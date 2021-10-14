Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 9

Prep Football
Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|4-1
|7-1
|Rice Lake
|4-1
|6-2
|Chippewa Falls
|3-2
|6-2
|Hudson
|3-2
|6-2
|New Richmond
|3-2
|5-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1-4
|1-7
|Superior
|1-4
|1-7
|Eau Claire North
|0-5
|1-7
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Superior at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Gilman
|4-0
|7-0
|McDonell
|3-1
|6-1
|Phillips
|3-1
|5-2
|Bruce
|1-2
|2-4
|New Auburn
|0-3
|1-6
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-3
|1-6
People are also reading…
Thursday's Game
Phillips at Bruce
Friday's Games
Gilman at McDonell
Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7-0
|9-0
|Durand
|5-1
|7-1
|Mondovi
|4-2
|5-3
|Fall Creek
|3-3
|3-5
|Stanley-Boyd
|3-3
|5-3
|Neillsville/Granton
|2-4
|3-5
|Elk Mound
|1-5
|2-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-6
|0-8
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 2, Neillsville/Granton 0 (forfeit)
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound
Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild
Mondovi at Durand
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Spring Valley
|6-0
|7-1
|Boyceville
|4-2
|6-2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|4-2
|4-4
|Glenwood City
|3-3
|4-4
|Cadott
|3-3
|4-4
|Turtle Lake
|3-3
|4-3
|Clear Lake
|1-5
|2-6
|Colfax
|0-6
|1-7
Friday's Games
Spring Valley at Cadott
Boyceville at Clear Lake
Colfax at Glenwood City
Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum City
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Cumberland
|6-0
|8-0
|Northwestern
|6-0
|8-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|4-2
|4-4
|Bloomer
|3-3
|3-5
|Spooner
|3-3
|4-4
|Barron
|1-5
|2-6
|Cameron
|1-5
|1-7
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-6
|0-8
Friday's Games
Spooner at Bloomer
Cumberland at Northwestern
Saint Croix Falls at Cameron
Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|Rogue (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Thorp
|4-0
|5-1
|Athens
|3-0
|7-0
|Owen-Withee
|3-3
|3-3
|Almond-Bancroft
|2-3
|2-4
|Cornell
|0-2
|1-5
|Lake Holcombe
|0-4
|1-5
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Cornell
Athens at Thorp
Almond-Bancroft at Owen-Withee
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Jack Strand, Bloomer
|74-130-1,166-9-3
|Carsen Hause, S-B
|66-106-1,126-14-1
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|70-106-1,014-14-5
|Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi
|48-76-601-4-8
|Jordan Peters, Cadott
|22-55-390-4-7
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|134-868-12
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|89-626-12
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|95-554-3
|Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
|93-486-6
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|57-431-5
|Avery Turany, Cornell
|84-405-3
|Gavin Tegels, Cadott
|82-404-3
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|27-389-2
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|64-340-6
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|36-297-6
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|41-804-9
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|36-510-9
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|33-444-5
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|23-436-3
|Braden Johnson, New Auburn
|11-348-3
|Cooper Nichols, S-B
|23-315-2
|Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott
|11-260-1
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|22-240-3
|Jay Ryder, Bloomer
|11-225-2
|Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi
|13-219-1
|Scoring
|Points
|Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer
|98
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|84
|Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
|72
|Michael Karlen, S-B
|67
|Xayvion Matthews, McDonell
|64
|Brady Potaczek, S-B
|62
|Ben Biskupski, McDonell
|56
|Landon Moulton, McDonell
|50
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|46
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi
Cooper Nichols, S-B
44
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|New Auburn
|6-331.2-78.4-396.6
|McDonell
|7-171.6-209.4-381
|Stanley-Boyd
|7-142.1-231.9-374
|Bloomer
|7-174.6-173.9-348.5
|Chippewa Falls
|7-184.1-85.9-278
|Cornell
|5-164.6-50-214.6
|Cadott
|8-141.1-67.4-208.5
|Lake Holcombe
|6-157.8-50.2-208
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Chippewa Falls
|7-140-86.7-226.7
|Lake Holcombe
|7-131.3-102.9-234.2
|Stanley-Boyd
|7-200.2-49.4-249.6
|McDonell
|7-172.4-110.7-283.1
|Bloomer
|8-138.6-178.3-316.9
|Cornell
|5-232.8-93.4-326.2
|Cadott
|8-185.5-144.4-329.9
|New Auburn
|5.178.4-195.8-374.2