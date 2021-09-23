Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 6

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Rice Lake
|3-0
|4-1
|Chippewa Falls
|2-1
|4-1
|Hudson
|2-1
|3-2
|Menomonie
|2-1
|4-1
|New Richmond
|2-1
|4-1
|Superior
|1-2
|1-4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-3
|0-5
|Eau Claire North
|0-3
|1-4
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Menomonie at New Richmond
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Hudson
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|1-0
|4-0
|McDonell
|1-0
|3-1
|Phillips
|1-0
|0-3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-1
|4-0
|Bruce
|0-1
|1-3
|New Auburn
|0-1
|1-2
Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-0
|5-0
|Durand
|2-1
|4-1
|Fall Creek
|2-1
|2-3
|Mondovi
|2-1
|3-2
|Elk Mound
|1-2
|2-3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-2
|2-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-2
|3-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-3
|0-5
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|3-0
|4-1
|Boyceville
|2-1
|4-1
|Cadott
|2-1
|3-2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2-1
|2-3
|Clear Lake
|1-2
|2-3
|Glenwood City
|1-2
|2-3
|Turtle Lake
|1-2
|2-2
|Colfax
|0-3
|1-4
Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City
Boyceville at Turtle Lake
Clear Lake at Glenwood City
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Bloomer
|3-0
|3-2
|Cumberland
|3-0
|5-0
|Northwestern
|3-0
|5-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|2-1
|2-3
|Cameron
|1-2
|1-4
|Barron
|0-3
|1-4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-3
|0-5
|Spooner
|0-3
|1-4
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Thorp
|3-0
|3-1
|Athens
|2-0
|4-0
|Owen-Withee
|2-2
|2-2
|Almond-Bancroft
|1-2
|1-3
|Cornell
|0-1
|0-4
|Lake Holcombe
|0-3
|0-4
Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft
Winter/Birchwood at Cornell
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|59-98-967-12-1
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|42-73-719-6-2
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|55-80-677-11-5
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|26-41-397-3-1
|Jordan Peters, Cadott
|22-44-351-4-5
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|109-686-9
|Avery Turany, Cornell
|64-296-1
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|41-277-3
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|60-270-4
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|48-263-2
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|29-233-3
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|48-227-3
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|43-227-5
|Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe
|64-206-1
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|15-188-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|21-505-5
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|22-269-6
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|20-249-2
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|16-237-2
|David Andersen, McDonell
|6-212-3
|Jay Ryder, Bloomer
|10-211-2
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|9-198-1
|Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|6-162-1
|Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi
|8-158-1
|Evan Rogge, Bloomer
|7-139-2
|Scoring
|Points
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|72
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|56
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|46
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|38
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|30
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|27
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|26
|Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer
|26
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|24
Tristan Drier, Cadott
24
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|4-189.3-195.8-385.1
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-109.8-250.8-360.6
|Bloomer
|5-185-151.8-336.8
|New Auburn
|3-285.3-44.7-330
|Chippewa Falls
|4-140.8-99.3-240.1
|Cadott
|5-120.4-78.2-198.6
|Cornell
|4-152.8-35.5-188.3
|Lake Holcombe
|4-107.8-52.5-160.3
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Lake Holcombe
|4-108.8-81-189.8
|Chippewa Falls
|4-132.5-92-224.5
|Bloomer
|5-68.8-156.6-225.4
|McDonell
|4-110.5-140.3-250.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-237.3-34-271.3
|Cornell
|4-221.5-102.5-324
|Cadott
|5-131.6-212.2-343.8
|New Auburn
|3-157-201-358
Photos: Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
