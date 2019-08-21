CADOTT — Some sports just fit well together.
Wrestling and football are one of those combinations, and the Cadott football program is looking to duplicate its success on the mat to the gridiron this fall.
Five Hornets who advanced to the Division 3 individual state wrestling championship last season are on the football team.
Kaleb Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl, Brady Spaeth, Ethan Tegels and Gavin Tegels all competed at the Kohl Center last February with many other grapplers putting forth strong seasons as the Hornets just missed a team regional championship.
Many common characteristics are shared between the two sports and second-year Cadott coach Jeff Goettl says the school’s prolific history on the mat will be a help this fall to a team with no shortage of wrestlers.
“They’re tough kids. (In) the (wrestling) practices, they grind,” Goettl said. “It’s an individual and a team sport but just that individual they go out one-on-one and they train hard. Their leverage is better, they seem to be more balanced than in most other sports.”
Senior running back Brady Spaeth finished second in the Cloverbelt Conference in rushing last fall before winning a state championship at 160 pounds during an undefeated winter. Spaeth committed to the University of Minnesota in May and said explosion and and physicality are key traits to be successful in both sports.
“I’m not afraid to pull the trigger in wrestling, so why wouldn’t I be in football?” Spaeth said.
The senior Ethan Tegels was a fourth-place state finisher at 182 pounds in his junior season and was a second team all-conference linebacker a season ago. This fall will be Cadott’s final season in the Cloverbelt before moving to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference next year after statewide realignment and Tegels said capping the team’s time in the league and his high school career with a strong season is important.
“It would mean everything to me,” Tegels said. “Wrestling is fun but football is by far my favorite sport, especially with the team aspect of it. It’s not just one guy going.”
Ethan’s younger brother Gavin punched his ticket to state at 195 pounds a season ago, while Kaleb Sonnentag did the same at 120.
Nelson Wahl took sixth at state at 145 in his sophomore season, a year started by earning second team all-conference accolades as a specialist after leading the conference in kickoff and punt return yardage and will join Spaeth in the backfield this fall.
Overall player numbers are on the rise for the Hornets program and Goettl, who was an assistant with the program before taking over as head coach, said it comes down to more kids becoming multi-sport athletes.
“We’ve had problems with a lot of one-sport athletes and now we’re really coming out of that,” Goettl said. “We’re getting kids to play multiple sports, and that’s what we’ve been wanting for a long time.”
Cadott will honor its 1999 Division 4 state championship football team during the Hornets’ regular season finale against Boyceville on Oct. 18, a team with many players that also helped the wrestling program advance to the Division 3 team state tournament for the first time a few months later.
Spaeth said many members of those state football and wrestling teams point to being multi-sport athletes and their close-knit nature, two traits they want to share this year.
We already know that like those 1999 teams, these Hornets won’t shy away from a hit.
“We hit hard because we wrestle,” Ethan Tegels said.
Check out the latest episode of the Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast featuring Brandon Berg an…