Some teams adopted it out of necessity.
Others embraced it from the college game.
An increased emphasis on offensive tempo in prep high school football in recent years has changed the landscape for many teams. No longer focused on controlling the clock, many teams now are concerned with moving at a quick pace to maximize the amount of possessions and plays it gets in a game, similar to a fast-break style of team on the basketball court.
An increase in the spread-style offense at the college level has trickled down to high school and while not all teams utilize this approach, more are doing so then ever before.
That includes Chippewa County where some have taken the style to state championships, others have picked it up more recently and others have opted to stick with what has worked for them.
Failing ‘The Bus Test’
Earlier this decade, Stanley-Boyd made a significant change.
The Oriole program has a rich history of success with six state championship appearances and three titles. But coach Jeff Koenig was seeing a recurring theme with his incoming freshmen classes — they had speed and talent, but weren’t overly stocked with size. So the program and coaching staff opted to make a move early this decade from its more conventionally-tempoed offensive style to one based on speed and athleticism.
“We made that change to try to be more competitive,” Koenig said. “It’s very apparent that we are never the biggest team on the field. In the coaching circles we will occasionally say we fail ‘The Bus Test’, when your team gets off the bus (other) teams aren’t exactly intimidated by our size. But what we had was we’ve had fast players and players that can run and if we can play at a tempo where the big guys get tired and can’t be on the field, that was our reasoning.”
The Orioles have had success with the approach, winning the Division 5 state championship in 2013 to go with four seasons of winning at least two playoff games since 2013.
Stanley-Boyd has consistently been among the top scoring teams in the area even has the players have changed. This year marks the third for the school district’s Oriole Park facility, a turf field on campus at the school that is a perfect companion for the team’s pace.
Wristbands with play calls have become the norm with players able to get the call from their coach and lineup in mere seconds after a ball is reset. Some rule tweaks this year will give teams a little more time between plays for substitutions and for officials to be ready for the next play.
First-year Cadott football coach Jeff Goettl is familiar with the up-tempo style of play as well. An assistant for the Hornets last year and elsewhere in the area prior to that, it’s an approach the Hornets have used in the past and like the Orioles he said it came simply from playing to the team’s strengths.
“When you’re a little bit smaller team, it’s a way to try to get an edge,” Goettl said.
But the wide-open style isn’t for everyone.
“The fear with that is that if you’re not a good running team, the faster you run the ball the faster you give it up,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said.
Sticking with what works
Some teams have been using a version of the no-huddle offense for a while. Bloomer coach John Post said his team has been calling plays without a strict huddle since 2008, but it’s not a matter of trying to go quickly.
“We’re not trying to go fast,” Post said. “We just don’t need to huddle.”
Bloomer, a program known for its high scoring and bruising ground game, can call plays quickly at the line and has time to audible out as the situation dictates.
“Our plays, the kids know them and they just need to know what I’m calling,” Post said. “We go from there.”
Chi-Hi is another team that values time of possession, but hall of fame coach Chuck Raykovich said his team will still throw a changeup into its style when the situation calls for it.
“Some coaches like to do what they see on TV and a lot of kids like to do that too,” Raykovich said. “I don’t want to say that we’re old school, but we have the ability to control the game too with our offense plus we’ve worked hard in the preseason adding some things that people haven’t seen before.”
Whatever works for you
Not one specific style of offense is guaranteed to lead to a state title.
If done right, a methodical offense built on size and physicality on the ground can win just as many games as one built on speed, pace and attacking all parts of the field.
A wide open, fast paced style that many colleges utilized at the start of the decade has made its way into high school and shown similar results.
But its a change that can’t just happen for Friday nights, Koenig said its a full-time commitment.
“We learned there’s a difference between playing fast and playing at the tempo we play at now. It comes down to everything we do at practice,” Koenig said. “Even though we’re working on technique, we’re working on responsibilities...the biggest thing we’re stressing is tempo.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.