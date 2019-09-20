Good football teams take advantage of additional opportunities.
Eau Claire Memorial did just that, turning two third-quarter lost fumbles from Chi-Hi into touchdowns as the Old Abes pulled away to a 33-21 victory on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
The Cardinals and Old Abes battled to a 14-14 tie at halftime, but Chi-Hi fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the third quarter. The Old Abes turned that turnover into a score three plays later on a 10-yard touchdown run from Reese Woerner.
The Cardinals (1-4, 1-2) took their first lead of the game later in the third quarter but another turnover on the Memorial side of the field led to a score when Ethan Van Grunsven powered into the end zone for his second of three touchdown runs with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.
"That's the story of the game," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the two lost fumbles. "Our gameplan was we knew they were quick strike (on offense), they can score a lot of points quick. So we were trying to run the ball, run time off the clock but you can't come out on the very first play of the second half on the 30-yard line and put it on the ground and give it back to them. You just can't do that."
Van Grunsven added a 2-yard score on a backbreaking 10-play, 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter that was entirely on the ground. Eau Claire Memorial was without University of Wisconsin running back commit Loyal Crawford due to injury, but the Old Abes (4-1, 2-1) still moved the ball on the ground with 197 rushing yards on 38 carries.
"Our o-line at the end really pulled together and played great in the middle of the third into the fourth quarter," Eau Claire Memorial coach Mike Sinz said. "We knew we were going to have to have our quarterback run more just to make up for Loyal's loss with him not with us and we had a three-headed monster at running back with (Calvin) Tanner, Ethan Van Grunsven and Reese Woerner."
Chi-Hi took the lead in the third quarter when quarterback Hayden Goodman found Ben Steinmetz on a screen pass the running back took 67 yards on a 3rd-and-14 for a touchdown to put Chi-Hi up 21-20 at the 5:43 mark.
The Cardinals defense forced a 3-and-out on the next Old Abe drive, but put the ball on the turf on a third-and-4 to give Eau Claire Memorial the ball at the Chi-Hi 38-yard line to help set up Van Grunsven's second scoring run.
Steinmetz ran for 79 yards on 11 carries, 41 of those yards coming on a touchdown run in the second quarter in which the junior running back spun and stretched his way into the end zone to help tie the game at 14 with 3:31 remaining until halftime.
Van Grunsven opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run on Memorial's opening possession. The Cardinals responded with a score on their first possession as well when Goodman punctuated a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a score to even the game.
"It was one of those games where the experts always say comes down to three or four plays and I can tell you what the three or four plays were. They're called fumbles," Raykovich said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Old Abes scored again with 4:25 left in the second quarter as quarterback Bryson Johnson found receiver Will Hesse on a 31-yard touchdown toss on fourth-and-10 on the drive prior to Steinmetz's scoring run, a touchdown set up by Tyler Bohland returning the kickoff to the Old Abes 42.
Johnson led Memorial with 70 yards rushing on 16 carries while finishing 16 of 25 for 171 yards through the air. Calvin Tanner and Woerner had 69 and 33 yards, respectively.
Goodman threw for 154 yards with Bohland (four catches for 37 yards) and Steinmetz (two catches for 70 yards and a score) being the primary beneficiaries.
The win moves the Old Abes into a four-way tie for second in the Big Rivers with Hudson, River Falls, Superior and Eau Claire Memorial each at 2-1, one game back of unbeaten Menomonie.
"Any time you can get a win on the road in the BRC is huge and we treated this as a playoff game. The only difference was we knew we were going to play next week but we knew how important of a game it was for our team and our program," Sinz said. "Now we're right in the mix of things. We just have to take care of business week-by-week, play how we're capable of playing and good things will happen."
Chi-Hi hits the road next week when they travel to Superior to face the Spartans.
"It's the Big Rivers and next week we have to go up to the frozen tundra," Raykovich said of next week's game against the Spartans, who suffered their first loss of the season Friday to Hudson 49-24. "Superior is a physical team. They beat Memorial pretty good last week. And then after that you still have River Falls and Hudson and (Eau Claire) North on the schedule. We can still have a good season, but we've got to fix these mistakes.
"That's all there is to it."
Friday was Chi-Hi's seventh annual Veterans Appreciation Night. All veterans received free admission and complimentary refreshments before the game in addition to being honored prior to the start of the game. Leading up to the game the Chi-Hi program was collecting money as well as new or gently used winter clothing items to be donated to The Hands Foundation to be distributed to homeless veterans.
The team also raised more than $2,500 through its 'Miracle Minute' fundraiser between the first and second quarter of Friday's game as well as additional financial support through other fundraisers during the evening.