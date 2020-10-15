Prep Football Week 4 Conference Preview: Unbeatens clash in CWWC, Dunn-St. Croix and Heart O'North

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, Hudson at Rice Lake, River Falls at New Richmond
Breakdown: Two of the conference’s one-loss teams meet in Menomonie while the winless Warriors host Hudson and unbeaten River Falls is at New Richmond.
Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Always a destination game with more than 100 matchups all-time between the rivals, the Cardinals and Mustangs meet in Menomonie in a battle of teams each on two-game winning streaks.
CWWC
Games: McDonell at Gilman, New Auburn at Alma Center Lincoln, Bruce at Phillips
Breakdown: The league’s two unbeaten teams collide in Gilman while the Trojans head for Alma Center Lincoln fresh off their first win of the season and the winless Red Raiders play at Phillips.
Game of the Week: McDonell at Gilman
Both unbeaten and state ranked, the Macks and Pirates will battle with the winner having the inside track on the league championship with one week to go after this week.
Cloverbelt
Games: Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire Regis at Neillsville/Granton, Durand at Mondovi
Breakdown: The league’s two remaining unbeaten teams are on the road with the Ramblers and Panthers each playing teams coming off victories while the Orioles look to bounce back from a loss when they host the Mounders and the Crickets and Thunder meet in a battle of teams seeking their first win of the season.
Game of the Week: Durand at Mondovi
The Panthers and Buffaloes renew their rivalry from their days in the Dunn-St. Croix with the game carrying significant league standings implications. Durand is tied with Eau Claire Regis atop the standings while Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd are one game back.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Clear Lake, Boyceville at Glenwood City, Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, Spring Valley at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: The conference’s two remaining unbeatens meet in Turtle Lake while Cadott aims for its third win in a row at Clear Lake, Boyceville travels to Glenwood City in a rivalry matchup and the Vikings head south to face the Wolves.
Game of the Week: Spring Valley at Turtle Lake
The 3-0 Lakers and 2-0 Cardinals clash with the top spot in the standings on the line. Turtle Lake likes to put the ball in the air (quarterback Toby Kahl has 411 passing yards and six touchdowns through three games) while Spring Valley is more of a running team (the Cardinals ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns last week against Clear Lake).
Heart O’North
Games: Bloomer at Spooner, Northwestern at Cumberland, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, Cameron at Saint Croix Falls
Breakdown: Unbeatens collide in Cumberland as the Beavers host the Tigers, the Blackhawks face an unbeaten team for the third week in a row in Spooner, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser plays in Barron and the winless Comets are at Saint Croix Falls.
Game of the Week: Northwestern at Cumberland
Both 3-0 and state ranked, the Tigers and Beavers match up in a battle of teams that can put up points quickly. The two teams have combined for 261 points in the first three weeks and together have allowed just 42.
Lakeland
Games: Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster, Flambeau at Hurley, Unity at Grantsburg, Rib Lake/Prentice at Ladysmith
Breakdown: The Knights travel north for a battle with the Tigers, winless Flambeau heads to Hurley for a matchup with the conference co-leading Northstars, the other co-leader Grantsburg hosts Unity and Rib Lake/Prentice plays its first game of the season at Ladysmith.
Game of the Week: Unity at Grantsburg
Grantsburg and Hurley are tied for first in the conference standings with one nonconference loss apiece. Unity is one game behind those two teams and coming off a 38-20 loss to Hurley.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!