HOLCOMBE — Four first-half touchdown runs from Wyatt Viegut propelled the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team to both a 50-7 win over Cameron and a second-straight trip to the playoffs in Holcombe on Friday.
A season ago, the Knights (6-1, 4-1 North Lakeland Conference) had to wait following a season-ending win over the Comets to see if they made the postseason. This year they punched their ticket with two weeks to spare.
"Last year we were relying on somebody else for us to get in (to the playoffs)," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said. "It’s nice to know that part of the pressure is off."
The offensive line paved the way for 223 rushing yards in the first two quarters and four scores for Viegut as the Knights jumped out to a 37-7 halftime lead.
"We asked (the offensive line) during the game a lot of times what working out there. We let the O-line kind of call the plays out there," Story said. "When we’re running the ball that well we didn’t need to throw the ball."
Although Viegut's ability on the ground gave the Knights the big lead, it was his defense that made the first big play.
Both team's first offensive possessions ended with turnovers on downs. Following a fumbled snap that pushed Cameron to second-and-long on their second drive Viegut undercut a route and pulled in the interception to bring the Knights on the doorstep of a score at the Cameron three-yard line.
Quarterback Luke Geist punched it in two plays later.
The passing attack of Cameron gave Lake Holcombe/Cornell some early fits. They had a 33-yard pass play in their first possession and the Comets moved quickly down the field in response to the first points of the game.
Cameron quarterback Mark Daniels hooked up with Derek Gifford for 34 yards. Three plays later Daniels found McCormick Davison on a post route as he beat the defender and went 40 yards for the score to make it an 8-7 game.
That is when the Knights offensive line and Viegut took over.
Viegut ran the ball four times for 60 yards on the next drive as he ended it with a six-yard score.
The defense turned the corner and forced a fumble nearing the end of the first quarter. On the second play into the quarter Viegut scampered for 17 yards for his second score.
The Knights tacked on two more touchdowns, both from Viegut, over the next nine minutes to pull away before the half.
"My (offensive) line did amazing tonight," Viegut said. "I can’t ask them to do a better job. I give them credit for me running the ball tonight. It was them."
The Knights forced two more turnovers in the second half and the run game continued to find success as the Knights earned their fourth conference win, enough to give them a winning record no matter the results of the final two regular season games.
"It feels pretty special because we haven’t done it a lot in my lifetime," Viegut said of the playoff berth. "If feels pretty nice to go into a playoff game. Hopefully we can go and beat Webster and get a home game."
Viegut totaled 260 yards on 20 carries to go along with his four touchdowns. Tate Sauerwein ran the 11 times for 94 yards in relief of Viegut.
Geist scored twice on the ground on five carries while also completing two of his seven passes for 30 yards.
After a quick start from the Comets passing attack the Lake Holcombe/Cornell defense held strong. Daniels completed 13 of his 23 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Knights defense forced five turnovers in the win — three interceptions and two fumbles.
Now Lake Holcombe/Cornell now looks to next week when they travel to Webster. Although the Knights have locked up a playoff spot they are looking to improve their seed and finish strong against two more good teams. Even with a chance at conference-leading Grantsburg and now a playoff game in the near future Viegut and Story continue to approach the season week-by-week and remain focused on next week's opponent.
"All we’re worried about right now is Webster," Story said. "It’s continuing trying to get better each week and keeping the guys focused. Bumps and bruises are starting to take their toll on guys and we just got to get everyone healed and focused for the upcoming game."
"We just got to focus. We’ve got to go play week-by-week and just focus on the game," Viegut said. "We can’t focus two games ahead, three games ahead. We just have to focus on that week and that game."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.