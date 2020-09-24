Prep Football Week 1 Conference Preview: Big games early in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound

The Mounders bring back experience in the trenches and that might will be tested against a Rambler team that excels at running the ball. Second team all-conference running back Gus Thiesen ran for 574 yards and 16 touchdowns while David Haselwander added 382 yards and a pair of scores in 2019 for a Rambler run game that loves to spread the wealth. Elk Mound running back Avery Kaanta had 236 rushing yards and three scores and receiver Ben Heath led the team with 369 receiving yards on 16 catches and two scores a season ago.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Turtle Lake, Boyceville at Colfax, Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, Spring Valley at Glenwood City

Breakdown: The conference’s four new teams are matched up against each other while the other four mainstays square off. The Hornets and Lakers each will have different teams this fall after heavy graduations while the Warriors make the trip south to face the Wolves. The Bulldogs lock up with the Vikings in Colfax and the Cardinals make the short trip north to face the Hilltoppers in another battle of league mainstays.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Turtle Lake