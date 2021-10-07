 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 8

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Hudson4-15-2
Menomonie4-16-1
Rice Lake1-15-2
Chippewa Falls3-25-2
New Richmond3-25-2
Eau Claire Memorial   1-41-6
Superior1-41-6
Eau Claire North0-51-6

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Superior

Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

Hudson at New Richmond

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman3-06-0
McDonell3-06-0
Phillips2-14-2
Bruce1-21-5
Alma Center Lincoln0-31-5
New Auburn0-31-4

Friday's Games

McDonell at Phillips

New Auburn at Bruce

Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis5-07-0
Durand4-16-1
Mondovi3-24-3
Fall Creek3-23-4
Stanley-Boyd  3-25-2
Neillsville/Granton    1-42-5
Elk Mound1-42-5
Osseo-Fairchild  0-50-7

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

Durand at Fall Creek

Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton

Elk Mound at Mondovi

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley5-06-1
Boyceville3-25-2
Elmwood/Plum City    3-23-4
Glenwood City3-24-3
Turtle Lake 3-24-2
Cadott2-33-4
Clear Lake  1-42-5
Colfax  0-51-6

Friday's Games

Clear Lake at Cadott

Glenwood City at Boyceville

Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax

Turtle Lake at Spring Valley

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Cumberland5-07-0
Northwestern5-07-0
Saint Croix Falls4-14-3
Bloomer3-23-4
Spooner2-33-4
Cameron1-41-6
Barron  0-51-6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-50-7

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Cumberland

Cameron at Barron

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner

Northwestern at Saint Croix Falls

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Thorp4-05-1
Athens3-0 7-0
Owen-Withee   3-33-3
Almond-Bancroft    2-32-4
Cornell0-21-5
Lake Holcombe0-41-5

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Northwood/Solon Springs

Greenwood at Thorp

Flambeau at Owen-Withee

Wausau Newman at Athens

Almond-Bancroft at Bowler/Gresham

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Jack Strand, Bloomer74-130-1,166-9-3
Carsen Hause, S-B66-106-1,126-14-1
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    70-106-1,014-14-5
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi40-66-512-4-7
Jordan Peters, Cadott22-55-390-4-7
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer134-868-12
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn76-571-9
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn79-459-3
Avery Turany, Cornell84-405-3
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi81-391-5
Braden Johnson, New Auburn  27-389-2
Landon Moulton, McDonell48-380-5
Gavin Tegels, Cadott67-325-1
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe36-297-6
Max Sauerwein, Lake Holcombe    94-289-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B29-668-9
Dale Tetrault, McDonell33-483-9
Connor Crane, Bloomer23-436-3
Ben Biskupski, McDonell26-379-4
Cooper Nichols, S-B  18-268-2
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott10-237-1
Jay Ryder, Bloomer   11-225-2
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer           19-218-2
David Andersen, McDonell6-212-3
Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi12-209-1
ScoringPoints
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer    98
Dale Tetrault, McDonell76
Brady Potaczek, S-B62
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn54
Michael Karlen, S-B54
Landon Moulton, McDonell50
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell48
Cooper Nichols, S-B44
Ben Biskupski, McDonell42
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe     

40

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell6-183-213.8-395.8
New Auburn5-346.6-48.6-395.2
Stanley-Boyd6-148.7-227-375.7
Bloomer7-174.6-173.9-348.5
Chippewa Falls6-171-85.3-256.3
Cornell3-164.6-50-214.6
Lake Holcombe     6-157.9-50.2-208
Cadott   7-126.4-72.3-197.7
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Lake Holcombe     6-127.2-77.7-204.9
Chippewa Falls6-135.5-85-220.5
Stanley-Boyd   6-186.8-37.7-224.5
McDonell6-132-119.7-251.7
Bloomer6-144.9-150.4-295.3
Cornell5-232.8-93.4-326.2
Cadott7-179-161.4-340.4
New Auburn5-178.4-195.8-374.2
