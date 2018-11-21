BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team has won back-to-back Division 3 regional championships.
The Blackhawks return six letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 21-4 and won a share of the Heart O’North Conference championship.
Fifth-year Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel’s squad brings an interesting mix of low-post play and outside shooters into the season and it looks to be a top team in the area once again.
Sierra Raine (12 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game) was a first team All-Heart O’North and All-Chippewa County selection a season ago and fellow post player Isabella Jenneman is back ahead of schedule after tearing her ACL during the softball season.
Guards Elle Kramschuster, Chloee Swartz, Emma Seibel and Vanessa Jenneman return and give the balance with the ability to knock down shots from distance on the outside.
“Off of that (post play) we have a lot of girls that can contribute outside where if they focus on the inside we can kick it out and be able to make some threes, 15 footers and take it to the hole a little bit,” coach Seibel said of the balance.
Newcomers Sammy Buchholtz, Larissa Fossum, Leah Score, Cayce Grambo, Abby Zeman and Rylie Jarr are expected to work their way into the rotation for a ‘Hawks squad that likes to play up tempo and pressure opponents.
“I think what’s great is we have a lot of returners, but we also have a lot of new faces that with each practice they’re getting more and more comfortable with each other and their strengths,” coach Seibel said.
Bloomer opened the season on Tuesday at Elk Mound against a Mounder team that is expected to contend atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Overall the Blackhawks play a challenging non-league schedule with contests against Colfax, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Saint Croix Central, Eau Claire Regis and others.
Early on in practice and in the season, coach Seibel said the team is focused on taking care of the little things like rebounding and corralling loose balls as they gain chemistry playing alongside each other.
“There’s going to be a few kinks here and there when you’re running offenses and defenses and placement of where they’re at, but if they can do those little things that’s going to be a big thing for me,” coach Seibel said.
This year’s senior class has been a part of a pair of highly successful seasons for Bloomer in recent years. In 2017 the team advanced to the Division 3 state tournament, the first state appearance for the program in 17 years.
The team followed that up by earning a share of the Heart O’North Conference title with Hayward after the two teams split regular season meetings with Hayward winning the rubber match in the sectional semifinals.
“I think this group has a hunger,” coach Seibel said. “There’s been a lot of them that have seen the success of the last couple years and they want to take a chance in their turn to step out on the floor this year and show they can do it as well.”
Following early-season tests against Dunn-St. Croix Conference foes Elk Mound and Colfax (Nov. 27), the Blackhawks open the league season at Cumberland on Nov. 29 before hosting Ladysmith on Dec. 4. Bloomer and Hayward square off in Hayward on Jan. 4 and at Bloomer on Feb. 15 in the regular season finale for both teams.
