Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: League heavyweights meet in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

The Trojans picked up their first win of the season last week while the Pirates have continued to play well with three dominant wins thus far.

Cloverbelt

Games: Durand at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound

Breakdown: The league’s two unbeaten teams clash at Carson Park while the Orioles host the Buffaloes, Crickets travel to Neillsville and Thunder and Mounders battle for their first league win.

Game of the Week: Durand at Eau Claire Regis

The Ramblers and Panthers are both unbeaten, state ranked and talented in all phases. The winner will have an early inside line on the Cloverbelt Conference championship.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Turtle Lake at Cadott, Colfax at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Spring Valley, Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake

Breakdown: The league-leading Cardinals host the Hilltoppers while Boyceville looks to bounce back when it hosts the Vikings. The other four teams aim to get above the .500 mark in league play.