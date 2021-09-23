Prep Football Week 6 Conference Preview: Teams aim for wins to move closer to securing playoff berths

Top teams clash in the Big Rivers Conference clash as teams look to move closer to securing playoff berths in the sixth week of the season.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake, Menomonie at New Richmond, Superior at Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North at Hudson

Breakdown: Rice Lake leads the conference and hosts the Cardinals while the Tigers and Mustangs clash in a battle of 2-1 squads. Hudson looks to keep pace with the other leaders and the Old Abes host the Spartans.

Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Rice Lake stands alone atop the Big Rivers Conference standings but hosts a Cardinal squad that just dealt New Richmond its first league loss.

Central Wisconsin West (Eight-Man)

Games: Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell, New Auburn at Phillips, Gilman at Bruce

Breakdown: The Macks and Loggers host matchups while the Pirates hit the road to face the winless Red Raiders.

Game of the Week: Alma Center Lincoln at McDonell

Friday’s game could need an air traffic controller as both the Macks and Hornets have plenty of potency throwing the ball.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, Elk Mound at Durand, Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek, Neillsville/Granton at Mondovi

Breakdown: Three teams with one league loss host matchups while Osseo-Fairchild welcomes Stanley-Boyd.

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

The Crickets are one of three teams (Durand, Mondovi) one game behind the Ramblers as Fall Creek faces the tough task of battling Regis.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City, Boyceville at Turtle Lake, Spring Valley at Colfax, Clear Lake at Glenwood City

Breakdown: The Wolves, Lakers, Vikings and Hilltoppers each have home contests.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City

Two of the three teams one game behind Spring Valley square off as the Hornets and Wolves are each coming off close victories.

Heart O’North

Games: Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer, Cameron at Cumberland, Barron at Spooner

Breakdown: Two unbeaten teams in league play (Bloomer and Cumberland) host matchups while Barron and Spooner battle as both teams look for their first Heart O’North win. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser forfeited its matchup with Northwestern.

Game of the Week: Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer

The Blackhawks have won three in a row while the Saints have won back-to-back contests.

Rogue (Eight-Man)

Games: Athens at Lake Holcombe (Thur.), Winter/Birchwood at Cornell, Thorp at Sturgeon Bay, Owen-Withee at Almond-Bancroft

Breakdown: Lake Holcombe and Almond-Bancroft host conference games on Thursday and Friday, respectively, while the Chiefs welcome old Lakeland foes in a co-op and the Cardinals travel east.

Game of the Week: Thorp at Sturgeon Bay

The Cardinals have a winning record while Sturgeon Bay is at .500 and represents a strong test for Thorp.

NOTE: All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.