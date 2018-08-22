Another tough test awaits the McDonell football team as they try to bounce back from a week one loss to Northwood/Solon Springs.
The Macks travel to face former conference foe Wausau Newman in a nonconference game on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Newman High School.
McDonell is coming off a 64-8 defeat to the Evergreens last Saturday. Although the Macks suffered a lopsided loss as they began their first season of 8-man football, McDonell coach Jason Cox still saw some positives from the play of his team.
“In the first quarter right away we were pretty competitive with them. We made some plays on defense, didn’t give up big plays on that first drive, which was a problem pretty much the rest of the game,” Cox said. “We moved the ball at times when we stayed on our blocks. Just knowing we’re able to do that when we get the right assignments and we give the effort we need up front that we can move the ball those are some positives that we had.”
Eli Swoboda tallied 89 yards rushing on 20 carries and threw for 27 yards on two completions to lead the way offensively.
A low number of active players provided a challenging obstacle for Macks in game one. As injuries occurred and individual were forced to increase the number of snaps on both sides of the ball, later in the game fatigue set in allowing the Evergreens to run away with the win.
‘”We were very shorthanded having 12 guys to start and only 11 once (quarterback) Tanner (Opsal) got injured there early in the second quarter, so that was kind of hard, but that’s not an excuse,” Cox said of the undermanned roster. “Our guys got tired and didn’t give the effort they needed in the second half, so they’re a little disappointed in that. We’ve got to get better from here.”
Cox said he expects to be fairly set health wise heading into Thursday’s game.
McDonell will also get a boost from the return of quarterback Kendren Gullo who was unavailable for week one. Cox said that with Gullo at quarterback the Macks should have the threat of a passing game, which could open up more running lanes for Swoboda and other backs.
In the week one loss the quarterbacks combined to go 5-14 for 39 yards and two interceptions, one of which came on the last offensive play for the Macks.
The challenging schedule for the Macks continues with a matchup versus the Fighting Cardinals on Thursday night. McDonell leads the all-time series 38-14, but Wausau Newman went 10-0 last season and opened this year with a 33-6 victory over Wausaukee.
“I told them it wasn’t going to get any easier and they know that,” Cox said. “Newman is every bit as good as and probably better than Northwood was, so we are going to have our work cut out for us. The goal is really just to get better and improve. If we stay at the same level as we were in that week one game than that is not good. We just have to raise our game and hopefully be more competitive than we were in week one and that’s all we can do.”
With the 2018 season being a year of building with a new coach and many players seeing their first varsity action, Cox is looking at constant progress from his team. He wants the Macks to get better each and every week and and make improvements over their level of play from previous games.
“We just need to play up to the level we are capable of,” Cox said about Thursday’s game. “Win or lose, that’s what I’m looking for, is just to have us play at a high level and better than last week and just take a step up from the week before.”
