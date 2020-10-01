Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Cloverbelt, Heart O'North, CWWC feature state-ranked showdowns

A conference-by-conference look at the second week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Menomonie, River Falls at Rice Lake
Breakdown: The three victors from week one hit the road this week as they look to stay unbeaten. The Raiders are fresh off a 30-23 victory against Menomonie and face a Cardinals squad that has won its last two meetings in the series while the Mustangs host a Division 3 playoff rematch with the Tigers and the Wildcats play in Rice Lake.
Game of the Week: New Richmond at Menomonie
The conference’s newest team started the season on the winning path with a 28-27 victory at Rice Lake and now faces a team it saw a year ago in Menomonie. The Mustangs beat the Tigers 35-13 in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs last season. Running back DeVauntaye Parker ran for 87 yards, Will Ockler added 32, and Brock Thornton snagged three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs in that win.
CWWC 8-Man
Games: Gilman at Phillips, Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce, New Auburn at McDonell (Sat.)
Breakdown: The lone matchup of week one winners takes place in Phillips where the Loggers host the Pirates. Both the Hornets and Red Raiders will look to get back on track after losses in the opening week while Saturday offers a matchup between the Macks and Trojans at Dorais Field.
Game of the Week: Phillips at Gilman
The Pirates and Loggers both flexed their muscles in the first week of the season with impressive performances leading to sizable wins. Gilman ran for 380 yards and eight total touchdowns in a 53-0 shutout of Bruce, led by Brayden Boie (101 yards, two scores), Grady Kroeplin (82 rushing yards, two TDs) and Julian Krizan (81 rushing yards, three TDs). Phillips put up 421 rushing yards and five touchdowns of their own in pulling away to a 42-14 victory in New Auburn. Jesse Bruhn (190 yards) and Brady Bogdanovic (113 yards, two TDs) were the key players in the Logger ground game. Gilman and Phillips were ranked fourth and seventh, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll.
Cloverbelt
Games: Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi, Fall Creek at Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild at Durand
Breakdown: Two week one winners clash when the Ramblers meet the Buffaloes, while unbeaten Stanley-Boyd and Durand look to improve to 2-0 when they host Neillsville/Granton and Osseo-Fairchild, respectively and Elk Mound and Fall Creek each aim for their first win of the young season.
Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi
One of the marquee matchups of the season in the Chippewa Valley, the Ramblers and Buffaloes each advanced to the Division 6 state semifinals in 2019 where Eau Claire Regis defeated Abbotsford and Mondovi fell to eventual state champion Saint Mary’s Springs 13-0. Friday’s winner will have an early leg up in what should be a high-quality Cloverbelt Conference title race. Eau Claire Regis was ranked first in the first Associated Press small school poll of the season while Mondovi was ranked eighth.
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Games: Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, Turtle Lake at Boyceville, Colfax at Spring Valley, Glenwood City at Clear Lake
Breakdown: Week one’s Spring Valley at Glenwood City contest was canceled, so Friday marks the first game of the season for both squads as the Cardinals host Colfax and the Hilltoppers play on the road against the Warriors. The Bulldogs host the Lakers in a battle of 1-0 squads while the Wolves play at Cadott in a matchup of two winless teams.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Boyceville
The lone battle of 1-0 teams in week two, the Lakers and Bulldogs will look to parlay impressive performances from the first week into further success. The Bulldogs scored 26 points after halftime in a 34-0 win at Colfax where five different players — Ira Bialzik, Tate Downey, Nathan Stuart, Tyler Dormanen and Jacob Granley — each found the end zone. Turtle Lake trailed at halftime 15-8 to Cadott, but scored twice in the second half on a pair of Blake Thill touchdown runs to prevail over the Hornets 20-15.
Heart O’North
Games: Bloomer at Northwestern, Cameron at Spooner, Barron at Saint Croix Falls, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland
Breakdown: Unbeaten rivals meet in a key second-week matchup as the Blackhawks play at Northwestern while the Spooner (Cameron) and Cumberland (Chetek-Weyerhaeuser) host home games as they look to improve to 2-0. Saint Croix Falls hosts its second straight home game when Cameron comes to town in a matchup of 0-1 teams.
Game of the Week: Bloomer at Northwestern
These two programs have combined for 39 conference championships and are always two teams to keep an eye on in the title fight. Northwestern has won four of the last five matchups overall, including a 42-18 victory in Bloomer last season. Northwestern (Fourth in Division 4) and Bloomer (Fifth in Division 5) were each ranked in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll.
Lakeland
Games: Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg, Flambeau at Unity, Rib Lake/Prentice at Hurley, Webster at Ladysmith
Breakdown: Only four of the eight teams in the league played games in week one. Two of them square off this week as Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Grantsburg while unbeaten Hurley hosts Rib Lake/Prentice, Flambeau plays at Unity in the opener for both teams and Webster is at Ladysmith.
Game of the Week: Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg
Both teams have been fixtures in the top half of the Lakeland standings in recent years so Friday’s contest could loom large on how ultimately the league is decided. Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Grantsburg tied for second behind Unity last season. The Pirates feature a strong passing game that had success in week one as quarterback Sterling McKinley threw for 250 yards and three scores in a 42-0 win over Webster. Grantsburg was ranked fifth in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 State Coaches Poll.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa and Dunn County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
