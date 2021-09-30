Prep Football Week 7 Conference Preview: Big Rivers, Central Wisconsin West, Cloverbelt leaders collide

Leading teams in the Big Rivers, Central Wisconsin West and Cloverbelt conferences collide as teams move closer to securing playoff berths and league titles.

Big Rivers

Games: Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake at Menomonie, Superior at Hudson, New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The league's top team in the standings hits the road to Menomonie while the Cardinals, Raiders and Huskies host conference clashes.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Menomonie

Rice Lake earned an 8-7 win over Chippewa Falls last Friday and faces another tough test against the one-loss Mustangs.

Central Wisconsin West (Eight-man)

Games: McDonell at New Auburn, Phillips at Gilman, Bruce at Alma Center Lincoln

Breakdown: Two league unbeatens collide in Gilman, the Macks face a tough Trojans squad and the winless-in-league-play Red Raiders and Hornets battle for a win.

Game of the Week: Phillips at Gilman

Two of the three teams without a conference loss collide as the top-ranked Pirates host the Loggers.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek at Elk Mound, Durand at Osseo-Fairchild, Mondovi at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: The Ramblers host the one-loss-in-league-play Buffaloes for a Saturday matinee and the Warriors, Mounders and Thunder welcome league foes on Friday night.

Game of the Week: Mondovi at Eau Claire Regis

The Ramblers stand alone atop the Cloverbelt Conference with the Buffaloes one game back.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Glenwood City at Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville, Colfax at Turtle Lake, Spring Valley at Clear Lake

Breakdown: The Hornets, Bulldogs, Lakers and Warriors all have conference matchups at home.

Game of the Week: Elmwood/Plum City at Boyceville

The Wolves are one game behind Spring Valley and Bulldogs are in a three-way tie for third in the Dunn-St. Croix.

Heart O'North

Games: Northwestern at Bloomer, Spooner at Cameron, Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Saint Croix Falls at Barron

Breakdown: The two unbeaten teams in the league (Northwestern and Cumberland) hit the road and the Comets and Golden Bears host league matchups.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Bloomer

The Tigers will go for their seventh win in as many games when they face the Blackhawks, who had a three-game win streak snapped last week by Saint Croix Falls.

Rogue Independent (Eight-man)

Games: Cornell at Almond-Bancroft, Owen-Withee at Thorp, Athens at Sturgeon Bay, South Shore at Lake Holcombe

Breakdown: The Eagles and Cardinals host conference matchups while the Blue Jays head east and the Chieftains welcome in the Cardinals.

Game of the Week: Owen-Withee at Thorp

The Milk Can trophy is on the line as the Cardinals host the rival Blackhawks. The trophy battle between the two nearby foes dates back several decades.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

