ELK MOUND — It took a while to get on the scoreboard and at times it wasn't pretty, but the Bloomer girls basketball team got more than enough from its defense to secure a season-opening 41-30 win over Elk Mound on Tuesday night in a nonconference contest.
The Blackhawks (1-0) were down by two, eight minutes into the game as they were still searching for their first points of the season. Samantha Buchholtz connected from distance for the team's only 3-pointer of the game.
"The big thing is that they really took it and wasn’t necessarily pretty but it was a grind and they stuck with it and their tenacity on defense I think really helped us come out (with a win) in the long end," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said.
While it might take awhile for the offense to get going early in the season but the Bloomer (1-0) defense came to play from the opening tip.
Elk Mound (1-1) converted one made field in the first half as Bloomer went into the break ahead 13-8. The Mounders had four made field goals on the night.
"I thought in the first half we didn’t move the ball effectively. We were making high risk passes," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "Their size and their length gave us some trouble."
Both teams found some more scoring in the second half.
Bloomer's Sierra Raine — who was held scoreless in the first half — finished a three-point play to put Bloomer up 18-12 five minutes in.
Elk Mound's Morgan Radtke was six for six at the foul line over the first six minutes out of the locker room as the Mounders narrowed the Blackhawks lead to 18-15.
Elk Mound continued to work the ball inside and they were rewarded as they were in the bonus with 12:19 left in the game. The Mounders made 21 of 30 shots at the line on the night.
At 8:30 left in the game, Elk Mound's Alana Plaszcz connected on a 3-point attempt for the Mounders second field goal of the game.
Elk Mound hit another shot from distance and added a free throw as the Blackhawks' lead was trimmed to two with a little more than five minutes left in the game.
Jenneman grabbed an offensive rebound and scored which sparked a 6-0 run by the Blackhawks to go up eight with about three minutes on the clock.
Jenneman made her return to competition after suffering a knee injury playing softball this spring for the Blackhawks. Initially Jenneman expected to be out until the new year but she attacked her therapy and led Bloomer with 10 points, including six of the team's 13 points in the first half.
"It was very rewarding to me when I found I could come back sooner than I thought," Jenneman said. "I was very excited and ready to get back on the court and be with my team."
"Her tenacity as far her physical therapy in what she has done to get back is really been amazing to see," Seibel said of Jenneman.
With 1:30 to go in the game Emma Seibel scored in transition give Bloomer some cushion as the defense held Elk Mound scoreless over the final two minutes.
"We had a couple opportunities there when it got close. We just couldn’t get that loose ball or that defensive rebound but our kids played hard and we’ll be alright," Kongshaug said. "I really appreciated their effort and we’ll keep working to get better."
Jenneman's 10 points led the team, with Emma Seibel scoring seven — all in the second half. Raine pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and scored six points. Vanessa Jenneman tallied six points with Buchholtz at five.
Elk Mound was led by Radtke's 15 points, including a 13 of 14 performance at the line. Radtke grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Plaszcz chipped in seven with Hailey Blaskowski scoring four and recording seven boards.
Elk Mound is at St. Croix Central next Monday.
Bloomer hosts Colfax in a nonconference matchup next Tuesday.
"It’s good the first one out of the way," Seibel said. "I was just proud of the girls for just sticking with it and coming out on top."
