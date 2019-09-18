HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team takes pride in the fact that it can be anybody.
Anyone at any time could be the hero, and that depth is a big reason the Knights have won their first two Lakeland Conference games against previously-ranked foes and sit in a three-way tie atop the league standings.
The Knights (2-2, 2-0) are coming off a 32-30 home victory over Turtle Lake this past Friday. Lake Holcombe/Cornell took the lead for good on a 17-play, 9-minute, 16-second drive in the fourth quarter capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Tate Sauerwein on fourth-and-goal at the Turtle Lake 2-yard line.
The win marked the second week in a row the Knights knocked off a previously state-ranked foe. The Lakers entered the matchup ranked fifth in the latest WisSports.net Division 7 state coaches poll. One week earlier, Lake Holcombe/Cornell earned a 14-8 win at Clear Lake, a program that was eighth in that week’s Division 7 poll.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell nearly made it three for three, falling at Almond-Bancroft 13-12 in Week 2. Almond-Bancroft is sixth in this week’s Division 7 poll after a 26-6 win over Pittsville.
Led by a strong and sizable senior class, the Knights came into the season prepared physically and mentally, and the results have shown on the field.
“They’re taking a lot of pride this year,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said after last Friday’s win. “A lot of pride in who they are and they are not intimidated, and I think that has really shown. Tonight they weren’t intimidated. They were happy to be out there.”
That physical preparation paid off down the stretch when the Knights leaned on the Lakers in a 17-play drive entirely on the ground and finished in the end zone with a little more than a minute to go.
“We just really needed to want it,” senior fullback Aden Story said of the go-ahead drive.
“We weren’t out of shape,” senior lineman Jordan Spegal added. “We were just giving ‘er and wanted it.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell has shown a potent ground game this season and ran for a season-best 266 yards in last Friday’s win. Story and Sauerwein ran for 102 and 101 yards, respectively, and a touchdown apiece, while wide receiver Josh Jones ran and threw for a score to Brock Flater. Quarterback Kaden Kinney added a touchdown pass to Kaden Crank in the second quarter as a part of what’s been a solid offense.
“We don’t care who gets the ball. We’re not selfish about it,” Kinney said. “We’re running the ball where we want and get yards. It’s all about believing in yourself and believing in your teammates. You can’t just feed it to one guy all the time.”
Sauerwein has run for at least 91 yards in all four games, while Story’s 102 yards were a season high, and Kinney has run four four touchdowns overall.
The Knights held the high-powered Lakers under their season average in points and overall have allowed just under 180 yards per game through four games.
That defense was tested last Friday as injuries forced the team to into its reserves.
“We had to make some adjustments,” Troy Story said. “We were really going deep into our bench (Friday), our guys were hurt (with) hamstrings and cramps and stuff like that and the second-teamers, third-teamers that got in there really did a nice job for us.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell has made the Division 6 playoffs the previous two seasons but fell in the opening round to top-seeded teams. The Knights are eyeing a return to the postseason this fall and already have a pair of solid wins in their pocket. This Friday, the team hosts Flambeau, a team the Knights defeated 40-6 before having to forfeit the Week 1 nonconference matchup because of a self-discovered clerical error with eligibility the program self reported.
According to Troy Story, his team’s victory over Turtle Lake was the first complete game it has played this season. If the team continues to play at that level in the coming weeks, the co-op’s first Lakeland Conference championship could be within their grasp.
“We came up short against Almond-Bancroft, but we played half a game there. (Against) Flambeau we played half a game,” Troy Story said. “Clear Lake we played half a game, and they turned it on. Tonight, they played a full game, and we needed a full game out of them or else we would’ve came up short.”