Prep Football: Unique circumstances lead Chi-Hi to open season at River Falls

The path leading the Chi-Hi football team into this Friday’s season opener at River Falls is quite unique.
Not just as the fall sports season has been adjusted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Cardinals are facing a Wildcat squad they originally were not scheduled to meet in 2020.
Prior to the alterations for the fall schedule, River Falls was moved from the Big Rivers Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment. But once it became clear fall sports were going to happen Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior opted out of fall competition and instead chose to play in a special spring season. That left openings in the Big Rivers and the Wildcats were able to rejoin the league.
River Falls finished 8-3 last season, sharing the conference championship with Menomonie and advancing to the second round of the Division 3 playoffs before falling to Medford. The Wildcats had significant graduations but return a pair of All-Big Rivers Conference first team honorees with running back Michael Krueger and linebacker Conner Cardell.
Krueger ran for 890 yards and 13 scores in 2019 while Cardell registered seven quarterback sacks, according to WisSports.net. Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said the Cardinals know ‘absolutely nothing’ about the Wildcats outside of what they saw last year and what some of those newer faces to the varsity lineup might have done while playing at the lower levels. Raykovich said the feedback from the coaches on those lower-level battles is the Wildcats will bring a ‘very good’ team to the field Friday night.
“Everything is crazy about this year,” Raykovich said. “Everything.”
Even though it’s the week of his team’s first game, Raykovich said he hasn’t necessarily seen a shift in his team’s demeanor.
“I think until the kids actually play a game, the doubt is going to be there,” Raykovich said. “I think they still have doubt in their minds we may not play Friday.”
Like all sports programs, the Cardinals have been busy keeping up to date on protocols associated with stopping the spread of COVID-19 but enforcing those regulations has often led to a seemingly different roster of players each day for practice. Chi-Hi is not allowed to travel its entire varsity roster for road games. Instead the coaches must come up with a travel list as kids will be limited to one per each row of seats in a bus.
Excitement for football is always easy to see on the first day of practice.
“We’ll come up with a travel list but Friday morning, kids better be looking around because a kid that might not make that travel list might be going with us depending who got quarantined that day,” Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi did not participate in a scrimmage against another team last week, so Friday’s matchup with the Wildcats will be the first time the team takes the field against another program. Raykovich has said he doesn’t consider that to be a big deal and has been pleased with what he’s seen from the team each day in practice under unusual circumstances.
“We’ve got some really good kids,” Raykovich said. “Their attitudes are…I’ll tell you what, they’re just outstanding. The work they’ve done and the cooperation. The kids know it’s not easy on us coaches either and they’ve been really good. I’m just looking forward to see them fire out on the field.”
River Falls defeated Chi-Hi last season 37-20 at Dorais Field and has won the last two matchups in the series, although the Cardinals control the all-time record 29-15-1.
“The little bit we’ve had contact – we’ve had to limit that a lot this year – the little bit that I’ve seen our defense just flies around,” Raykovich said. “They’re fast. They’re not big but they’re fast and I think we have a nice-sized offense. I think we’ll be very competitive.”
