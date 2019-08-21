The Chi-Hi football program’s season-opening matchup with Holmen has been a good measuring stick over the years.
The two teams have met to start the season in each year since 2005 and will do so when the Cardinals travel to face the Vikings in a nonconference matchup.
For many players on a young Chi-Hi squad, it’ll be their first significant varsity action and it comes against an experienced Holmen team coming off a Mississippi Valley Conference championship in 2018.
“There’s no doubt they’re very good,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Holmen. “They’ve got the majority of their team back from last year. They’ve got the big fullback, basically their entire defense back so it’s going to be an experienced against a very, very, very inexperienced team.”
The aforementioned ‘big fullback’ is senior Brett Holden who ran for 903 yards and 11 touchdowns last season despite battling injuries toward the end of the season. Holmen returns three players that started at quarterback last season for a Vikings offense that is equally as capable passing as it is on the ground.
“It’s turned into a quad option and not a triple anymore,” Raykovich said of Holmen’s offense, noting their ability to throw.
Defensively the team returns defensive backs Caleb Matl and Justin Jones, linebackers Dylan Westcott and Adam Quam and defensive lineman Jaden Nesseth for a group that held three foes to seven points or fewer a season ago.
“They’ve got to gain some valuable experience. They’ve got to compete,” Raykovich said of his young team. “They’ve got to play at a high level. They’ve got to match intensity with Holmen and learn from it because Holmen … when you watch them on defense, they’re very explosive. They just come at you.
“If our young kids get intimidated by that, it’s going to be a long night.”
Chi-Hi’s young team got its first taste of competition against another squad last Friday when the Cardinals hosted New Richmond and Sparta in a scrimmage at Dorais Field. All three teams qualified for the playoffs a season ago but Raykovich said the team will need to show improvement from that performance as they prepare to face another playoff qualifier from 2018.
“We’ve got a long way to go both offensively and defensively,” Raykovich said. “We just basically saw (in the scrimmage) how inexperienced and young we are. We’ve got to keep climbing because we’re nowhere near where we need to be to be a competitive team in the Big Rivers right now.”
Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with Holmen by a 17-9 margin with the teams splitting their previous four meetings. The Cardinals won the first-ever meeting between the two teams, a 15-7 triumph on Sept. 1, 1989.
