The Stanley-Boyd football team has leaned more on the run game this season.
And as the Orioles (3-2, 2-2) head to Osseo this Friday for a key Cloverbelt Conference matchup against the Thunder, a young Oriole squad is banking on continued improvement as the program makes a push for its ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
“I think this year if you look at our stat line we’re a lot more run orientated than we’ve been in the past,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. “We’ve done a lot through the air the last few years and we have people that are still decent in those positions but we’re really working on the ground game and trying to develop that and trying to find some consistency on the offensive line.”
Quarterback LJ Schmelzer (team-high 283 rushing yards, six touchdowns) and running back Bo Chwala (199 rushing yards, three TDs) have been the primary ballcarriers for a program that likes to spread the wealth, but with a largely new group of players this year the defending Cloverbelt Conference champion Orioles have taken their lumps.
Stanley-Boyd started the season with wins over Altoona and Marshall before losing convincingly to conference heavyweights Eau Claire Regis and Spencer/Columbus. The powerful run games of the Ramblers and Rockets had success against the young Oriole defense, combining to run for 657 as Stanley-Boyd was outscored by a total margin of 84-13.
The Orioles were in danger of dropping another contest last Friday after falling behind rival Cadott 16-0 midway through the second quarter. But Stanley-Boyd battled back, forcing a safety in the final two minutes before Chwala and Schmelzer each scored two rushing touchdowns on the ground in the second half to spark a 29-22 win, the 13th straight for Stanley-Boyd over Cadott.
“It was encouraging,” Koenig said of the come-from-behind win. “The kids really showed a great deal of grit and we had a few guys that really got beat up in the game too and they played through some pain, played through some injuries and really were determined to come out on top. It showed a lot of maturity by the team and just some improvement that hopefully we can build off of for the rest of the season.”
The rest of the season starts Friday as Stanley-Boyd hits the road for the fifth time in six weeks when it travels to face Osseo-Fairchild. Unlike most of the teams Stanley-Boyd has faced thus far, the Thunder prefer to attack through the air offensively and for good reason with quarterback Jackson Johnson (1,090 passing yards, five touchdowns according to WisSports.net) and a solid cast of receivers offering plenty of headaches for opposing defenses.
“It’ll be a big difference for us,” Koenig said of facing Osseo-Fairchild. “Obviously we’ve struggled with the run games of some of the teams we’ve faced this year and just the physicality of some big, strong backs. Osseo can hurt some teams that way but they prefer to go through the air. We’ve talked about our inexperience and our secondary really needs to step up this week. Having injuries to some key guys makes it an even bigger challenge so we have our work cut out for us.”
One of those key injuries is to Schmelzer, who Koenig said was banged up in last week’s win over Cadott. The team hits the road for its fifth of six road games of the regular season. After Friday’s game the Orioles have back-to-back home games (Neillsville on Sept. 28 and Fall Creek on Oct. 5) before closing the regular season at Colby on Oct. 12.
“We really have been trying to take it one game at a time and see improvement each week, but it’s been a little challenging being on the road for all these games because the routines are always changing and having to deal with transportation and where we need to be at the right time,” Koenig said. “It’s one of those things you try to work through and be adaptable and hope the guys are ready to play. They’ve been improving and we’ve had a lot of guys that are getting experience and we’ve had strong senior leadership in a lot of spots. It’s exciting to be a part of the team but I know we have a long way to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.