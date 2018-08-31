MENOMONIE — It was a stretch of the game the Chi-Hi football team would like to have back.
Menomonie scored 20 points in the first 13:06 of the second half to help score a 33-23 win over the Cardinals in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams on Friday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium on the campus of UW-Stout.
The Mustangs (3-0, 1-0) led 13-7 at halftime, but found the end zone on three of their first four drives to open the second half to pull away before the Cardinals (2-1, 0-1) closed the gap in the fourth.
“Our offense put our defense in a hole too many times,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “We gave Menomonie too many short fields.”
Menomonie’s Kade Schultz had 127 rushing yards on 20 carries and four scores, three coming from one yard out. Schultz also broke free for a 14-yard touchdown on Menomonie’s second score of the third quarter after quarterback Jake Ebert had a 23-yard scoring run on the team’s first drive after forcing a three and out to open the half.
Schultz added his final touchdown from one yard out a little more than a minute into the fourth to push the Mustang lead to 26 points before the Chi-Hi offense would cut into the deficit.
Tyler Bohland powered in from one yard out for a touchdown on Chi-Hi’s next drive with 9:18 left and after the Cardinal defense forced a three-and-out, Bohland capped a drive that went primarily through the air on a 9-yard scoring reception from Nolan Hutzler. A two-point conversion pass from Hutzler to Rico DeLeon cut the gap to 33-23 with 4:44 left.
But the Mustangs would run the rest of the clock out after getting the ball back, a drive that included a 13-yard run by Ebert on 3rd and 12 to grab a first down and clinch the win.
The game started off well for the Cardinals when Luke Schemenauer picked off Ebert’s first pass of the game on Menomonie’s second play from scrimmage to help set the Cardinals up in Mustang territory. Chi-Hi moved into the end zone in four plays with Matt Pomietlo powering in from five yards out to stake the Cardinals to a 7-0 lead just 2:59 into the game.
“They had two nonconference games where they had their way with the opponents and they started tonight with an interception and a few plays later we’re up 7-0. I think they thought things were going to be a little easier than what it ended up being,” Raykovich said of his team. “It’s a hard thing to say but sometimes you’ve got to get hit in the face a few times to realize this is the Big Rivers and nothing comes easy.”
But Chi-Hi would lose its leading rusher later in the half to an upper body injury. Pomietlo played briefly in the third quarter, but finished with a team-high 63 yards on just five carries.
“In their defense I think No. 5 (Pomietlo), if he doesn’t get hurt...that changed the game a lot,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said of the injury. “I think he’s one of the better backs in the area. I thought he was last year (too). If he doesn’t get hurt I think it changes the game a lot to be quite honest. I’m not taking anything away from our kids but I think you also have to understand with him getting hurt in this game, I think it was a big turning point.”
“When that happened it took a lot of the confidence out of our offensive line too,” Raykovich said of the injury to Pomietlo. “It’s a reaction that kids sometimes have that you don’t like to see. We challenged them at halftime. We told them that everybody’s got to step up their game to take care of what had happened to us.
“There’s no secret — Menomonie outhit us, outplayed, outcoached us. They did everything.”
The Cardinals had a number of injuries in the contest that led to many young players seeing significant playing time.
“We had to put a lot of young kids out there tonight,” Raykovich said. “A lot of sophomores got playing time tonight that normally wouldn’t have.”
Menomonie tied the game at the 5:49 mark in the first quarter on Schultz’s first one-yard scoring run of the game. His second one came in the final minute of the second quarter to cap a 11-play Mustang drive to give his team a 13-7 lead at the break.
“The last two weeks we’ve shown a lot of character,” LaBuda said. “For the second week in a row we came out and got behind 7-0 and a lot of young teams will fold when they get behind and things don’t go well early and things didn’t go well for us early.”
Hutzler completed 12 of 21 passes for 145 yards and the fourth-quarter score. David Dvoracek hauled in four of those passes for 55 yards to lead the way for the Chi-Hi receivers.
“When you take out elements of the game and it’s really hard for me to describe this, the game really was closer than what the score ended,” Raykovich said. “There were times, we were up 7-0 (or) we’re down 13-7 at halftime. A couple of short fields (they took advantage of) and we scored a couple touchdowns.”
Menomonie outgained Chi-Hi in total offense by a 343-319 yardage advantage.
Menomonie’s win is its 10th in the last 11 meetings with the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi returns to Dorais Field next Friday when it hosts Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.