Prep Football Week 4 Conference Preview: Unbeatens clash in CWWC, Dunn-St. Croix and Heart O'North

The 3-0 Lakers and 2-0 Cardinals clash with the top spot in the standings on the line. Turtle Lake likes to put the ball in the air (quarterback Toby Kahl has 411 passing yards and six touchdowns through three games) while Spring Valley is more of a running team (the Cardinals ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns last week against Clear Lake).

Heart O’North

Games: Bloomer at Spooner, Northwestern at Cumberland, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron, Cameron at Saint Croix Falls

Breakdown: Unbeatens collide in Cumberland as the Beavers host the Tigers, the Blackhawks face an unbeaten team for the third week in a row in Spooner, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser plays in Barron and the winless Comets are at Saint Croix Falls.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Cumberland

Both 3-0 and state ranked, the Tigers and Beavers match up in a battle of teams that can put up points quickly. The two teams have combined for 261 points in the first three weeks and together have allowed just 42.

Lakeland

Games: Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster, Flambeau at Hurley, Unity at Grantsburg, Rib Lake/Prentice at Ladysmith