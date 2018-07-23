The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association revealed its statewide prep football conference realignment proposal on Monday, a proposal that if passed would be put in place beginning for the 2020 season.
The biggest change among Chippewa County teams would be Cadott moving from the Cloverbelt Conference to join the Dunn-St. Croix.
The objective of the proposal is to bring uniformity to the number of schools per conference and the number of conference games each school plays. Statewide the amount of schools per conference varies from as few as four to as many as 11 with many schools having difficulty finding nonconference games in the middle of the season.
The framework of the plan moves all 11-player football programs into eight or seven-team leagues.
Within Chippewa County, only one team would switch conferences under the proposal. Cadott, currently in the Cloverbelt Conference, would be one of four teams to move into the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City and Turtle Lake would also be other schools from outside the DSC to join the league.
The Big Rivers Conference would remain relatively unchanged with only River Falls leaving to join the Mississippi Valley Conference and New Richmond joining the BRC from the Middle Border Conference.
Bloomer would remain in the Heart O’North with Stanley-Boyd staying in the Cloverbelt. Elk Mound would join the Cloverbelt to replace Cadott in the proposal.
One Lakeland Conference would be established with Lake Holcombe/Cornell a part of it, joined by Grantsburg, Unity, Webster, Flambeau and new schools Rib Lake/Prentice, Ladysmith and Hurley.
The Cloverwood Conference would remain almost entirely intact with Thorp, Gilman, Abbotsford, Athens, Loyal, Owen-Withee and Greenwood while Wisconsin Rapids Assumption would exit to join the Small Central Wisconsin Conference.
According to a press release from the WFCA: “This plan is a joint effort between the WFCA and WIAA Executive Staff that addresses many of the problems with the current conference realignment process and issues related to playoff qualification in many parts of the state, while creating uniformity in how teams make the postseason. The goal of the committee has NOT been to provide conference or school realignment relief from their current situations. However, during the process, if an opportunity presented itself, without disrupting the uniformity objective, the committee was able to provide relief to some some schools to place them in a more competitive situation.”
The release added the WIAA has the final authority to change or adjust the plan at any time.
A look at all of the local proposed conferences (with enrollments) follows:
Big Rivers: Hudson (1,791), Eau Claire Memorial (1,724), Chippewa Falls (1,482), Eau Claire North (1,363), Superior (1,305), Menomonie (973), New Richmond (939), Rice Lake (744).
Dunn St.-Croix: Colfax (276), Cadott (248), Glenwood City (210), Boyceville (210), Spring Valley (207), Clear Lake (190), Elmwood/Plum City (159), Turtle Lake (130).
Cloverbelt: Altoona (421), Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (354), Elk Mound (345), Neillsville/Granton (344), Stanley-Boyd (301), Fall Creek (276), Osseo-Fairchild (270), Eau Claire Regis (220).
Heart O’North: Barron (419), Northwestern (416), Bloomer (386), Spooner (362), Saint Croix Falls (308), Cumberland (288), Cameron (270), Chetek-Weyerhaeueser (247).
Lakeland: Rib Lake/Prentice (287), Ladysmith (279), Grantsburg (258), Unity (255), Lake Holcombe/Cornell (215), Webster (204), Hurley (170), Flambeau (165).
Cloverwood: Abbotsford (207), Thorp (188), Athens (182), Loyal (152), Owen-Withee (152), Greenwood (133), Gilman (117).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.