The Superior football team scored three times in a five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 26-7 victory over Chi-Hi at Dorais Field on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
The Cardinals and Spartans played to a scoreless first half before Superior took a 6-0 lead on the first of four Jarrett Gronski's touchdown runs with 6:43 left in the third quarter. But Chi-Hi would battle back and take the lead on the second play of the fourth when Matt Pomietlo powered in for a four-yard touchdown run on a 4th-and-short play.
The Chi-Hi defense forced five turnovers and held the powerful Spartan run game in check for the first three quarters before Superior scored the final 20 points of the game.
"We focus on ball security every day and taking the ball away from our opponent and we actually lost that battle tonight," Superior coach Bob DeMeyer said. "We talk about if that happens, extraordinary things have to happen in our favor and our kids kept fighting."
Superior went 88 yards in six plays on the go-ahead drive, one that included runs of 17 and 55 yards by Gronski before the quarterback capped the drive with a two-yard score to go in front 12-7 with 6:32 to go. Gronski picked off a deflected pass on the next drive to set his team up at the Chi-Hi five-yard line and the quarterback would do the rest two plays later with a two-yard touchdown to push the lead to 19-7 with 4:36 left. Gronski added a 66-yard scoring rush with 1:32 left to push the game out of reach.
The Spartan defense limited the Chi-Hi offense to 229 yards of total offense, one week after the Cardinals piled up 67 points and 648 total yards in a 67-65 double overtime win at Eau Claire Memorial.
"I'll tell you what happened tonight and I was worried about it. You look at last week and everybody said the defense didn't play very well, it gave up 65 points and the offense played great. Well it was just the opposite tonight, I thought the defense was tremendous out there," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "The score doesn't really reflect what happened on the field."
Gronski ran for 203 yards on 24 carries, 132 coming on his final seven rushes for the game.
"Our team has a lot of heart," DeMeyer said. "Chippewa defended us well. They're extremely well coached. Our kids just never quit and great things happened because of it."
The Cardinals had chances to score in the first half, but missed three field goals and were unable to push deep into the Superior red zone. An interception by the Spartans on Chi-Hi's third play from scrimmage set Superior up at the Chi-Hi 25-yard line but the Cardinal defense held and pounced on a muffed snap on a field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless. Luke Franz and Logan Erickson had interceptions in the first half for Chi-Hi.
"The reason you play sports is it's an educational experience and they've got to learn from this," Raykovich said. "You can't do one thing one week and come back and not do it the next week. You can't switch gears like that. You've got to stay on top of your game. You've got to stay positive. I told in our huddle at the end that I never saw the eye of the tiger tonight. I never saw that dominating attitude that you really need to have to keep the ball rolling."
Chi-Hi returns to action next Friday when its hosts River Falls for homecoming. The Cardinals need to win their final three games to earn a playoff berth, an uphill battle that begins with a strong Wildcat team that rolled past Eau Claire Memorial 48-7 on Friday and is 5-1 overall.
"Next week is going to be a challenge. It's homecoming, there's going to be a lot of distractions and we're going to play a River Falls team that is loaded," Raykovich said. "I challenged the guys at the end of the game. They've got to somehow find that eye of the tiger."
