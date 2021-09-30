 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 7

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Rice Lake4-05-1
Hudson3-14-2
Menomonie3-15-1
Chippewa Falls2-24-2
New Richmond2-24-2
Eau Claire Memorial   1-31-5
Superior1-31-5
Eau Claire North0-41-5

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Rice Lake at Menomonie

New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Superior at Hudson

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman2-05-0
McDonell2-05-0
Phillips2-04-1
Alma Center Lincoln0-21-4
Bruce0-20-5
New Auburn0-21-3

Friday's Games

McDonell at New Auburn

Phillips at Gilman

Bruce at Alma Center Lincoln

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis4-06-0
Durand3-15-1
Mondovi3-14-2
Fall Creek2-22-4
Stanley-Boyd  2-24-2
Neillsville/Granton    1-32-4
Elk Mound1-32-4
Osseo-Fairchild  0-40-6

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Granton

Fall Creek at Elk Mound

Durand at Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday's Game

Mondovi at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley4-05-1
Elmwood/Plum City     3-13-3
Boyceville2-24-2
Cadott2-23-3
Glenwood City  2-23-3
Turtle Lake2-23-2
Clear Lake  1-32-4
Colfax  0-41-5

Friday's Games

Glenwood City at Cadott

Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville

Colfax at Turtle Lake

Spring Valley at Clear Lake

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Cumberland4-06-0
Northwestern4-06-0
Saint Croix Falls3-13-3
Bloomer3-13-3
Cameron1-31-5
Spooner1-32-4
Barron  0-41-5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-40-6

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Bloomer

Spooner at Cameron

Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Saint Croix Falls at Barron

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Athens3-05-0
Thorp3-0 4-1
Owen-Withee   3-23-2
Almond-Bancroft    1-31-4
Cornell0-11-4
Lake Holcombe0-40-5

Friday's Games

Cornell at Almond-Bancroft

South Shore at Lake Holcombe

Owen-Withee at Thorp

Athens at Sturgeon Bay

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Carsen Hause, S-B66-106-1,126-14-1
Jack Strand, Bloomer58-100-938-8-3
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    60-90-777-12-5
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi36-58-479-3-4
Jordan Peters, Cadott22-54-390-4-7
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer125-778-11
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn67-482-8
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn73-399-2
Braden Johnson, New Auburn19-318-2
Avery Turany, Cornell64-296-1
Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe    94-289-1
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi66-276-4
Landon Moulton, McDonell32-278-3
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell 48-252-5
Dale Tetrault, McDonell29-233-3
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B27-592-7
Dale Tetrault, McDonell26-369-8
Connor Crane, Bloomer16-317-3
Ben Biskupski, McDonell22-272-2
Cooper Nichols, S-B  18-268-2
Jay Ryder, Bloomer11-225-2
David Andersen, McDonell    6-212-3
Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi12-209-1
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott7-201-1
Evan Rogge, Bloomer9-163-2
ScoringPoints
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer    86
Dale Tetrault, McDonell68
Brady Potaczek, S-B50
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn48
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell   48
Michael Karlen, S-B47
Landon Moulton, McDonell34
Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer32
Ben Biskupski, McDonell30
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi

30

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell5-198-190.8-388.8
Stanley-Boyd5-139.2-244.6-383.8
New Auburn4-346.5-35.8-382.3
Bloomer6-188.3-164.8-353.1
Chippewa Falls5-127-95.8-222.8
Cadott6-129.8-71.7-201.5
Cornell   4-152.8-35.5-188.3
Lake Holcombe    5-107.6-54.6-162.2
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell5-89-123.6-212.6
Chippewa Falls5-150-84.6-234.6
Lake Holcombe    5-153-91.8-244.8
Stanley-Boyd5-207.4-38.6-246
Bloomer6-125.7-138-263.7
Cornell4-221.5-102.5-324
Cadott6-166.7-174.8-341.5
New Auburn4-196-164-360
