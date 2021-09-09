Prep Football Week 4 Conference Preview: Big Rivers, Dunn-St. Croix heavyweights clash

Important league matchups in the Big Rivers Conference and Dunn-St. Croix Conference take place as the regular season approaches the halfway mark.
Big Rivers
Games: Hudson at Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake, Superior at New Richmond
Breakdown: Menomonie hosts Hudson as the two perennial contenders renew their rivalry, Rice Lake looks to build off its impressive win over the Raiders, and New Richmond seeks to stay unbeaten when it hosts the Spartans. Chippewa Falls’ contest at Eau Claire North has been canceled for COVID-19 concerns within the Huskies’ program.
Game of the Week: Hudson at Menomonie
Two of the perennial top contenders in the conference year in and year out match up at Williams Stadium in Menomonie. The Mustangs are one of two remaining unbeaten teams (New Richmond), while the Raiders are looking to bounce back after a 33-12 loss against Rice Lake last week.
Central Wisconsin West (Eight-Man)
Games: McDonell at Port Edwards, Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn, Gilman at Bowler/Gresham, Phillips at Greenwood
Breakdown: The last week of crossover action between the Central Wisconsin West and East Conferences takes place with four Friday contests. Wausau Newman’s matchup at Alma Center Lincoln and Tri-County’s matchup at Bruce have each been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Game of the Week: McDonell at Port Edwards
Two years ago the Macks rallied to win their first-ever eight-man game in a 42-40 thriller over the Blackhawks.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound, Neillsville/Granton at Durand, Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild
Breakdown: Unbeaten Regis and Durand aim to stay that way with a matchup on the horizon, the Orioles look to bounce back from a loss to the Panthers, and Mondovi looks for its second league win in as many weeks.
Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
The Mounders suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final seconds to Neillsville/Granton last week and now face the powerhouse Ramblers.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Boyceville at Spring Valley, Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City, Clear Lake at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: The unbeaten Bulldogs face their toughest test to date against the Cardinals, Clear Lake and Glenwood City look to build off wins last week, and the Vikings and Hornets each aim to get back to the .500 mark. Cadott’s road matchup at Colfax has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns for the Vikings.
Game of the Week: Boyceville at Spring Valley
Two top contenders meet in a matchup where the winner earns the inside track in the league title race. The Bulldogs and Cardinals were a combined 15-1 last year but didn’t get the chance to meet after the scheduled game was canceled.
Heart O’North
Games: Cameron at Bloomer, Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Barron at Northwestern, Spooner at Cumberland
Breakdown: Bloomer and Cameron are both coming off wins, Cumberland and Northwestern aim to stay unbeaten, and Saint Croix Falls and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a battle of winless foes.
Game of the Week: Spooner at Cumberland
The Rails hung tough in a 21-6 defeat last week to Northwestern and has another stiff test on deck with the Beavers.
Rogue Independent (Eight-Man)
Games: Clayton at Cornell, Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, Luck at Thorp, Almond-Bancroft at Athens
Breakdown: Thorp and Athens look to improve to 3-0, while Cornell, Lake Holcombe and Almond-Bancroft seek their first wins.
Game of the Week: Luck at Thorp
One of the top eight-man programs in the state makes a trip to Thorp for a Cardinal battle against unbeaten Thorp.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.