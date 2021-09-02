 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Unbeaten, state-ranked squads collide as Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie in Big Rivers Conference opener
Prep Football | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Football: Unbeaten, state-ranked squads collide as Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie in Big Rivers Conference opener

Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21

Chi-Hi's Judah Dunham runs past Holmen's Myles Boayue during a game on Aug. 19 at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Reasons to get excited for a Chi-Hi/Menomonie football matchup are usually easy to find.

This season is no exception as both programs enter Friday evening’s Big Rivers Conference opener at Dorais Field playing at a high level.

Both the Cardinals and Mustangs made it through nonconference competition unbeaten and have earned accolades from around the state. Menomonie is ranked seventh in the latest Division 2 WisSports.net State Coaches Poll while Chi-Hi checks in at 10th in the Division 1 poll. Both teams also received votes in the latest Associated Press Large Division statewide poll.

Simply put the Cardinals and Mustangs are each playing at a high level thus far, just as the rivals have entering many of their high-profile matchups over the years.

Chuck Raykovich Mugshot

Raykovich

“That’s all you have to say,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the Chi-Hi/Menomonie matchup. “It’s been a rivalry of ours since I’ve been here. It usually ends up in a pretty good football game.”

Menomonie has a new head coach in charge as Mike Sinz has taken over the program following the retirement of longtime Mustang coach Joe LaBuda. The Menomonie graduate Sinz’s team has opened with impressive nonconference wins over River Falls (28-6) and Holmen (29-9), showing balanced offense and stingy defense in the wins. Parker Schultz ran for 99 yards, Brooks Brewer added 73 yards and a touchdown and Nicholas Haviland added two scores on the ground in the team’s win over the Wildcats. Quarterback Reed Styer threw for 171 yards and three scores — two to 6-foot, 8-inch matchup nightmare Noah Feddersen — in the victory over the Vikings.

“They’ve got a bunch of kids back from last year,” Raykovich said of Menomonie. “It’s not like they’re starting from scratch and Coach Sinz played for Coach LaBuda and he knows his system and that’s what they’re sticking with.”

Most recently Chi-Hi earned a 10-9 win at D.C. Everest on Aug. 26. The two teams battled to a scoreless tie at halftime and traded field goals before Brayden Warwick’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Judah Dunham with 4:44 left put the Cardinals in front for good. But the defense needed to make one final stand and did so on a two-point conversation after the Evergreens scored a touchdown with 10 seconds remaining.

“We got put in some difficult positions and the kids didn’t drop their guard, they didn’t drop their head, they kept playing,” Raykovich said of the win.

D.C. Everest ran for 309 yards and three touchdowns in Aug. 19’s 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble, but was limited to just 105 rushing yards by the Cardinals. Add that to limiting Holmen to less than 200 yards rushing in a 40-0 season-opening victory on Aug. 19 and the Cardinals defense has held up early against a pair of powerful running attacks.

“The defense is just phenomenal. They just love to play defense,” Raykovich said. “They are true defensive players. Their attitudes are (that of) defensive players. When you’ve been around the game as long as I have you can tell, you can talk to a kid and say he’s an offensive player, he’s a defensive player. Those kids are all defensive players.”

Friday is also an important contest for the Cardinals as it is the program’s Veterans Appreciation Night. Now in its ninth season, Veterans Appreciation Night is a chance for the team to say thank you to all the men and women who have served their country. Veterans receive free admission to the game and will be recognized prior to Friday’s matchup and will stand on the goal line during the national anthem. The team is also collecting donations of new or gently used winter clothing to be distributed to local homeless veterans. Donations can be dropped off beginning on hour before the game, as well as one hour prior to all home varsity, junior varsity and freshman games as well as at either Chippewa Falls Jacobsen’s Hardware store during the month of September.

The team will also host a ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser between quarters that raised more than $2,500 during 2019’s game against Eau Claire Memorial.

The first third of the season has offered a challenging gauntlet of competition so far for the Cardinals and even though the team is guaranteed a winning record through that stretch, the team is far from satisfied.

“My goal was to get out of these first three games successful and being 2-1 isn’t what I had in mind,” Raykovich said. “So we’ve got to get through this week, play a tough team, put on a good show for the veterans and see where we stand up.”

Menomonie leads the all-time series 56-47-2 with three unknown results, according to Chippewa Herald records. The Mustangs have won six in a row against Chi-Hi and 12 straight regular season meetings during that stretch. The one win for the Cardinals during that period was an important one when the team earned a 17-6 win in the third round of the Division 2 playoffs in 2015.

Up Next

Menomonie at Chi-Hi

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Menomonie (2-0), Chi-Hi (2-0)

Menomonie at Chi-Hi

Previous Matchup: Menomonie 24, Chi-Hi (2020)

All-Time Series: Menomonie leads 56-47-2

Matchup: The Cardinals host the Mustangs to open Big Rivers Conference play in a battle of unbeatens...Menomonie is ranked seventh in the latest WisSports.net Division 2 state coaches poll while Chi-Hi is ranked 10th in the Division 1 poll...The Mustangs earned nonconference wins over River Falls (28-6) and Holmen (29-9) to start the season...The all-time series between the two programs dates back to 1895 when Menomonie won the first matchup by a score of 6-4.

