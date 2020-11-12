Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Intriguing rematches, new battles plenty

This week offers a mix of intriguing rematches and new matchups as the playoffs get underway for some and others found new games after postseason games were canceled.
Big Rivers
Games: Menomonie at Marshfield, Ashland at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Medford.
Breakdown: The Tigers host a matchup while Menomonie’s game was moved to Marshfield and the Warriors hit the road to battle the Great Northern Conference champion Raiders.
Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Medford
The Warriors stunned the then-unbeaten Raiders in a 27-6 victory on Oct. 30, and Rice Lake will see them again. Rice Lake limited a powerful Medford team to just 91 rushing yards in the first meeting.
CWWC
Games: Siren at McDonell, Gilman vs. Belmont at Mauston.
Breakdown: The lone conference team in the eight-man playoffs is McDonell, which hosts Siren while Gilman opted out and will face also unbeaten Belmont at a neutral site in Mauston.
Game of the Week: Gilman vs. Belmont
The state’s top-two eight-man teams still playing, the Pirates and Braves will square off and are coming off impressive wins over state-ranked opponents. Belmont and Gilman were ranked second and third, respectively, in the final WisSports.net eight-man coaches poll of the season behind unbeaten Wausau Newman, which opted out of the season.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Colby, Spooner at Elk Mound, Neillsville/Granton at Stratford, Durand at Grantsburg, Mondovi at Onalaska Luther.
Breakdown: The Mounders host the Rails while the conference’s other four teams hit the road.
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Colby
A longtime rivalry that was nixed after statewide conference realignment moved the Hornets out of the Cloverbelt is reignited as the Orioles battle Colby for the sixth time in the playoffs.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Webster at Boyceville, Unity at Spring Valley, Mosinee at Cadott.
Breakdown: Several previously scheduled games were canceled with Boyceville and Spring Valley remaining as hosts for playoff games while the Hornets picked up a game against an old Cloverbelt foe.
Game of the Week: Unity at Spring Valley
The unbeaten Cardinals see a solid test in their playoff opener against the Eagles, a team on a three-game winning streak led by running back Brody Allen (556 rushing yards, nine touchdowns).
Heart O’North
Games: Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer, Northwestern vs. Saint Croix Central, Spooner at Elk Mound, Spencer/Columbus at Cumberland.
Breakdown: The ‘Hawks and Beavers have playoff home openers while the Tigers and Rails are on the road.
Game of the Week: Northwestern vs. Saint Croix Central at Hudson
The Heart O’North might have the best schedule of playoff matchups this week, led by a battle of one-loss teams as the Tigers hit the road to face the Panthers in a matchup of league runners-up.
Lakeland
Games: Durand at Grantsburg, Unity at Spring Valley, Webster at Boyceville, Hurley at Iola-Scandinavia.
Breakdown: The Pirates are the only league team to open the postseason at home while the rest hit the road for tough tests.
Game of the Week: Hurley at Iola-Scandinavia.
A battle of league champions as the Northstars face the Thunderbirds in a battle of programs with powerhouse run games.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa and Dunn County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
