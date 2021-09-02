Prep Football: Unbeaten, state-ranked squads collide as Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie in Big Rivers Conference opener

Friday is also an important contest for the Cardinals as it is the program’s Veterans Appreciation Night. Now in its ninth season, Veterans Appreciation Night is a chance for the team to say thank you to all the men and women who have served their country. Veterans receive free admission to the game and will be recognized prior to Friday’s matchup and will stand on the goal line during the national anthem. The team is also collecting donations of new or gently used winter clothing to be distributed to local homeless veterans. Donations can be dropped off beginning on hour before the game, as well as one hour prior to all home varsity, junior varsity and freshman games as well as at either Chippewa Falls Jacobsen’s Hardware store during the month of September.