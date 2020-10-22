Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: Key matchups atop Big Rivers, Heart O'North, Lakeland

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.

Big Rivers

Games: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Rice Lake, Hudson at River Falls (Sat., 4 p.m.)

Breakdown: The Cardinals aim to bounce back from last week’s loss to Menomonie with a home date against New Richmond, Menomonie strives to run its win streak to four at Rice Lake and the Wildcats host the Raiders in a rare Saturday Big Rivers game.

Game of the Week: Hudson at River Falls

The Wildcats are the lone remaining unbeaten in the Big Rivers, but have been off the last two Friday’s due to quarantine. Hudson lost to Chippewa Falls on Oct. 2 but has earned wins over New Richmond and Rice Lake in recent weeks.

CWWC

Games: McDonell at Bruce, New Auburn at Gilman, Philips at Alma Center Lincoln

Breakdown: The unbeaten Pirates host the Trojans while the Macks hit the road to face the Red Raiders and the Hornets host the Loggers.

Game of the Week: New Auburn at Gilman