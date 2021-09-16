Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: League heavyweights meet in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

League leaders in the Big Rivers and Cloverbelt conferences face stiff tests this week during the fifth week of the prep football regular season.
Big Rivers
Games: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North at Menomonie, Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake at Superior
Breakdown: The two teams still unbeaten in league play (New Richmond, Rice Lake) hit the road while the Mustangs and Old Abes host league battles.
Game of the Week: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls
The Tigers are the only 4-0 team in the league and will head to Chippewa Falls to face a Cardinals team that was off last week after receiving a forfeit win over Eau Claire North.
Central Wisconsin West (Eight-Man)
Games: New Auburn at Gilman, Alma Center Lincoln at Phillips, Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell (Sat.)
Breakdown: League play begins as the Pirates and Loggers host games while McDonell welcomes the Evergreens in a rescheduled non-conference matchup after the previous matchup with Bruce was canceled for COVID-19 concerns with the Red Raiders.
Game of the Week: New Auburn at Gilman
The Trojans picked up their first win of the season last week while the Pirates have continued to play well with three dominant wins thus far.
Cloverbelt
Games: Durand at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound
Breakdown: The league’s two unbeaten teams clash at Carson Park while the Orioles host the Buffaloes, Crickets travel to Neillsville and Thunder and Mounders battle for their first league win.
Game of the Week: Durand at Eau Claire Regis
The Ramblers and Panthers are both unbeaten, state ranked and talented in all phases. The winner will have an early inside line on the Cloverbelt Conference championship.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Turtle Lake at Cadott, Colfax at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Spring Valley, Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake
Breakdown: The league-leading Cardinals host the Hilltoppers while Boyceville looks to bounce back when it hosts the Vikings. The other four teams aim to get above the .500 mark in league play.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Cadott
Two teams looking to build on wins last week clash in a matchup that was a one-score battle in 2020.
Heart O’North
Games: Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Northwestern at Cameron, Cumberland at Barron, Spooner at Saint Croix Falls
Breakdown: The three team still unbeaten in league play hit the road while the Saints host the Rails.
Game of the Week: Northwestern at Cameron
The Tigers head south for a matchup with the Comets.
Rouge Independent (Eight-Man)
Games: Owen-Withee at Cornell, Lake Holcombe at Almond-Bancroft, Thorp at Flambeau, Wausau East at Athens
Breakdown: The Chiefs welcome old Small Lakeland foe Owen-Withee while Lake Holcombe battles Almond-Bancroft in a battle of winless foes. League leaders Thorp and Athens have non-conference matchups.
Game of the Week: Owen-Withee at Cornell
The Chiefs are seeking their first win while the Blackhawks are back in action after forfeiting last week’s game with Thorp.
NOTE: All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.