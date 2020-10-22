Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: Key matchups atop Big Rivers, Heart O'North, Lakeland

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Rice Lake, Hudson at River Falls (Sat., 4 p.m.)
Breakdown: The Cardinals aim to bounce back from last week’s loss to Menomonie with a home date against New Richmond, Menomonie strives to run its win streak to four at Rice Lake and the Wildcats host the Raiders in a rare Saturday Big Rivers game.
Game of the Week: Hudson at River Falls
The Wildcats are the lone remaining unbeaten in the Big Rivers, but have been off the last two Friday’s due to quarantine. Hudson lost to Chippewa Falls on Oct. 2 but has earned wins over New Richmond and Rice Lake in recent weeks.
CWWC
Games: McDonell at Bruce, New Auburn at Gilman, Philips at Alma Center Lincoln
Breakdown: The unbeaten Pirates host the Trojans while the Macks hit the road to face the Red Raiders and the Hornets host the Loggers.
Game of the Week: New Auburn at Gilman
The Pirates can grab the outright conference championship with a win over the Trojans after earning at least a share with a dominant win over McDonell last Friday. New Auburn enters the matchup on a two-game win streak after victories over Bruce and Alma Center Lincoln.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Durand, Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild at Eau Claire Regis
Breakdown: The unbeaten Panthers welcome the Orioles while the conference co-leading Ramblers play at Osseo. The Mounders aim to get back on the winning track when they host Neillsville/Granton and Mondovi travels to Fall Creek.
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Durand
Durand and Eau Claire Regis are tied atop the league standings at 4-0 with the Orioles one game back. The Panthers and Ramblers still have to play Nov. 6, but for that to be a battle of unbeatens Durand needs to take care of business against a tough Stanley-Boyd squad still looking to stay in the picture atop the standings.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Spring Valley, Clear Lake at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals host the two-loss Hornets while second place Boyceville and Turtle Lake have home games against the Warriors and Wolves, respectively. Glenwood City has lost back-to-back games and heads for Colfax.
Game of the Week: Cadott at Spring Valley
Spring Valley’s 42-0 win over Turtle Lake last week leaves the Cardinals as the conference’s last unbeaten team. The next test for the team is a home matchup against a Cadott squad that has not allowed more than 20 points in a game thus far.
Heart O’North
Games: Barron at Bloomer, Saint Croix Falls at Cumberland, Spooner at Northwestern, Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Breakdown: The unbeaten Beavers host the Saints while the league’s other perfect team Spooner has a tough matchup at Maple. Bloomer looks to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts Barron and winless Chetek-Weyerhaeuser welcomes Cameron.
Game of the Week: Spooner at Northwestern
The unbeaten Rails edged Bloomer last week 35-34 and have a tough test this week on the road against a Tigers team coming off its first regular season loss since 2017.
Lakeland
Games: Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Hurley at Grantsburg, Ladysmith at Unity, Rib Lake/Prentice at Webster
Breakdown: The Knights aim for a third win in a row against the Falcons, the league’s two unbeaten teams in Lakeland play meet in Grantsburg, winless Ladysmith plays at Unity and Webster hosts Rib Lake/Prentice.
Game of the Week: Hurley at Grantsburg
This one is pretty simple as the two teams still unbeaten in league play match up. The winner has the inside track towards a conference championship while the loser needs some help in the final weeks of the season.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!