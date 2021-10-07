Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Cloverbelt, Heart O'North leaders face tough tests

Conference leaders face tough tests as they look to move closer to league championships in the eighth week of the regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Superior, Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, Hudson at New Richmond

Breakdown: The Cardinals, Mustangs and Huskies hit the road and the Tigers host the Raiders in a key league clash.

Game of the Week: Hudson at New Richmond

Hudson, Rice Lake and Menomonie are tied for the Big Rivers lead with twin 4-1 conference records. The Tigers and Cardinals are each one game back.

Central Wisconsin West (eight-man)

Games: McDonell at Phillips, New Auburn at Bruce, Gilman at Alma Center Lincoln

Breakdown: The Macks, Trojans and Pirates each hit the road with McDonell and Gilman aiming to stay unbeaten with a showdown looming next week.

Game of the Week: McDonell at Phillips

An improved McDonell defense faces a tough test with a physical Phillips run game. Last week Gilman limited the Loggers to just 69 yards on 38 carries in a dominant 42-6 win.

Cloverbelt

Games: Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, Elk Mound at Mondovi, Durand at Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville/Granton

Breakdown: The Orioles, Buffaloes, Crickets and Warriors host league games as the conference title chase runs into the final weeks.

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

The Ramblers can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win while the Orioles can guarantee a playoff berth with a victory over top-ranked and unbeaten Regis.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Clear Lake at Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, Glenwood City at Boyceville, Turtle Lake at Spring Valley

Breakdown: A four-way tie for second between the Bulldogs, Wolves, Hilltoppers and Lakers looks to be unbroken this week while the Cardinals look to clinch the outright league title.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Spring Valley

The Cardinals have been the class of the Dunn-St. Croix this season and can wrap up a league championship with a win over the high-flying Lakers.

Heart O'North

Games: Bloomer at Cumberland, Cameron at Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner, Northwestern at Saint Croix Falls

Breakdown: The league's two unbeaten teams (Cumberland, Northwestern) face tough tests with a showdown looming next week.

Game of the Week: Northwestern at Saint Croix Falls

The Saints have won four in a row, scoring at least 35 points in each game and face a stingy Tigers team to keep their league title hopes alive.

Rogue Independent (eight-man)

Games: Lake Holcombe at Northwood/Solon Springs, Greenwood at Thorp, Almond-Bancroft at Bowler/Gresham, Flambeau at Owen-Withee, Wausau Newman at Athens

Breakdown: All matchups this week are nonconference encounters with some intriguing close-to-home games.

Game of the Week: Wausau Newman at Athens

Two state-ranked teams clash as the Fighting Cardinals and Bluejays meet. Wausau Newman and Athens were ranked second and sixth, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.