Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Unbeatens face sharp tests

Game of the Week: Phillips at McDonell

The Macks are tied with Gilman atop the league standings but face the Loggers and Pirates in consecutive weeks. The Loggers have won all four meetings with McDonell since the Macks moved to eight-man in 2018 and the team’s run defense will be tested by a Phillips team that enjoys keeping the ball on the ground.

Cloverbelt

Games: Mondovi at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Durand, Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: Two of the league’s three unbeaten teams meet on Saturday when the Ramblers host the Orioles. Durand is the other 2-0 team and they will host Fall Creek on Friday night while Elk Mound and Mondovi square off in a battle of 1-1 foes and Osseo-Fairchild welcomes Neillsville/Granton as both teams are looking for win number one.

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Two of the league’s perrenial contenders meet in another high profile matchup. The Ramblers are coming off an impressive 22-0 win against Mondovi while the Orioles outscored Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton by a combined 102-6 margin in early victories.