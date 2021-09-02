Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Big matchups open league play for 11-man squads

Game of the Week: Greenwood at McDonell

The Macks opened with an impressive win while the Indians had their first game of the season canceled.

Cloverbelt

Games: Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton (Thur.), Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild (Thur.), Durand at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Mondovi

Breakdown: Two Thursday and Friday games open the Cloverbelt season.

Game of the Week: Durand at Stanley-Boyd

Both teams are unbeaten, state ranked and looking sharp early in the season. The Panthers will lean on standout running back Simon Bauer while the Orioles will look to utilize their up-tempo speed attack on offense.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Boyceville, Clear Lake at Colfax, Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City at Turtle Lake

Breakdown: The unbeaten Bulldogs host the Hornets while five of the other league teams look to get above the .500 mark after 1-1 efforts in nonconference action.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Boyceville