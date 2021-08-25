Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 2

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|0-0
|1-0
|Menomonie
|0-0
|1-0
|New Richmond
|0-0
|1-0
|Rice Lake
|0-0
|1-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|0-1
|Eau Claire North
|0-0
|0-1
|Hudson
|0-0
|0-1
|Superior
|0-0
|0-1
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Holmen
Superior at Stevens Point
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at River Falls
Rice Lake at Northwestern
New Richmond at Somerset
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|0-0
|0-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|0-0
|Phillips
|0-0
|0-0
|New Auburn
|0-0
|0-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|0-0
|Bruce
|0-0
|0-0
Thursday's Game
McDonell at Bowler/Gresham
Friday's Games
Greenwood at New Auburn
Tri-County at Gilman
Bruce at Wausau Newman
Phillips at Port Edwards
Marion/Tigerton at Alma Center Lincoln
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Durand
|0-0
|1-0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-0
|1-0
|Elk Mound
|0-0
|1-0
|Mondovi
|0-0
|1-0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-0
|1-0
|Fall Creek
|0-0
|0-1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0-0
|0-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-0
|0-1
Friday's Games
Marathon at Stanley-Boyd
Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound
Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild
Neillsville/Granton at Loyal
Prescott at Durand
Mondovi at Osceola
Augusta at Fall Creek
Saturday's Game
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|0-0
|1-0
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|1-0
|Turtle Lake
|0-0
|1-0
|Cadott
|0-0
|0-1
|Colfax
|0-0
|0-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-0
|0-1
|Glenwood City
|0-0
|0-1
|Spring Valley
|0-0
0-1
Friday's Games
Cadott at Pittsville
Boyceville at Cameron
Colfax at Eleva-Strum
Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor
Glenwood City at Barron
Clear Lake at Webster
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Barron
|0-0
|1-0
|Cumberland
|0-0
|1-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|1-0
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-1
|Cameron
|0-0
|0-1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-0
|0-1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-0
|0-1
|SPooner
|0-0
|0-1
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Northwestern
Glenwood City at Barron
Boyceville at Cameron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley
Ladysmith at Cumberland
Hayward at Spooner
Saint Croix Falls at Grantsburg
Saturday's Game
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Almond-Bancroft
|0-0
|0-0
|Athens
|0-0
|0-0
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|0-0
|Thorp
|0-0
|0-0
Thursday's Game
Cornell at Prairie Farm
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Thorp
Athens at Owen-Withee
Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|8-14-207-3-0
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|7-9-125-2-0
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|5-17-63-0-1
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|1-7-21-0-2
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|19-139-1
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|9-56-1
|Chase Sturm, S-B
|4-46-0
|Owen Krista, Chi-Hi
|2-34-0
|Jacob Nesterick, S-B
|4-29-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|2-107-2
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|3-54-1
|Landon Karlen, S-B
|2-43-1
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|1-38-0
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|2-32-0
|Scoring
|Points
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|17
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|12
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|12
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|12
|Collin Beaudette, Chi-Hi
|6
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|6
|Landen Hoel, S-B
|6
|Zachary LeMay, Chi-Hi
|6
|Jacob Nesterick, S-B
|6
|Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer
|6
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-134-207-341
|Chi-Hi
|1-141-125-266
|Bloomer
|1-94-63-157
|Cadott
|1-27-21-48
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-27-21-48
|Bloomer
|1-69-116-185
|Chi-Hi
|1-185-3-188
|Cadott
|1-134-207-341