Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 3
agate

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls0-0 2-0
Menomonie0-02-0
New Richmond0-02-0
Eau Claire North0-01-1
Hudson   0-01-1
Rice Lake0-01-1
Eau Claire Memorial     0-00-2
Superior0-00-2

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Superior

Rice Lake at Hudson

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Alma Center Lincoln0-01-0
Gilman0-01-0
McDonell0-01-0
Phillips0-01-0
New Auburn0-00-0
Bruce0-00-1

Friday's Games

Port Edwards at Gilman

Bowler/Gresham at Phillips

Bruce at Marion/Tigerton

Alma Center Lincoln at Tri-County

Saturday's Games

Greenwood at McDonell

New Auburn at Wausau Newman

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand0-02-0
Eau Claire Regis0-02-0
Stanley-Boyd0-02-0
Elk Mound0-01-1
Mondovi0-01-1
Neillsville/Granton     0-00-1
Fall Creek  0-00-2
Osseo-Fairchild    0-00-2

Thursday's Games

Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton

Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

Durand at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Mondovi

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville0-02-0
Turtle Lake0-01-0
Cadott0-01-1
Clear Lake0-01-1
Colfax0-01-1
Glenwood City  0-0  1-1
Spring Valley  0-01-1
Elmwood/Plum City    0-0

0-1

Friday's Games

Cadott at Boyceville

Clear Lake at Colfax

Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City

Glenwood City at Turtle Lake

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Cumberland0-02-0
Northwestern0-02-0
Barron0-01-1
Spooner0-01-1
Bloomer0-00-2
Cameron  0-00-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-00-2
Saint Croix Falls0-00-2

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Barron

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron

Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls

Northwestern at Spooner

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Athens  1-01-0 
Thorp1-0 1-0 
Almond-Bancroft    0-00-0 
Cornell0-10-1
Lake Holcombe0-10-1
Owen-Withee0-10-1

Thursday's Game

Cornell at Siren

Friday's Games

Owen-Withee at Lake Holcombe

Thorp at Almond-Bancroft

Flambeau at Athens

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Carsen Hause, S-B17-30-393-6-0
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi    15-21-234-3-1
Grant Smiskey, McDonell3-3-101-2-0
Ethan Goulet, McDonell2-3-91-2-0
Jack Strand, Bloomer5-17-63-0-1
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer34-174-1
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi29-128-1
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell    6-69-2
Chase Sturm, S-B7-61-0
Jacob Nesterick, S-B9-60-1
Gavin Tegels, Cadott18-59-0
Ethan Goulet, McDonell3-52-0
Max Sauerwein, LH25-50-0
Carsen Hause, S-B15-44-1
Collin Beaudette, Chi-Hi8-34-1
Owen Krista, Chi-Hi2-34-0
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B4-157-2
Cooper Nichols, S-B7-138-1
Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi6-111-1
David Anderson, McDonell1-80-1
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi5-72-1
Landon Karlen, S-B4-54-1
Landon Moulton, McDonell     1-51-1
Blake Anders, Cornell1-42-0
Dale Tetrault, McDonell1-40-1
Connor Crane, Bloomer2-32-0
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott2-32-0
ScoringPoints
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell    20
Cooper Nichols, S-B20
Brady Potaczek, S-B18
Michael Karlen, S-B17
Landon Moulton, McDonell14
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi12
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi12
Carsen Hause, S-B11
Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi8
Jacob Nesterick, S-B8

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell1-1621-192-354
Stanley-Boyd2-131-202-333
Chippewa Falls2-114.5-117-231.5
Cornell1-53-49-102
Cadott2-71-24-95
Bloomer2-52-31.5-83.5
Lake Holcombe     1-68-0-68
New Auburn0-0-0-0
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Lake Holcombe     1-29-43-72
Stanley-Boyd2-79-38-117
Cornell1-94-32-126
McDonell1-69-100-169
Chippewa Falls2-149-34-183
Bloomer2-109.5-113-222.5
Cadott2-103-138.5-241.5
New Auburn0-0-0-0
