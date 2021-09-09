Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 4

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|1-0
|3-0
|New Richmond
|1-0
|3-0
|Rice Lake
|1-0
|2-1
|Superior
|1-0
|1-2
|Chippewa Falls
|0-1
|2-1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-1
|0-3
|Eau Claire North
|0-1
|1-1
|Hudson
|0-1
|1-2
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North (canceled)
Hudson at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
Superior at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|0-0
|2-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|2-0
|Phillips
|0-0
|2-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|1-1
|New Auburn
|0-0
|0-1
|Bruce
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
McDonell at Port Edwards
Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn
Gilman at Bowler/Gresham
Wausau Newman at Alma Center Lincoln (canceled)
Tri-County at Bruce (canceled)
Phillips at Greenwood
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Durand
|1-0
|3-0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-0
|3-0
|Mondovi
|1-0
|2-1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-0
|1-2
|Elk Mound
|0-1
|1-2
|Fall Creek
|0-1
|0-3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-1
|0-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-1
|2-1
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
Neillsville/Granton at Durand
Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|1-0
|3-0
|Glenwood City
|1-0
|2-1
|Spring Valley
|1-0
|2-1
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|1-1
|Colfax
|0-0
|1-1
|Cadott
|0-1
|1-2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-1
|0-3
|Turtle Lake
|0-1
|1-1
Friday's Games
Cadott at Colfax (canceled)
Boyceville at Spring Valley
Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwod City
Clear Lake at Turtle Lake
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Bloomer
|1-0
|1-2
|Cameron
|1-0
|1-2
|Cumberland
|1-0
|3-0
|Northwestern
|1-0
|3-0
|Barron
|0-1
|1-2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-1
|0-3
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-1
|0-3
|Spooner
|0-1
|1-2
Friday's Games
Cameron at Bloomer
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Northwestern
Spooner at Cumberland
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Thorp
|2-0
|2-0
|Athens
|1-0
|2-0
|Owen-Withee
|1-1
|1-1
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-2
|Almond-Bancroft
|0-1
|0-2
|Lake Holcombe
|0-2
|0-2
Friday's Games
Clayton at Cornell
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Luck at Thorp
Almond-Bancroft at Athens
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|32-55-613-8-0
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|26-33-384-4-0
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|21-35-321-3-1
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|14-31-213-2-2
|Ethan Goulet, McDonell
|2-3-91-2-0
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|64-334-2
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|26-181-2
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|42-174-2
|Jay Ryder, Bloomer
|35-132-1
|Max Sauerwein, LH
|45-118-1
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|20-102-3
|Avery Turany, Cornell
|31-85-1
|Jacob Nesterick, S-B
|15-81-1
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|6-68-2
|Daniel Person, Cornell
|19-62-0
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|10-288-3
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|11-198-3
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|10-163-1
|Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi
|7-125-1
|David Anderson, McDonell
|2-103-1
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|8-102-1
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|9-97-1
|Landon Karlen, S-B
|7-95-2
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|5-94-0
|Jay Ryder, Bloomer
|3-60-1
|Scoring
|Points
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|28
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|24
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|24
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|22
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|20
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|19
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|18
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|14
|Jay Ryder, Bloomer
|14
|Six tied at
|12
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|2-127.5-237.5-365
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-111.7-216.3-328
|Chippewa Falls
|3-132-107-239
|Cornell
|2-164-43.5-207.5
|Bloomer
|3-132.7-71-203.7
|Cadott
|3-55.3-47-102.3
|Lake Holcombe
|2-69.5-20.5-90
|New Auburn
|0-0-0-0
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Lake Holcombe
|2-58-52-110
|Chippewa Falls
|3-141.3-76-217.3
|Bloomer
|3-91.3-136-227.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-216.7-32.3-249
|McDonell
|2-170.5-85.5-256
|Cadott
|3-157-130.7-287.7
|Cornell
|2-142-173.5-315.5
|New Auburn
|1-125-276-401