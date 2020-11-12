Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Intriguing rematches, new battles plenty

This week offers a mix of intriguing rematches and new matchups as the playoffs get underway for some and others found new games after postseason games were canceled.

Big Rivers

Games: Menomonie at Marshfield, Ashland at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Medford.

Breakdown: The Tigers host a matchup while Menomonie’s game was moved to Marshfield and the Warriors hit the road to battle the Great Northern Conference champion Raiders.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Medford

The Warriors stunned the then-unbeaten Raiders in a 27-6 victory on Oct. 30, and Rice Lake will see them again. Rice Lake limited a powerful Medford team to just 91 rushing yards in the first meeting.

CWWC

Games: Siren at McDonell, Gilman vs. Belmont at Mauston.

Breakdown: The lone conference team in the eight-man playoffs is McDonell, which hosts Siren while Gilman opted out and will face also unbeaten Belmont at a neutral site in Mauston.

Game of the Week: Gilman vs. Belmont