Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Cloverbelt, Heart O'North, CWWC feature state-ranked showdowns

Game of the Week: Phillips at Gilman

The Pirates and Loggers both flexed their muscles in the first week of the season with impressive performances leading to sizable wins. Gilman ran for 380 yards and eight total touchdowns in a 53-0 shutout of Bruce, led by Brayden Boie (101 yards, two scores), Grady Kroeplin (82 rushing yards, two TDs) and Julian Krizan (81 rushing yards, three TDs). Phillips put up 421 rushing yards and five touchdowns of their own in pulling away to a 42-14 victory in New Auburn. Jesse Bruhn (190 yards) and Brady Bogdanovic (113 yards, two TDs) were the key players in the Logger ground game. Gilman and Phillips were ranked fourth and seventh, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll.

Cloverbelt

Games: Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi, Fall Creek at Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild at Durand

Breakdown: Two week one winners clash when the Ramblers meet the Buffaloes, while unbeaten Stanley-Boyd and Durand look to improve to 2-0 when they host Neillsville/Granton and Osseo-Fairchild, respectively and Elk Mound and Fall Creek each aim for their first win of the young season.

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi