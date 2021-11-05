Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 12

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|6-1
|10-1
|Rice Lake
|6-1
|9-2
|Chippewa Falls
|5-2
|8-3
|New Richmond
|4-3
|6-4
|Hudson
|4-3
|5-5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2-5
|2-7
|Superior
|1-6
|2-8
|Eau Claire North
|0-7
|1-9
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Waunakee
Baraboo at Rice Lake
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|5-0
|10-0
|Phillips
|4-1
|7-2
|McDonell
|3-2
|6-3
|New Auburn
|2-3
|3-5
|Bruce
|1-4
|1-8
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-5
|1-7
Friday's Game
Gilman vs Wausau Newman at Medford
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7-0
|11-0
|Durand
|6-1
|10-1
|Mondovi
|4-3
|6-5
|Fall Creek
|4-3
|4-6
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-3
|7-4
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-5
|3-6
|Elk Mound
|1-6
|2-7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-7
|0-9
Friday's Games
Unity at Durand
Spring Valley at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|6-1
|9-2
|Boyceville
|5-2
|8-3
|Cadott
|4-3
|5-5
|Elmwood/Plum City
|4-3
|4-6
|Glenwood City
|4-3
|6-5
|Turtle Lake
|4-3
|5-4
|Clear Lake
|1-6
|2-7
|Colfax
|0-7
|1-8
Friday's Games
Spring Valley at Eau Claire Regis
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|7-0
|11-0
|Cumberland
|6-1
|8-2
|Saint Croix Falls
|5-2
|7-4
|Spooner
|4-3
|5-5
|Bloomer
|3-4
|3-6
|Barron
|1-6
|2-7
|Cameron
|1-6
|1-8
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1-6
|1-8
Friday's Games
Ellsworth at Northwestern
Saint Croix Falls at La Crosse Aquinas
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Athens
|5-0
|9-0
|Thorp
|4-1
|6-2
|Owen-Withee
|4-3
|5-4
|Almond-Bancroft
|2-4
|4-5
|Lake Holcombe
|1-4
|3-6
|Cornell
|0-4
|1-7
No games this week
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|123-196-1,632-12-3
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|108-172-1,600-20-4
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|94-151-1,326-15-8
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|60-101-816-6-9
|Ethan Goulet, McDonell
|22-32-397-8-1
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|151-928-12
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|102-764-17
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|107-646-3
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|117-585-7
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|119-564-10
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|36-500-3
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|95-454-5
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|57-431-5
|Avery Turany, Cornell
|84-405-3
|Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe
|109-388-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|50-933-11
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|46-671-5
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|45-622-10
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|44-600-5
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|36-429-5
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|17-428-8
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|36-412-4
|Judah Dunham, Chippewa Falls
|18-347-2
|Nate Jones, Lake Holcombe
|13-330-2
|Evan Rogge, Bloomer
|19-305-3
|Scoring
|Points
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|102
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|98
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|96
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|94
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|90
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|74
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|72
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|68
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|58
|Karson Bowe, Chippewa Falls
58
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|New Auburn
|7-352.3-66.7-419
|McDonell
|8-157.5-218.3-375.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|10-134.5-210.5-345
|Bloomer
|9-143-187-330
|Chippewa Falls
|8-179-83.1-262.1
|Cornell
|5-164.6-50-214.6
|Cadott
|9-143.7-68.2-211.9
|Lake Holcombe
|6-157.8-50.2-208
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Lake Holcombe
|8-145.1-97.9-243
|Chippewa Falls
|10-153-108.7-261.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|9-208-67.6-275.6
|Cadott
|10-181.1-123.6-304.7
|McDonell
|9-188.4-188-306.4
|Cornell
|5-232.8-93.4-326.2
|Bloomer
|9-170.8-161-331.8
|New Auburn
|6-217.2-163.2-380.4