Prep Football: Unique circumstances lead Chi-Hi to open season at River Falls

“Everything is crazy about this year,” Raykovich said. “Everything.”

Even though it’s the week of his team’s first game, Raykovich said he hasn’t necessarily seen a shift in his team’s demeanor.

“I think until the kids actually play a game, the doubt is going to be there,” Raykovich said. “I think they still have doubt in their minds we may not play Friday.”

Like all sports programs, the Cardinals have been busy keeping up to date on protocols associated with stopping the spread of COVID-19 but enforcing those regulations has often led to a seemingly different roster of players each day for practice. Chi-Hi is not allowed to travel its entire varsity roster for road games. Instead the coaches must come up with a travel list as kids will be limited to one per each row of seats in a bus.

“We’ll come up with a travel list but Friday morning, kids better be looking around because a kid that might not make that travel list might be going with us depending who got quarantined that day,” Raykovich said.