32-397-8-1
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer151-928-12
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn102-764-17
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn107-646-3
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi117-585-7
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell119-564-10
Braden Johnson, New Auburn36-500-3
Gavin Tegels, Cadott95-454-5
Landon Moulton, McDonell57-431-5
Avery Turany, Cornell84-405-3
Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe     109-388-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B50-933-11
Connor Crane, Bloomer46-671-5
Dale Tetrault, McDonell45-622-10
Ben Biskupski, McDonell44-600-5
Braden Johnson, New Auburn         17-428-5
Michael Karlen, S-B34-399-5
Cooper Nichols, S-B 31-381-3
Judah Dunham, Chippewa Falls      18-347-2
Nate Jones, Lake Holcombe13-330-2
Evan Rogge, Bloomer19-305-3
ScoringPoints
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn102
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer98
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell96
Michael Karlen, S-B94
Dale Tetrault, McDonell90
Brady Potaczek, S-B74
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe     72
Cooper Nichols, S-B62
Ben Biskupski, McDonell   58
Karson Bowe, Chippewa Falls

58

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
New Auburn7-352.3-66.7-419
McDonell8-157.5-218.3-375.8
Stanley-Boyd8-137.6-237.3-374.9
Bloomer9-143-187-330
Chippewa Falls8-179-83.1-262.1
Cornell5-164.6-50-214.6
Cadott9-143.7-68.2-211.9
Lake Holcombe     6-157.8-50.2-208
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Lake Holcombe     8-145.1-97.9-243
Chippewa Falls     9-139.9-105.1-245
Stanley-Boyd8-188.8-62.6-251.4
Cadott10-181.1-123.6-304.7
McDonell9-188.4-188-306.4
Cornell5-232.8-93.4-326.2
Bloomer9-170.8-161-331.8
New Auburn6-217.2-163.2-380.4
