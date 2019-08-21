Check out the Chippewa County prep football leaders in the statistics thus far this season as well as this week's postseason matchups.

Chi-Hi at Holmen

Previous Matchup: Chi-Hi 38, Holmen 24 (2018)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 17-9

Matchup: The Cardinals head for Holmen to face the Vikings in a nonconference season opener...The Viking employ a triple option offense and return plenty of contributors from last season's Mississippi Valley Conference championship team. Junior quarterback Ryland Wall passed for 546 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games last season and seniors Cameron Weber and Austin Dechant all started games under center. Fullback Brett Holden ran for 903 yards and scored 11 touchdowns...Chi-Hi and Holmen have split their previous four meetings...The first matchup between the teams came on Sept. 1, 1989, a 15-7 Chi-Hi win.