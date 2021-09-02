Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 3

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|0-0
|2-0
|Menomonie
|0-0
|2-0
|New Richmond
|0-0
|2-0
|Eau Claire North
|0-0
|1-1
|Hudson
|0-0
|1-1
|Rice Lake
|0-0
|1-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|0-2
|Superior
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Superior
Rice Lake at Hudson
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|1-0
|Gilman
|0-0
|1-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|1-0
|Phillips
|0-0
|1-0
|New Auburn
|0-0
|0-0
|Bruce
|0-0
|0-1
Friday's Games
Port Edwards at Gilman
Bowler/Gresham at Phillips
Bruce at Marion/Tigerton
Alma Center Lincoln at Tri-County
Saturday's Games
Greenwood at McDonell
New Auburn at Wausau Newman
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Durand
|0-0
|2-0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-0
|2-0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-0
|2-0
|Elk Mound
|0-0
|1-1
|Mondovi
|0-0
|1-1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0-0
|0-1
|Fall Creek
|0-0
|0-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-0
|0-2
Thursday's Games
Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Games
Durand at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Mondovi
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|0-0
|2-0
|Turtle Lake
|0-0
|1-0
|Cadott
|0-0
|1-1
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|1-1
|Colfax
|0-0
|1-1
|Glenwood City
|0-0
|1-1
|Spring Valley
|0-0
|1-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-0
0-1
Friday's Games
Cadott at Boyceville
Clear Lake at Colfax
Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City
Glenwood City at Turtle Lake
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cumberland
|0-0
|2-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|2-0
|Barron
|0-0
|1-1
|Spooner
|0-0
|1-1
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-2
|Cameron
|0-0
|0-2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-0
|0-2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Barron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron
Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Northwestern at Spooner
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Athens
|1-0
|1-0
|Thorp
|1-0
|1-0
|Almond-Bancroft
|0-0
|0-0
|Cornell
|0-1
|0-1
|Lake Holcombe
|0-1
|0-1
|Owen-Withee
|0-1
|0-1
Thursday's Game
Cornell at Siren
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee at Lake Holcombe
Thorp at Almond-Bancroft
Flambeau at Athens
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|17-30-393-6-0
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|15-21-234-3-1
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|3-3-101-2-0
|Ethan Goulet, McDonell
|2-3-91-2-0
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|5-17-63-0-1
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|34-174-1
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|29-128-1
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|6-69-2
|Chase Sturm, S-B
|7-61-0
|Jacob Nesterick, S-B
|9-60-1
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|18-59-0
|Ethan Goulet, McDonell
|3-52-0
|Max Sauerwein, LH
|25-50-0
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|15-44-1
|Collin Beaudette, Chi-Hi
|8-34-1
|Owen Krista, Chi-Hi
|2-34-0
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|4-157-2
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|7-138-1
|Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi
|6-111-1
|David Anderson, McDonell
|1-80-1
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|5-72-1
|Landon Karlen, S-B
|4-54-1
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|1-51-1
|Blake Anders, Cornell
|1-42-0
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|1-40-1
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|2-32-0
|Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|2-32-0
|Scoring
|Points
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|20
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|20
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|18
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|17
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|14
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|12
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|12
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|11
|Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi
|8
|Jacob Nesterick, S-B
|8
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|1-1621-192-354
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-131-202-333
|Chippewa Falls
|2-114.5-117-231.5
|Cornell
|1-53-49-102
|Cadott
|2-71-24-95
|Bloomer
|2-52-31.5-83.5
|Lake Holcombe
|1-68-0-68
|New Auburn
|0-0-0-0
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Lake Holcombe
|1-29-43-72
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-79-38-117
|Cornell
|1-94-32-126
|McDonell
|1-69-100-169
|Chippewa Falls
|2-149-34-183
|Bloomer
|2-109.5-113-222.5
|Cadott
|2-103-138.5-241.5
|New Auburn
|0-0-0-0