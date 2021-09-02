 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Big matchups open league play for 11-man squads
Prep Football

Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Big matchups open league play for 11-man squads

{{featured_button_text}}
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott football 8-20-21

Cadott's Gavin Tegels hands off to Tristan Drier during a game against Stanley-Boyd on Aug. 20 in Cadott.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

This week marks the first for conference play among 11-man teams while eight-man squads move closer to beginning league play.

Big Rivers

Games: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake at Hudson

Breakdown: The Cardinals host the Mustangs in a battle of unbeatens while the 2-0 Tigers head for Carson Park to face the winless Old Abes and Rice Lake squares off with Hudson with the winner getting back over the .500 mark. Friday’s Eau Claire North at Superior has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for the Huskies.

Game of the Week: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

One of the state’s longest running rivalries offers plenty of intrigue this season with both the Cardinals and Mustangs coming into the matchup unbeaten and state ranked.

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

Games: Port Edwards at Gilman, Bowler/Gresham at Phillips, Bruce at Marion/Tigerton, Alma Center Lincoln at Tri-County, Greenwood at McDonell (Sat.), New Auburn at Wausau Newman (Sat.)

Breakdown: Crossover play within the two Central Wisconsin Conferences continues with four Friday games and a pair of Saturday matinees.

Game of the Week: Greenwood at McDonell

The Macks opened with an impressive win while the Indians had their first game of the season canceled.

Cloverbelt

Games: Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton (Thur.), Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild (Thur.), Durand at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Mondovi

Breakdown: Two Thursday and Friday games open the Cloverbelt season.

Game of the Week: Durand at Stanley-Boyd

Both teams are unbeaten, state ranked and looking sharp early in the season. The Panthers will lean on standout running back Simon Bauer while the Orioles will look to utilize their up-tempo speed attack on offense.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Boyceville, Clear Lake at Colfax, Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City at Turtle Lake

Breakdown: The unbeaten Bulldogs host the Hornets while five of the other league teams look to get above the .500 mark after 1-1 efforts in nonconference action.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Boyceville

The two teams played a tight matchup in 2020 with the Bulldogs earning a 16-8 win. The winner will an early solid win in their pocket for the league title race.

Heart O’North

Games: Bloomer at Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron, Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls, Northwestern at Spooner

Breakdown: The league’s two unbeatens (Cumberland, Northwestern) hit the road while four winless schools aim for their first victory.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Spooner

The unbeaten Tigers make the trip to Spooner to take on the Rails, who are coming off a 31-8 victory over Hayward.

Rogue Independent (8-Man)

Games: Cornell at Siren (Thur.), Owen-Withee at Lake Holcombe, Thorp at Almond-Bancroft and Flambeau at Athens

Breakdown: Cornell and Athens have nonconference matchups while the Chieftains and Eagles host league matchups.

Game of the Week: Thorp at Almond-Bancroft

The Cardinals started their eight-man era with a 6-0 win over Lake Holcombe while Almond-Bancroft was edged by Flambeau 32-20 in the season opener. A win for Thorp would give them two conference victories early in the season.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News