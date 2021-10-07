Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 8

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Hudson
|4-1
|5-2
|Menomonie
|4-1
|6-1
|Rice Lake
|1-1
|5-2
|Chippewa Falls
|3-2
|5-2
|New Richmond
|3-2
|5-2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-4
|1-6
|Superior
|1-4
|1-6
|Eau Claire North
|0-5
|1-6
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Superior
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
Hudson at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|3-0
|6-0
|McDonell
|3-0
|6-0
|Phillips
|2-1
|4-2
|Bruce
|1-2
|1-5
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-3
|1-5
|New Auburn
|0-3
|1-4
Friday's Games
McDonell at Phillips
New Auburn at Bruce
Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5-0
|7-0
|Durand
|4-1
|6-1
|Mondovi
|3-2
|4-3
|Fall Creek
|3-2
|3-4
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-2
|5-2
|Neillsville/Granton
|1-4
|2-5
|Elk Mound
|1-4
|2-5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-5
|0-7
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Durand at Fall Creek
Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton
Elk Mound at Mondovi
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|5-0
|6-1
|Boyceville
|3-2
|5-2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|3-2
|3-4
|Glenwood City
|3-2
|4-3
|Turtle Lake
|3-2
|4-2
|Cadott
|2-3
|3-4
|Clear Lake
|1-4
|2-5
|Colfax
|0-5
|1-6
Friday's Games
Clear Lake at Cadott
Glenwood City at Boyceville
Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax
Turtle Lake at Spring Valley
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cumberland
|5-0
|7-0
|Northwestern
|5-0
|7-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|4-1
|4-3
|Bloomer
|3-2
|3-4
|Spooner
|2-3
|3-4
|Cameron
|1-4
|1-6
|Barron
|0-5
|1-6
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-5
|0-7
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Cumberland
Cameron at Barron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner
Northwestern at Saint Croix Falls
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Thorp
|4-0
|5-1
|Athens
|3-0
|7-0
|Owen-Withee
|3-3
|3-3
|Almond-Bancroft
|2-3
|2-4
|Cornell
|0-2
|1-5
|Lake Holcombe
|0-4
|1-5
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Northwood/Solon Springs
Greenwood at Thorp
Flambeau at Owen-Withee
Wausau Newman at Athens
Almond-Bancroft at Bowler/Gresham
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|74-130-1,166-9-3
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|66-106-1,126-14-1
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|70-106-1,014-14-5
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|40-66-512-4-7
|Jordan Peters, Cadott
|22-55-390-4-7
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|134-868-12
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|76-571-9
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|79-459-3
|Avery Turany, Cornell
|84-405-3
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|81-391-5
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|27-389-2
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|48-380-5
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|67-325-1
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|36-297-6
|Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe
|94-289-1
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|29-668-9
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|33-483-9
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|23-436-3
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|26-379-4
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|18-268-2
|Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|10-237-1
|Jay Ryder, Bloomer
|11-225-2
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|19-218-2
|David Andersen, McDonell
|6-212-3
|Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi
|12-209-1
|Scoring
|Points
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|98
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|76
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|62
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|54
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|54
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|50
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|48
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|44
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|42
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
40
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|6-183-213.8-395.8
|New Auburn
|5-346.6-48.6-395.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-148.7-227-375.7
|Bloomer
|7-174.6-173.9-348.5
|Chippewa Falls
|6-171-85.3-256.3
|Cornell
|3-164.6-50-214.6
|Lake Holcombe
|6-157.9-50.2-208
|Cadott
|7-126.4-72.3-197.7
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Lake Holcombe
|6-127.2-77.7-204.9
|Chippewa Falls
|6-135.5-85-220.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-186.8-37.7-224.5
|McDonell
|6-132-119.7-251.7
|Bloomer
|6-144.9-150.4-295.3
|Cornell
|5-232.8-93.4-326.2
|Cadott
|7-179-161.4-340.4
|New Auburn
|5-178.4-195.8-374.2