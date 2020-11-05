 Skip to main content
Prep Football Week 7 Conference Preview: Intriguing games in and out of conference for final week of regular season
Prep Football

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols makes a move against a Fall Creek defender during a game on Sept. 25 in Stanley.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Many conference titles are wrapped up while others look for wins to clinch their league crowns in the final week of the prep football regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: Hudson vs Muskego at Sauk Prairie, Ellsworth at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Wausau West

Breakdown: All nonconference games on the schedule as the Raiders and Warriors hit the road while the Tigers host an old Middle Border Conference foe. Menomonie.

Game of the Week: Hudson vs Muskego

The Raiders will travel south for a strong challenge in the form of the unbeaten and top-ranked Warriors in Sauk Prairie. Muskego finished first in the Classic Eight Conference standings while the Raiders were a Big Rivers best 4-1 in conference play.

CWWC

Games: Gilman at McDonell (Thur.), Phillips at Auburndale

Breakdown: The Pirates and Macks reunite for a second contest after nonconference games were canceled by their original opponents and the Loggers face state-ranked Auburndale.

Game of the Week: Gilman at McDonell

The Pirates earned a convincing 44-8 win over the Macks on Oct. 16 en route to a conference championships. The Macks will see more of the same from the deep and talented Pirates in the rematch at Dorais Field.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, Cumberland at Durand

Breakdown: The two teams tied for third place in the league standings meet in Mondovi while Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild host league contests. Cumberland and Durand match up in a fun nonconference game after their previous opponents canceled for this week.

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi

The Orioles and Buffaloes last met on the gridiron a decade ago in the playoffs and Friday’s game will decide who finishes third in the league standings behind Eau Claire Regis and Durand.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Colfax at Cadott, Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake at Clear Lake, Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice

Breakdown: The top-two teams in the league meet in Boyceville while the Hornets host the Vikings, the Wolves welcome the Hilltoppers and the Warriors host the nearby Lakers. The Spring Valley at Boyceville matchup has been canceled.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Clear Lake

The Cardinals/Bulldogs matchup being canceled is a hit to the schedule, but the close-in-proximity Lakers and Warriors are two teams either at or above .500 that can still move up or down the league standings depending on the game’s result.

Heart O’North

Games: Cameron at Northwestern, Saint Croix Falls at Spooner, Cumberland at Durand

Breakdown: The Tigers and Rails host matchups against teams below .500 while the Beavers face the Panthers in an intriguing nonconference game.

Game of the Week: Cumberland at Durand

The Beavers wrapped up the league title last Saturday with a win over Spooner and will close the season with a fun nonconference game against Durand, who is coming off its first loss of the season at Elk Mound.

Lakeland

Games: Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity, Webster at Hurley, Ladysmith at Grantsburg, Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice

Breakdown: The Northstars host the Tigers looking to clinch the outright league title while the Eagles welcome the Knights in a battle of winning foes. Ladysmith looks for its first win against a tough Grantsburg team.

Game of the Week: Webster at Hurley

The Northstars can go unbeaten in league play while Webster looks to play spoiler and get back over the .500 mark for the season.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

