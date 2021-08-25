 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 2
agate

Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 2

Prep Football

The Chi-Hi football team opened the season with a 40-0 victory over Holmen on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls0-0 1-0
Menomonie0-01-0
New Richmond0-01-0
Rice Lake0-01-0
Eau Claire Memorial    0-00-1
Eau Claire North0-00-1
Hudson  0-00-1
Superior0-00-1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest

La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Holmen

Superior at Stevens Point

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at River Falls

Rice Lake at Northwestern

New Richmond at Somerset

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman0-00-0
McDonell0-00-0
Phillips0-00-0
New Auburn0-00-0
Alma Center Lincoln0-00-0
Bruce0-00-0

Thursday's Game

McDonell at Bowler/Gresham

Friday's Games

Greenwood at New Auburn

Tri-County at Gilman

Bruce at Wausau Newman

Phillips at Port Edwards

Marion/Tigerton at Alma Center Lincoln

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand0-01-0
Eau Claire Regis0-01-0
Elk Mound0-01-0
Mondovi0-01-0
Stanley-Boyd0-01-0
Fall Creek0-00-1
Neillsville/Granton   0-00-1
Osseo-Fairchild    0-00-1

Friday's Games

Marathon at Stanley-Boyd

Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound

Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild

Neillsville/Granton at Loyal

Prescott at Durand

Mondovi at Osceola

Augusta at Fall Creek

Saturday's Game

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville0-01-0
Clear Lake0-01-0
Turtle Lake0-01-0
Cadott0-00-1
Colfax0-00-1
Elmwood/Plum City   0-0  0-1
Glenwood City   0-00-1
Spring Valley0-0

0-1

Friday's Games

Cadott at Pittsville

Boyceville at Cameron

Colfax at Eleva-Strum

Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli

Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor

Glenwood City at Barron

Clear Lake at Webster

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Barron0-01-0
Cumberland0-01-0
Northwestern0-01-0
Bloomer0-00-1
Cameron0-00-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   0-00-1
Saint Croix Falls0-00-1
SPooner   0-00-1

Friday's Games

Rice Lake at Northwestern

Glenwood City at Barron

Boyceville at Cameron

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley

Ladysmith at Cumberland

Hayward at Spooner

Saint Croix Falls at Grantsburg

Saturday's Game

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Almond-Bancroft    0-00-0 
Athens0-0 0-0 
Cornell0-00-0 
Lake Holcombe0-0 0-0 
Owen-Withee0-0 0-0 
Thorp0-0 0-0 

Thursday's Game

Cornell at Prairie Farm

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Thorp

Athens at Owen-Withee

Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT 
Carsen Hause, S-B8-14-207-3-0
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi     7-9-125-2-0
Jack Strand, Bloomer5-17-63-0-1
Gavin Tegels, Cadott1-7-21-0-2
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer  19-139-1
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi9-56-1
Chase Sturm, S-B4-46-0
Owen Krista, Chi-Hi2-34-0
Jacob Nesterick, S-B4-29-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B2-107-2
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi3-54-1
Landon Karlen, S-B2-43-1
Cooper Nichols, S-B1-38-0
Connor Crane, Bloomer       2-32-0
ScoringPoints
Michael Karlen, S-B17
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi12
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi12
Brady Potaczek, S-B12
Collin Beaudette, Chi-Hi      6
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer6
Landen Hoel, S-B6
Zachary LeMay, Chi-Hi6
Jacob Nesterick, S-B6
Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer6

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Stanley-Boyd     1-134-207-341
Chi-Hi1-141-125-266
Bloomer1-94-63-157
Cadott1-27-21-48
Defense YPG     Games-Rush-Pass-Total
Stanley-Boyd1-27-21-48
Bloomer1-69-116-185
Chi-Hi1-185-3-188
Cadott1-134-207-341
