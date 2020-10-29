Prep Football Week 6 Conference Preview: Heavyweights clash in Big Rivers, Heart O'North and Lakeland

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, River Falls at Menomonie, New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, Wisconsin Rapids at Hudson, Medford at Rice Lake
Breakdown: Only league game this week is between league teams and it’s a big one as the Mustangs host the Wildcats. The Cardinals hit the road to Marshfield while New Richmond plays an old Middle Border Conference foe, Hudson hosts Wisconsin Rapids and Rice Lake hosts state-ranked Medford.
Game of the Week: River Falls at Menomonie
The only league game of the week pits two one-loss teams against each other. Menomonie has won four in a row since an undermanned Mustang squad lost at Hudson in the opening week while the Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-20 defeat to Hudson.
CWWC
Games: Greenwood at McDonell (Thur.), Gilman at Clayton (Thur.), Alma Center Lincoln at Tri-County
Breakdown: The league season is done for the Central Wisconsin West Conference as Gilman ran the gauntlet as the unbeaten champions. The Pirates and second-place McDonell Macks both had Thursday games against 3-2 foes with Greenwood at McDonell and Gilman at Clayton.
Game of the Week: Greenwood at McDonell (Thur.)
Both teams are coming off impressive displays on offense after the Indians scored 79 points against Tri-County and the Macks tied a school record with 68 points in a win at Bruce.
Cloverbelt
Games: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, Durand at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Neillsville, Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant
Breakdown: Stanley-Boyd, Elk Mound and Neillsville all host home games. The Fall Creek/Eau Claire Regis game was canceled after Regis announced it was shutting down athletics until mid-November, so the Crickets are making the three-hour drive south to face Iowa-Grant.
Game of the Week: Durand at Elk Mound
The unbeaten Panthers meet an old Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe with the Mounders as Durand looks to stay perfect.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Boyceville at Cadott, Colfax at Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, Turtle Lake at Glenwood City
Breakdown: League leader Spring Valley has a home game against one-win Elmwood/Plum City while the two teams tied for second hit the road for tests as the Bulldogs play in Cadott and the Lakers head for Glenwood City. Clear Lake has lost three of its last four games and plays Colfax.
Game of the Week: Boyceville at Cadott
The Bulldogs have a matchup on the horizon against Spring Valley but won’t get caught looking ahead versus a physical Cadott squad. Boyceville has won three in a row while the Hornets have lost their last two games.
Heart O’North
Games: Bloomer at Cameron, Northwestern at Barron (canceled), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Saint Croix Falls, Cumberland at Spooner (Sat., 1 p.m.)
Breakdown: Unbeaten Cumberland plays at one-loss Spooner, Cameron hosts Bloomer in a battle of two teams looking to get back to .500, Northwestern heads south to face the Golden Bears and winless Chetek-Weyerhaeuser plays at one-win Saint Croix Falls.
Game of the Week: Cumberland at Spooner
Northwestern’s victory over Spooner last week denied the league a matchup of unbeatens but Friday’s meeting is still important in the league standings. A win for the Beavers would give them victories over the two teams closest in the standings (Northwestern and Spooner) while a victory for the Rails would pull them even with one regular season game left.
Lakeland
Games: Rib Lake/Prentice at Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Grantsburg at Hurley, Unity at Webster, Flambeau at Ladysmith
Breakdown: The two unbeatens in league play clash in Grantsburg, the Knights host Rib Lake/Prentice, Unity heads for Webster and the conference’s two winless teams clash when the Lumberjacks welcome the Falcons.
Game of the Week: Grantsburg at Hurley
The matchup was originally set for last Friday but was postponed and after some schedule shuffling is set again. The Pirates and Northstars are both 3-0 in league play, the winner has a leg up in the conference title race with the regular season coming to an end in a week.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!