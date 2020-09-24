Prep Football Week 1 Conference Preview: Big games early in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

A conference-by-conference look at the first week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron on Friday night
Big Rivers
Games: Chi-Hi at River Falls, Menomonie at Hudson, New Richmond at Rice Lake
Breakdown: The Mustangs and Wildcats shared the league championship a season ago and both open with early tests. Menomonie opens the season at Hudson, a team that finished fourth in the standings a season ago and has perennially been one of the teams in the top-half of the Big Rivers standings. River Falls starts at home against a Cardinals squad returning many players from a young defense and all-conference running back Ben Steinmetz among others. Rice Lake hosts the league’s newest team for football in New Richmond, a program that won a share of the Middle Border Conference championship in 2019 during an 8-3 campaign that ended with a 35-13 loss in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs to Menomonie.
Game of the Week: Menomonie at Hudson
The Mustangs have won five in a row over the Raiders but the last two have been decided by eight points or fewer. Both teams bring back offensive firepower with Mustang running backs DeVauntaye Parker and Will Ockler and Raider back Hunter Danielson, but both teams graduated significant contributors on defense.
Central Wisconsin West
Games: McDonell at Alma Center Lincoln, Phillips at New Auburn, Bruce at Gilman
Breakdown: An entirely new conference unsurprisingly offers three games with opponents who have not faced each other in recent memory, if ever as the Macks head south to face the Hornets, the Trojans welcome the Loggers and the Pirates play their first 8-man game at home against the Red Raiders.
Game of the Week: McDonell at Alma Center Lincoln
Points are rarely at a premium in 8-man but with how well both teams can throw the ball, breaking the century mark in combined points wouldn’t be a surprise. Both teams bring back experienced quarterbacks as the Macks return Tanner Opsal (1,724 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, 560 rushing yards and nine scores) and Hornets welcome back Jack Anderson (2,642 passing yards and 38 touchdowns).
Cloverbelt
Games: Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, Durand at Neillsville/Granton
Breakdown: Three new faces (Elk Mound, Mondovi, Durand) join the league this year, bringing track records of success to what is already a strong conference of competition. The only matchup of teams in the league from a year ago takes place in Stanley as the Orioles host Fall Creek at Oriole Park. Elk Mound is welcomed to the Cloverbelt with a home matchup against defending league champion Eau Claire Regis while 2019 Dunn-St. Croix champion Mondovi hosts Osseo-Fairchild and Durand plays at Neillsville/Granton.
Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
The Mounders bring back experience in the trenches and that might will be tested against a Rambler team that excels at running the ball. Second team all-conference running back Gus Thiesen ran for 574 yards and 16 touchdowns while David Haselwander added 382 yards and a pair of scores in 2019 for a Rambler run game that loves to spread the wealth. Elk Mound running back Avery Kaanta had 236 rushing yards and three scores and receiver Ben Heath led the team with 369 receiving yards on 16 catches and two scores a season ago.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Turtle Lake, Boyceville at Colfax, Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, Spring Valley at Glenwood City
Breakdown: The conference’s four new teams are matched up against each other while the other four mainstays square off. The Hornets and Lakers each will have different teams this fall after heavy graduations while the Warriors make the trip south to face the Wolves. The Bulldogs lock up with the Vikings in Colfax and the Cardinals make the short trip north to face the Hilltoppers in another battle of league mainstays.
Game of the Week: Cadott at Turtle Lake
Cadott (Cloverbelt) and Turtle Lake (Lakeland) were newcomers from other conferences and like the other teams have their sights set on competing for a league crown in a league with largely-unfamiliar foes. Both teams will have to find new contributors after being hit hard by graduations, but a victory would go a long way to building confidence for either in what looks to be a tight conference battle for position across the standings.
Heart O’North
Games: Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls, Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland at Cameron, Spooner at Barron
Breakdown: Unlike most conferences, the Heart O’North teams will have familiarity with each other as all teams along with Ladysmith and Hayward played together in a 10-team conference in 2019. The teams often found near the top of the standings open away from home with the Blackhawks, Tigers, Beavers and Rails all on the road.
Game of the Week: Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls
The only week one matchup of teams that both made the playoffs in 2019, the Blackhawks will tested sharply out of the chute with games against Saint Croix Falls, Northwestern and Cumberland in the first three weeks. Last year’s matchup also came in the opener, a 22-7 victory for the ‘Hawks in a competitive contest from start to finish.
Lakeland
Games: Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Ladysmith at Flambeau, Grantsburg at Webster, Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice
Breakdown: Two of the top-three finishers in last year’s Lakeland standings face teams new to the league this fall as reigning league champion Unity plays at Rib Lake/Prentice and runner-up Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Hurley. Newcomer Ladysmith doesn’t have far to go for its first game when it plays at Flambeau and Grantsburg squares off with Webster.
Game of the Week: Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
The Knights face a challenging league newcomer out of the gate with the Northstars, a team that won eight games a season ago playing an independent schedule. Hurley returners leading rushers Max Blamey (1,160 rushing yards) and Kodey Henning (1,144 yards) to test a Knights defense that will have several new starters.
NOTE: All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!