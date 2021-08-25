Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Nonconference play in full swing as eight-man starts season

Breakdown: Crossover games in the Central Wisconsin Conference begin this week as teams from the East square off with teams from the West.

Game of the Week: Greenwood at New Auburn

The Indians finished second in the Central Wisconsin East Conference standings a season ago and will make the trip to New Auburn for a first-ever matchup with the Trojans.

Cloverbelt

Games: Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound, Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, Neillsville/Granton at Loyal, Prescott at Durand, Mondovi at Osceola, Augusta at Fall Creek, Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: The final week week of nonconference play in the Cloverbelt includes some matchups of familiar foes as well as some new matchups.

Game of the Week: Prescott at Durand

The Cardinals and Panthers were each impressive to start the season as Prescott opened with a 33-0 shutout of Spooner and Durand routed reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley.

Dunn-St. Croix