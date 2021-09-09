 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 4
0 Comments
agate

Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Menomonie1-0 3-0
New Richmond1-03-0
Rice Lake1-02-1
Superior1-01-2
Chippewa Falls 0-12-1
Eau Claire Memorial   0-10-3
Eau Claire North    0-11-1
Hudson0-11-2

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North (canceled)

Hudson at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

Superior at New Richmond

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman0-02-0
McDonell0-02-0
Phillips0-02-0
Alma Center Lincoln0-01-1
New Auburn0-00-1
Bruce0-00-2

Friday's Games

McDonell at Port Edwards

Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn

Gilman at Bowler/Gresham

Wausau Newman at Alma Center Lincoln (canceled)

Tri-County at Bruce (canceled)

Phillips at Greenwood

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand1-03-0
Eau Claire Regis1-03-0
Mondovi1-02-1
Neillsville/Granton    1-01-2
Elk Mound0-11-2
Fall Creek    0-10-3
Osseo-Fairchild 0-10-3
Stanley-Boyd   0-12-1

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek

Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound

Neillsville/Granton at Durand

Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville1-03-0
Glenwood City1-02-1
Spring Valley1-02-1
Clear Lake0-01-1
Colfax0-01-1
Cadott 0-1 1-2
Elmwood/Plum City    0-10-3
Turtle Lake   0-11-1

Friday's Games

Cadott at Colfax (canceled)

Boyceville at Spring Valley

Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwod City

Clear Lake at Turtle Lake

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Bloomer1-01-2
Cameron1-01-2
Cumberland1-03-0
Northwestern1-03-0
Barron0-11-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-10-3
Saint Croix Falls   0-10-3
Spooner0-11-2

Friday's Games

Cameron at Bloomer

Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Barron at Northwestern

Spooner at Cumberland

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Thorp2-02-0 
Athens1-0 2-0 
Owen-Withee   1-11-1
Cornell0-00-2
Almond-Bancroft    0-10-2
Lake Holcombe0-20-2

Friday's Games

Clayton at Cornell

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

Luck at Thorp

Almond-Bancroft at Athens

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Carsen Hause, S-B32-55-613-8-0
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    26-33-384-4-0
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi21-35-321-3-1
Jack Strand, Bloomer14-31-213-2-2
Ethan Goulet, McDonell2-3-91-2-0
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer64-334-2
Dylan Bowe, Cornell26-181-2
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi42-174-2
Jay Ryder, Bloomer35-132-1
Max Sauerwein, LH45-118-1
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell    20-102-3
Avery Turany, Cornell31-85-1
Jacob Nesterick, S-B15-81-1
Dale Tetrault, McDonell6-68-2
Daniel Person, Cornell19-62-0
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B10-288-3
Dale Tetrault, McDonell11-198-3
Cooper Nichols, S-B10-163-1
Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi7-125-1
David Anderson, McDonell     2-103-1
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi8-102-1
Ben Biskupski, McDonell9-97-1
Landon Karlen, S-B7-95-2
Connor Crane, Bloomer5-94-0
Jay Ryder, Bloomer3-60-1
ScoringPoints
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell    28
Brady Potaczek, S-B24
Dale Tetrault, McDonell24
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer22
Cooper Nichols, S-B20
Michael Karlen, S-B19
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi18
Landon Moulton, McDonell14
Jay Ryder, Bloomer14
Six tied at12

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell2-127.5-237.5-365
Stanley-Boyd3-111.7-216.3-328
Chippewa Falls3-132-107-239
Cornell2-164-43.5-207.5
Bloomer3-132.7-71-203.7
Cadott3-55.3-47-102.3
Lake Holcombe     2-69.5-20.5-90
New Auburn0-0-0-0
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Lake Holcombe     2-58-52-110
Chippewa Falls3-141.3-76-217.3
Bloomer3-91.3-136-227.3
Stanley-Boyd3-216.7-32.3-249
McDonell2-170.5-85.5-256
Cadott3-157-130.7-287.7
Cornell2-142-173.5-315.5
New Auburn1-125-276-401
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News