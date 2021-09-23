 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 6

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Rice Lake3-04-1
Chippewa Falls2-14-1
Hudson2-13-2
Menomonie2-14-1
New Richmond2-14-1
Superior  1-21-4
Eau Claire Memorial    0-30-5
Eau Claire North0-31-4

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Menomonie at New Richmond

Superior at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman1-04-0
McDonell1-03-1
Phillips1-00-3
Alma Center Lincoln0-14-0
Bruce0-11-3
New Auburn0-11-2

Friday's Games

Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell

New Auburn at Phillips

Gilman at Bruce

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis3-05-0
Durand2-14-1
Fall Creek2-12-3
Mondovi 2-13-2
Elk Mound   1-22-3
Neillsville/Granton     1-22-3
Stanley-Boyd1-23-2
Osseo-Fairchild  0-30-5

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild

Elk Mound at Durand

Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley3-04-1
Boyceville2-14-1
Cadott2-13-2
Elmwood/Plum City2-12-3
Clear Lake   1-22-3
Glenwood City1-22-3
Turtle Lake   1-22-2
Colfax  0-31-4

Friday's Games

Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City

Boyceville at Turtle Lake

Spring Valley at Colfax

Clear Lake at Glenwood City

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Bloomer3-03-2
Cumberland3-05-0
Northwestern3-05-0
Saint Croix Falls2-12-3
Cameron1-21-4
Barron   0-31-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-30-5
Spooner0-31-4

Friday's Games

Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer

Cameron at Cumberland

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern

Barron at Spooner

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Thorp3-03-1
Athens2-0 4-0 
Owen-Withee   2-22-2
Almond-Bancroft    1-21-3
Cornell0-10-4
Lake Holcombe0-30-4

Thursday's Game

Athens at Lake Holcombe

Friday's Games

Thorp at Sturgeon Bay

Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft

Monday's Game

Winter/Birchwood at Cornell

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Carsen Hause, S-B59-98-967-12-1
Jack Strand, Bloomer42-73-719-6-2
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    55-80-677-11-5
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi26-41-397-3-1
Jordan Peters, Cadott22-44-351-4-5
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer109-686-9
Avery Turany, Cornell64-296-1
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn41-277-3
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi60-270-4
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn   48-263-2
Dale Tetrault, McDonell29-233-3
Dylan Bowe, Cornell48-227-3
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell43-227-5
Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe  64-206-1
Braden Johnson, New Auburn15-188-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B21-505-5
Dale Tetrault, McDonell22-269-6
Ben Biskupski, McDonell20-249-2
Cooper Nichols, S-B16-237-2
David Andersen, McDonell   6-212-3
Jay Ryder, Bloomer10-211-2
Connor Crane, Bloomer 9-198-1
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott6-162-1
Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi8-158-1
Evan Rogge, Bloomer7-139-2
ScoringPoints
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer    72
Dale Tetrault, McDonell56
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell46
Brady Potaczek, S-B38
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi30
Michael Karlen, S-B27
Cooper Nichols, S-B26
Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer26
Dylan Bowe, Cornell24

Tristan Drier, Cadott

24

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell4-189.3-195.8-385.1
Stanley-Boyd4-109.8-250.8-360.6
Bloomer5-185-151.8-336.8
New Auburn3-285.3-44.7-330
Chippewa Falls4-140.8-99.3-240.1
Cadott5-120.4-78.2-198.6
Cornell   4-152.8-35.5-188.3
Lake Holcombe    4-107.8-52.5-160.3
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Lake Holcombe     4-108.8-81-189.8
Chippewa Falls4-132.5-92-224.5
Bloomer5-68.8-156.6-225.4
McDonell4-110.5-140.3-250.8
Stanley-Boyd4-237.3-34-271.3
Cornell4-221.5-102.5-324
Cadott5-131.6-212.2-343.8
New Auburn3-157-201-358
