Prep Girls Basketball: Bloomer's Seibel earns All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors

Bloomer senior guard Emma Seibel has been selected to the All-Heart O’North Conference first team for the 2019-20 season.
Seibel led the Blackhawks in scoring at nine points per game while making a team-high 42 3-pointers and shooting 36.8 percent from long distance. The senior also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Senior post player Larissa Fossum was chosen to the all-conference second team following a season in which she finished second on the team in scoring (7.9 points per game) and led the team with 6.3 rebounds per contest.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior guards Samantha Buchholtz and Vanessa Jenneman were selected to the team as honorable mentions. Buchholtz averaged 6.2 points per game and made 25 3-pointers with two rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Jenneman averaged 6.7 points per game, was second on the team with 33 3-pointers and averaged 1.6 assists per game.
Ladysmith freshman Raemalee Smith was chosen as the Heart O’North Conference Player of the Year.
Bloomer finished the season with a 19-5 (14-2) record, second to Northwestern in the conference standings. It marked the fifth straight year the Blackhawks won at least 19 games.
All-Heart O’North Conference
First Team—Emma Seibel, Bloomer; Maddie Wahl, Cameron; Emily Egle, Ladysmith; Raemalee Smith, Ladysmith; Karsyn Jones, Northwestern.
Second Team—Gracie Smith, Barron; Rylee Stauner, Barron; Larissa Fossum, Bloomer; Emily Morgan, Hayward; Brooke Ogren, Northwestern.
Honorable Mention—Jada Brunkow, Barron; Samantha Buchholtz, Bloomer; Vanessa Jenneman, Bloomer; Kennedy Sevals, Cameron; Maggie Reisner, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Maisen Gores, Cumberland; Anna Schmitt, Hayward; Emma Dieckman, Ladysmith; Jayda Klobucher, Northwestern; Tieryn Plasch, Northwestern; Kristina Aschbacher, Spooner.
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Northwestern at Bloomer girls basketball 2-7-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!