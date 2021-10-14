 Skip to main content
Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 9

Prep Football

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Menomonie4-17-1
Rice Lake4-16-2
Chippewa Falls3-26-2
Hudson3-26-2
New Richmond3-25-3
Eau Claire Memorial   1-41-7
Superior1-41-7
Eau Claire North0-51-7

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Superior at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North

Rice Lake at New Richmond

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Gilman4-07-0
McDonell3-16-1
Phillips3-15-2
Bruce1-22-4
New Auburn0-31-6
Alma Center Lincoln0-31-6

Thursday's Game

Phillips at Bruce

Friday's Games

Gilman at McDonell

Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis7-09-0
Durand5-17-1
Mondovi4-25-3
Fall Creek3-33-5
Stanley-Boyd  3-35-3
Neillsville/Granton    2-43-5
Elk Mound1-52-6
Osseo-Fairchild  0-60-8

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 2, Neillsville/Granton 0 (forfeit)

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound

Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild

Mondovi at Durand

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley6-07-1
Boyceville4-26-2
Elmwood/Plum City    4-24-4
Glenwood City3-34-4
Cadott3-34-4
Turtle Lake3-34-3
Clear Lake  1-52-6
Colfax  0-61-7

Friday's Games

Spring Valley at Cadott

Boyceville at Clear Lake

Colfax at Glenwood City

Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum City

Heart O'NorthW-L
W-L
Cumberland6-08-0
Northwestern6-08-0
Saint Croix Falls4-24-4
Bloomer3-33-5
Spooner3-34-4
Barron1-52-6
Cameron 1-51-7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-60-8

Friday's Games

Spooner at Bloomer

Cumberland at Northwestern

Saint Croix Falls at Cameron

Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Rogue (8-Man)W-L  W-L
Thorp4-05-1
Athens3-0 7-0
Owen-Withee   3-33-3
Almond-Bancroft    2-32-4
Cornell0-21-5
Lake Holcombe0-41-5

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Cornell

Athens at Thorp

Almond-Bancroft at Owen-Withee

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Jack Strand, Bloomer74-130-1,166-9-3
Carsen Hause, S-B66-106-1,126-14-1
Grant Smiskey, McDonell    70-106-1,014-14-5
Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi48-76-601-4-8
Jordan Peters, Cadott22-55-390-4-7
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer134-868-12
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn89-626-12
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn95-554-3
Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi93-486-6
Landon Moulton, McDonell57-431-5
Avery Turany, Cornell 84-405-3
Gavin Tegels, Cadott82-404-3
Braden Johnson, New Auburn27-389-2
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell64-340-6
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe      36-297-6
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Brady Potaczek, S-B41-804-9
Dale Tetrault, McDonell36-510-9
Ben Biskupski, McDonell33-444-5
Connor Crane, Bloomer23-436-3
Braden Johnson, New Auburn         11-348-3
Cooper Nichols, S-B23-315-2
Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott  11-260-1
Michael Karlen, S-B          22-240-3
Jay Ryder, Bloomer11-225-2
Judah Dunham, Chi-Hi13-219-1
ScoringPoints
Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer    98
Dale Tetrault, McDonell84
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn72
Michael Karlen, S-B67
Xayvion Matthews, McDonell64
Brady Potaczek, S-B62
Ben Biskupski, McDonell56
Landon Moulton, McDonell50
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe    46

Karson Bowe, Chi-Hi

Cooper Nichols, S-B

44

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
New Auburn6-331.2-78.4-396.6
McDonell7-171.6-209.4-381
Stanley-Boyd7-142.1-231.9-374
Bloomer7-174.6-173.9-348.5
Chippewa Falls7-184.1-85.9-278
Cornell5-164.6-50-214.6
Cadott8-141.1-67.4-208.5
Lake Holcombe     6-157.8-50.2-208
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Chippewa Falls      7-140-86.7-226.7
Lake Holcombe7-131.3-102.9-234.2
Stanley-Boyd   7-200.2-49.4-249.6
McDonell7-172.4-110.7-283.1
Bloomer8-138.6-178.3-316.9
Cornell5-232.8-93.4-326.2
Cadott8-185.5-144.4-329.9
New Auburn5.178.4-195.8-374.2
