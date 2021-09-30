Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 7

Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L Rice Lake 4-0 5-1 Hudson 3-1 4-2 Menomonie 3-1 5-1 Chippewa Falls 2-2 4-2 New Richmond 2-2 4-2 Eau Claire Memorial 1-3 1-5 Superior 1-3 1-5 Eau Claire North 0-4 1-5
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
New Richmond at Eau Claire North
Central Wisconsin West (8-man) W-L W-L Gilman 2-0 5-0 McDonell 2-0 5-0 Phillips 2-0 4-1 Alma Center Lincoln 0-2 1-4 Bruce 0-2 0-5 New Auburn 0-2 1-3
Bruce at Alma Center Lincoln
Cloverbelt W-L W-L Eau Claire Regis 4-0 6-0 Durand 3-1 5-1 Mondovi 3-1 4-2 Fall Creek 2-2 2-4 Stanley-Boyd 2-2 4-2 Neillsville/Granton 1-3 2-4 Elk Mound 1-3 2-4 Osseo-Fairchild 0-4 0-6
Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Granton
Durand at Osseo-Fairchild
Mondovi at Eau Claire Regis
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L Spring Valley 4-0 5-1 Elmwood/Plum City 3-1 3-3 Boyceville 2-2 4-2 Cadott 2-2 3-3 Glenwood City 2-2 3-3 Turtle Lake 2-2 3-2 Clear Lake 1-3 2-4 Colfax 0-4 1-5
Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville
Spring Valley at Clear Lake
Heart O'North W-L W-L Cumberland 4-0 6-0 Northwestern 4-0 6-0 Saint Croix Falls 3-1 3-3 Bloomer 3-1 3-3 Cameron 1-3 1-5 Spooner 1-3 2-4 Barron 0-4 1-5 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-4 0-6
Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Saint Croix Falls at Barron
Rogue (8-Man) W-L W-L Athens 3-0 5-0 Thorp 3-0 4-1 Owen-Withee 3-2 3-2 Almond-Bancroft 1-3 1-4 Cornell 0-1 1-4 Lake Holcombe 0-4 0-5
Cornell at Almond-Bancroft
South Shore at Lake Holcombe
Individual Stats
Passing Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT Carsen Hause, S-B 66-106-1,126-14-1 Jack Strand, Bloomer 58-100-938-8-3 Grant Smiskey, McDonell 60-90-777-12-5 Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi 36-58-479-3-4 Jordan Peters, Cadott 22-54-390-4-7
Rushing Att-Yards-TD Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer 125-778-11 Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn 67-482-8 Ethan Lotts, New Auburn 73-399-2 Braden Johnson, New Auburn 19-318-2 Avery Turany, Cornell 64-296-1 Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe 94-289-1 Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi 66-276-4 Landon Moulton, McDonell 32-278-3 Xayvion Matthews, McDonell 48-252-5 Dale Tetrault, McDonell 29-233-3
Receiving Catch-Yards-TD Brady Potaczek, S-B 27-592-7 Dale Tetrault, McDonell 26-369-8 Connor Crane, Bloomer 16-317-3 Ben Biskupski, McDonell 22-272-2 Cooper Nichols, S-B 18-268-2 Jay Ryder, Bloomer 11-225-2 David Andersen, McDonell 6-212-3 Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi 12-209-1 Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott 7-201-1 Evan Rogge, Bloomer 9-163-2
Scoring Points Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer 86 Dale Tetrault, McDonell 68 Brady Potaczek, S-B 50 Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn 48 Xayvion Matthews, McDonell 48 Michael Karlen, S-B 47 Landon Moulton, McDonell 34 Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer 32 Ben Biskupski, McDonell 30 Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
30
Team Stats
Offense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total McDonell 5-198-190.8-388.8 Stanley-Boyd 5-139.2-244.6-383.8 New Auburn 4-346.5-35.8-382.3 Bloomer 6-188.3-164.8-353.1 Chippewa Falls 5-127-95.8-222.8 Cadott 6-129.8-71.7-201.5 Cornell 4-152.8-35.5-188.3 Lake Holcombe 5-107.6-54.6-162.2
Defense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total McDonell 5-89-123.6-212.6 Chippewa Falls 5-150-84.6-234.6 Lake Holcombe 5-153-91.8-244.8 Stanley-Boyd 5-207.4-38.6-246 Bloomer 6-125.7-138-263.7 Cornell 4-221.5-102.5-324 Cadott 6-166.7-174.8-341.5 New Auburn 4-196-164-360
Photos: Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd and Cadott team captains meet for the coin toss.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Nolan Blum (2), Jordan Peters (3)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Tegan Ritter leaps to make a catch over a Stanley-Boyd defender last Friday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols (5)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols (5)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols (5)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause (9)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek (23), Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen (4), Tate Derks (63)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen (4)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jared Fitzl (40)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek (23)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek (23), Henry Hoel (86)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Ryan Sonnentag (21)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Ethan Tegels (12), Stanley-Boyd's Jacob Nesterick (30)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen (4)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen (4) and Jacob Nesterick (30) celebrate after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd celebrates after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd celebrates after a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels hands off to Tristan Drier during a game against Stanley-Boyd on Aug. 20 in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen (4)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag leaps to knock away an intended pass to Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols on Aug. 20 in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols runs against Cadott last Friday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols (5)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Tate Derks (63)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Zach Ciszak (62)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (17)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Riley Weltzin (79)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause (9)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause (9), Cadott's Tegan Ritter (22)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Cadott's Axel Tegels (52), Gavin Tegels (12)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause (9)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7), Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jacob Nesterick (30)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jacob Nesterick fights for yardage as he's tackled on Friday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Brady Potaczek stiffarms Cadott's Ethan West while running with the ball on Friday evening in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (17)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jackson Gindt (15), Cadott's Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21
Stanley-Boyd's Jackson Gindt (15), Cadott's Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
