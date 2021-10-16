Prep Football: Unbeaten Gilman runs through McDonell to outright Central Wisconsin West Conference title

The Gilman football team is the top-ranked eight-man team in the state.

The Pirates showed why on Friday night at Dorais Field in running for 439 yards as a team in a 58-24 Central Wisconsin West Conference victory over McDonell to close the regular season.

Grady Kroeplin ran for 250 yards and five touchdowns for the Pirates (8-0, 5-0), who wrapped up their second outright league title in as many seasons with the win. Julian Krizan added two touchdown runs, Troy Duellman found the end zone on the ground and Bryson Keepers pounced on a Gilman fumble in the end zone in the final seconds of the second quarter to help the Pirates take a 38-16 lead into halftime.

“We really do have some versatile kids and I think that shows offensively because we can run the ball, we can throw the ball – even though we didn’t throw it a lot tonight," Gilman coach Robin Rosemeyer said. "Just the versatility of our team shows too and our offensive line is the same group that was back (from) last year so that’s really nice. We have the same three kids in there that lead the way for our skill kids.”

McDonell (6-2, 3-2) struggles to match the physicality of Gilman — a team ranked number one in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll — in losing for the second week in a row.

“They have a really, really solid offense," McDonell coach Jason Cox said of the Pirates. "They pound it at you and I think at times we did a good job but they did it over and over and over. They’re a very physical team and we weren’t able to match that tonight.”

Kroeplin scored twice in the first quarter as a part of his big night. Grant Smiskey threw for 201 yards and a score for the Macks and Ethan Goulet added 79 yards and a touchdown toss. Dale Tetrault led the McDonell receivers with nine catches for 112 yards and a score while Ben Biskupski caught six passes for 118 yards and Xayvion Matthews ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“It wasn’t easy. They threw the ball pretty well," Rosemeyer said of McDonell. "They put us in some spots, in eight-man covering the whole field with eight guys…they do a good job. They did some things we weren’t expecting. We knew the formation, we didn’t expect them to do as much. I think they knew we’d probably be pretty good against the run, they were forced to do it. But 89 (Tetrault was) out there making plays for them and 11 (Biskupski) had quite a few catches. Their quarterbacks did a nice job throwing the ball.”

Gilman won the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference title for a second year in a row and overall has 15 of its last 16 games since moving to eight-man football beginning in 2020.

“Against a defense like that, you’ve kind of got to be perfect and not make mistakes and we did get some big plays, some chunk plays which was great. But we’ve got to finish drive and we’ve got to take care of the ball," Cox said. "That comes with the territory when you’re throwing it around a little better. We’ve got to be a little bit more careful with the football.”

The Pirates entered Friday's game looking to throw more, but didn't pass much — both because of the success they were finding on the ground as well as due to the quick pass rush the Macks provided.

“We thought we could throw the ball more but when 15 (Clemett Matthews) is going to pressure the quarterback, he’s so quick on the line that Matthews kid we didn’t have a lot of time to throw," Rosemeyer said. "So we had to take what we could with the running game because we can’t expect one of our kids to block him one-on-one. That’s just a tough assignment and you’re just asking for a negative play if you do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.