Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Nonconference play in full swing as eight-man starts season

The prep football season is in full swing as eight-man squads open play and 11-man programs wrap up nonconference competition with league games on the horizon.
Big Rivers
Games: Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest (Thur.), La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North (Thur.), Menomonie at Holmen, La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson at River Falls, Rice Lake at Northwestern, New Richmond at Somerset, Superior at Stevens Point
Breakdown: The second week of nonconference action is across spread across two days with a pair of Thursday games before six matchups on Friday.
Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest
Three of the eight matchups involve teams that both won matchups in week one with the Cardinals and Evergreens each scoring impressive opening wins last week. Chippewa Falls routed Holmen 40-0 and D.C. Everest earned a 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble. The matchup between the Cardinals and Evergreens is the first between the programs since 2004.
Central Wisconsin West (8-Man)
Games: McDonell at Bowler/Gresham (Thur.), Greenwood at New Auburn, Tri-County at Gilman, Bruce at Wausau Newman, Phillips at Port Edwards, Marion/Tigerton at Alma Center Lincoln
Breakdown: Crossover games in the Central Wisconsin Conference begin this week as teams from the East square off with teams from the West.
Game of the Week: Greenwood at New Auburn
The Indians finished second in the Central Wisconsin East Conference standings a season ago and will make the trip to New Auburn for a first-ever matchup with the Trojans.
Cloverbelt
Games: Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound, Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, Neillsville/Granton at Loyal, Prescott at Durand, Mondovi at Osceola, Augusta at Fall Creek, Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)
Breakdown: The final week week of nonconference play in the Cloverbelt includes some matchups of familiar foes as well as some new matchups.
Game of the Week: Prescott at Durand
The Cardinals and Panthers were each impressive to start the season as Prescott opened with a 33-0 shutout of Spooner and Durand routed reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Pittsville, Boyceville at Cameron, Colfax at Eleva-Strum, Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli, Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, Glenwood City at Barron, Clear Lake at Webster, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley
Breakdown: Three of the eight Dunn-St. Croix teams started the season with victories (Boyceville, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake) while the other five look to get on the winning track before conference action begins.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli
The lone matchup of week one winners, the Lakers make the long trip east to face the Cardinals. Turtle Lake blanked Webster 30-0 in its opening win while Pacelli routed Weyauwega-Fremont 33-7.
Heart O'North
Games: Rice Lake at Northwestern, Glenwood City at Barron, Boyceville at Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley, Ladysmith at Cumberland, Hayward at Spooner, Saint Croix Falls at Grantsburg, Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)
Breakdown: Barron, Cumberland and Northwestern scored a combined 118 points in opening victories and will look to move to 2-0 while the rest of the league seeks their first wins.
Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Northwestern
The Tigers pounded future Heart O'North program Ashland 42-7 to start the season and will see a strong challenge from the Warriors, who routed Medford 28-6 last Friday.
Rogue Independent (8-Man)
Games: Cornell at Prairie Farm (Thur.), Lake Holcombe at Thorp, Athens at Owen-Withee, Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau
Breakdown: A league full of new eight-man teams get their first game action, including two matchups within the conference.
Game of the Week: Lake Holcombe at Thorp
The Chieftains and Cardinals are one of two matchups of league teams (Athens at Owen-Withee is the other) making their eight-man debuts. The meeting is the second all-time matchup of the programs, the first came in 1993 when Thorp defeated Lake Holcombe 29-0 to advance to the Division 6 state championship game where the Cardinals would bring home the gold ball after a win over Cassville.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Any stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.