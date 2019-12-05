BLOOMER — It took a little bit for the Bloomer girls basketball team to get going.
But once it did, some familiar strengths helped power the Blackhawks to a 60-28 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday evening.
Abby Iverson finished with a game-high 16 points and Samantha Buchholtz added 13 points for the Blackhawks (2-2, 2-0), who shot just 29 percent from the field in the first half as they took a 30-16 lead into the locker room. Buchholtz kicked off the second half on a strong note, hitting the second of her three 3-pointers on her team's first possession as Bloomer outscored the Bulldogs 30-12 in the final 20 minutes.
"We've got some shooters and I want them to feel confident," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. "I want them to feel they've got the green light because we've got some posts inside that can rebound if they miss and that'll come and go but they're also really good about if it's not their night, they're OK giving up the ball.
"Tonight at first it took us a while to get going but once we started hitting some then that confidence went up and that's what you want."
Two 3-pointers from Buchholtz and a pair of baskets from Iverson helped the 'Hawks begin the half on a 10-2 run. The sophomore Iverson did her work in the post, finishing with buckets near the basket while Buchholtz made three 3-pointers and had six of Bloomer's 13 steals to lead its full court pressure defense.
Emma Seibel added nine points on three 3-pointers as Bloomer was 8 of 29 from distance, but 4 of 12 in the second half.
Claire Knutson scored nine points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-4, 0-2).
Post play
Bloomer post players Iverson, Larissa Fossum and Cayce Grambo have all had their moments early in the season. Fossum tied for a team-high 11 points in Bloomer's 41-38 win at Hayward on Nov. 21 to start the season. Fossum pulled down six rebounds and had a blocked shot while Grambo tied a season high with five points to go with six rebounds and an assist in Thursday's win.
Iverson was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.
"I feel like they've really stepped up and they work really hard in practice against each other and when they work together they're kind of unstoppable," Buchholtz said of the post players.
You have free articles remaining.
For three
Bloomer has made at least five 3-pointers in each of its first four games with Thursday's eight made triples the best for the team in a game thus far.
Buchholtz, Vanessa Jenneman and Seibel entered Thursday's game with at least three made 3-pointers apiece. Buchholtz and Jenneman were tied for second in Chippewa County in made 3-pointers (six) behind Chi-Hi's Aaliyah McMillan with seven. The 3-point shot is an important part of the Bloomer offense and while the team shot just 23 percent from distance in the first half, the players had the confidence to keep firing and bumped that percentage up to 33 percent in the second half.
"I feel like we all trust each other and pick each other up when our shots aren't falling and we get the ball moving," Buchholtz said.
Challenging start
It wasn't by design, but coach Seibel believes her team will see the benefits of a strong schedule to open the season.
Bloomer lost at Colfax 64-47 on Nov. 26 and at Durand 57-48 last Monday. Those two perennial Dunn-St. Croix Conference powers combined for 40 wins and each won a Division 4 regional championship a season ago.
"I think we're better now because of it," coach Seibel said of those losses. "Looking at it at first I'm like man, that's a lot to put on our plate to start off. But you're going to learn from those games and see where you're at and what you need to work on."
The Blackhawks are back in action on Tuesday in Barron.