Prep Football: Uchytil's high-flying McDonell offenses still fill state record book after more than 30 years

Quarterbacks Geissler, Todd Harings, David Huffcutt and Ben Gardow each led the state in single-season passing yardage in the 1980s, each eclipsing the 2,000-yard plateau. Geissler threw for 5,602 yards from 1979-81 before Harings became the first quarterback in state history to throw for at least 3,000 yards in a season in 1984 when he went 223-for-488 for 3,156 yards and 29 touchdowns. That single season yardage total is 19th in state history with he, Huffcutt and Gardow being the only quarterbacks in the top-14 to do so prior to 2003. Harings also holds the state record for most pass attempts in a game with 74, that coming in a 19-14 loss to Stevens Point Pacelli on Oct. 6, 1984. Harings broke his own national record at the time of 65 set a year earlier against Eau Claire Regis as he threw for 378 yards with 26 completions and one touchdown. Harings also threw for seven touchdowns in a 47-32 win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, breaking a record previously held by Geissler and one that future Texas Rangers minor league pitcher Kyle Cody would go on to tie in 2011.