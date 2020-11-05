Prep Football Week 7 Conference Preview: Intriguing games in and out of conference for final week of regular season

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, Cumberland at Durand

Breakdown: The two teams tied for third place in the league standings meet in Mondovi while Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild host league contests. Cumberland and Durand match up in a fun nonconference game after their previous opponents canceled for this week.

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi

The Orioles and Buffaloes last met on the gridiron a decade ago in the playoffs and Friday’s game will decide who finishes third in the league standings behind Eau Claire Regis and Durand.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Colfax at Cadott, Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake at Clear Lake, Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice

Breakdown: The top-two teams in the league meet in Boyceville while the Hornets host the Vikings, the Wolves welcome the Hilltoppers and the Warriors host the nearby Lakers. The Spring Valley at Boyceville matchup has been canceled.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Clear Lake