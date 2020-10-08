Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Unbeatens face sharp tests

A conference-by-conference look at the third week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Marshfield, New Richmond at Hudson
Breakdown: Through two weeks of the season, four of the league's six teams sit at 1-1 with two facing off when New Richmond plays at Hudson while winless Rice Lake travels to Chippewa Falls. Menomonie's previous game against River Falls was canceled, so the Mustangs now play at Marshfield.
Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Chi-Hi
The Cardinals look to build upon last week's 17-14 victory over Hudson against the Warriors, a team that is winless but both losses came in one-score games.
CWWC
Games: Bruce at New Auburn, Alma Center Lincoln at Gilman, Phillips at McDonell (Sat.)
Breakdown: Fresh off an impressive 45-0 victory against Phillips, unbeaten Gilman hosts Alma Center Lincoln and its potent passing attack. New Auburn welcomes Bruce in a battle of longtime foes, each seeking their first win of the season. The Macks will look to improve to 3-0 against a rugged Logger team.
Game of the Week: Phillips at McDonell
The Macks are tied with Gilman atop the league standings but face the Loggers and Pirates in consecutive weeks. The Loggers have won all four meetings with McDonell since the Macks moved to eight-man in 2018 and the team’s run defense will be tested by a Phillips team that enjoys keeping the ball on the ground.
Cloverbelt
Games: Mondovi at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Durand, Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)
Breakdown: Two of the league’s three unbeaten teams meet on Saturday when the Ramblers host the Orioles. Durand is the other 2-0 team and they will host Fall Creek on Friday night while Elk Mound and Mondovi square off in a battle of 1-1 foes and Osseo-Fairchild welcomes Neillsville/Granton as both teams are looking for win number one.
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Two of the league’s perrenial contenders meet in another high profile matchup. The Ramblers are coming off an impressive 22-0 win against Mondovi while the Orioles outscored Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton by a combined 102-6 margin in early victories.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Glenwood City, Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake at Colfax, Clear Lake at Spring Valley
Breakdown: The league’s only 2-0 team Turtle Lake hits the road to play the winless Vikings while the DSC’s two 1-0 teams have firm tests as Glenwood City hosts Cadott and Spring Valley plays host to Clear Lake. Boyceville aims to bounce back from a 6-0 loss to Turtle Lake when it plays at Elmwood/Plum City.
Game of the Week: Clear Lake at Spring Valley
Two teams expected by many to contend for the league championship meet in an important matchup. The Cardinals showed no rust after their week one game was canceled in a 52-6 win over Colfax while Clear Lake is coming off a 27-14 loss to Glenwood City.
Heart O’North
Games: Cumberland at Bloomer, Barron at Cameron, Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Saint Croix Falls at Northwestern
Breakdown: The unbeaten Beavers play at Bloomer while winless Barron and Cameron battle, 2-0 Spooner plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and unbeaten Northwestern hosts Saint Croix Falls.
Game of the Week: Cumberland at Bloomer
The Blackhawks were beat by Northwestern last week 41-6 and if both teams want to stay in striking distance of the Tigers atop the league standings, a win is crucial. The Beavers bring a potent passing game to Bloomer with quarterback Maddux Allen and wide receiver Jack Martens.
Lakeland
Games: Ladysmith at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Hurley at Unity, Webster at Flambeau, Paynesville (Minn.) at Grantsburg
Breakdown: Two 1-0 teams in league play collide when the Northstars play the Eagles while winless Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Ladysmith. Webster will look to improve to 2-1 when it plays at Flambeau and the only team 2-0 in conference play (Grantsburg) steps out of league competition to host Paynesville (Minn.) after its previously scheduled game with Rib Lake/Prentice was canceled.
Game of the Week: Hurley at Unity
These two teams are 1-0 in league play and the winner can pull into a tie atop the league standings with Grantsburg. Both teams like to keep the ball on the ground as Unity ran for 301 yards in its 48-8 win over Flambeau last week and Hurley has run for nearly 600 yards in two games thus far.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
