Prep Football Week 9 Conference Preview: League titles are decided in final week of regular season

Conference championships will be decided and playoff berths will be earned in the final week of the prep football regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Hudson, Superior at Menomonie, Rice Lake at New Richmond, Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North

Breakdown: The Mustangs and Warriors can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win while the Cardinals head for Hudson and the Eau Claire schools collide at Carson Park.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at New Richmond

Menomonie and Rice Lake each control their own destiny towards at least a share of the league title. The Warriors face a tough road test against the Tigers, who have already clinched a playoff berth and are coming off a 10-7 win over Hudson.

Central Wisconsin West (eight-man)

Games: Phillips at Bruce (Thur.), Gilman at McDonell, Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn

Breakdown: The Loggers hit the road on Thursday while the Macks host the unbeaten Pirates with the league title on the line and the Trojans aim for their second win in as many games.

Game of the Week: Gilman at McDonell

The Pirates already have at least a share of the conference title, but they can win it outright with a win. The best the Macks can do is a shared title after falling in Phillips last week.

Cloverbelt

Games: Neillsville/Granton at Eau Claire Regis (Thur., forfeit), Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, Mondovi at Durand

Breakdown: The Ramblers can clinch the outright league title with a win while the Orioles and Crickets aim to secure playoff berths and former Dunn-St. Croix rivals meet when the Panthers host the Buffaloes.

Game of the Week: Mondovi at Durand

Neillsville/Granton's forfeit on Thursday clinches the league title for the ramblers, but the teams second and third in the standings are vying to improve their playoff resumes.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Spring Valley at Cadott, Boyceville at Clear Lake, Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, Colfax at Glenwood City

Breakdown: The Hornets host Spring Valley needing a win to clinch a playoff berth while the Hilltoppers and Lakers are also in need of a win to secure a playoff appearance.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum City

Elmwood/Plum City is in the playoffs and the Lakers need a win to guarantee it.

Heart O'North

Games: Spooner at Bloomer, Cumberland at Northwestern, Saint Croix Falls at Cameron, Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Breakdown: Two unbeatens collide in Maple, the Rails and Blackhawks meet with both needing a win for a playoff spot, the Saints aim to get back on the winning track and the Golden Bears and Bulldogs look to end the season with a win.

Game of the Week: Cumberland at Northwestern

Two teams sporting unbeaten records and high state rankings, the Beavers and Tigers square off for all the Heart O'North marbles.

Rogue Independent (eight-man)

Games: Lake Holcombe at Cornell, Athens at Thorp, Almond-Bancroft at Owen-Withee

Breakdown: The league's two unbeaten teams meet in a bird battle as the Cardinals host the Bluejays, former co-op teammates collide with the Chieftains and Chiefs and the Blackhawks host the Eagles.

Game of the Week: Athens at Thorp

Both Athens and Thorp have put together strong first seasons of eight-man competition and bring unbeaten league records into the final week of conference play.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.