CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team has many things going in its favor entering the 2018-19 season.
The Hornets return four starters and many players overall from last year. Among those returners are three seniors — Jenna Sedlacek, Mary Jo Prokupek and Kaitlyn Tice — that have seen the court often in recent years.
Beyond those seniors, junior Abby Eiler and sophomore Jada Kowalczyk return as prominent starters for fifth-year Cadott coach Dave Hazuga.
“We just tried to pick up from last year,” Hazuga said. “Obviously we’re working on some new things or things we can expand on but we have such a strong carryover from last year’s team because I have three seniors and two of those three started every game the last couple years and they all have a lot of experience ever since their freshman year.”
Cadott finished 5-18 a season ago and snapped a long Western Cloverbelt Conference skid that dated back to the 2013-14 when the Hornets defeated Thorp early in the season.
Kowalczyk averaged 7.5 points per game as a freshman while Sedlacek averaged 6.5 points per game on her way to All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention honors. Kowalczyk, Sedlacek and Prokupek were All-Chippewa County honorable mentions in 2017-18.
Autumn Bremness, Paisley Kane, Jen Sonnentag, Hailey Wellner, McKenzie Prokupek, Meadow Barone and Kaileigh Tice all saw varsity action a year ago and return to give Hazuga’s team plenty of options.
The Hornets already have one in the win column after defeating Eau Claire Immanuel 50-29 last Tuesday, a contest in which the Hornets hit 10 3-pointers. Bremness and Kaitlyn Tice each had three of those long-range baskets and Bremness led the team with 12 points overall.
“We’re going to look to play out of the post a lot,” Hazuga said. “We’ve got players like Jada (Kowalczyk), Mary Jo (Prokupek) and Paisley (Kane) and if a team is really going to focus on taking away our inside, then we really will take those threes.”
Early on in the season Hazuga said the team will focus on improving its basketball IQ and thus far has been encouraged with what he saw in practice as well as in the win over the Lancers.
“We got the win but we also executed really well,” Hazuga said of the victory at Eau Claire Immanuel. “I’m looking to see a carryover to see some consistency where we can actually do that no matter who we’re playing. That’s really our only focus. I know we can do some things, it’s can we do it against everybody.”
That ‘everybody’ includes the always-strong Western Cloverbelt Conference, a league the Hornets finished in a tie for seventh in with Thorp a season ago. Cadott returns to action at home on Nov. 27 against Cornell before opening league play against Eau Claire Regis on Nov. 30. Overall the Hornets play six of their next eight games at home before the holiday break.
“We’re going to be scrappy and we’re going to be fun to watch,” Hazuga said of his team. “We have an opportunity to be a deep team, which hasn’t always been the case the last few years. So there’s a lot of excitement there in those three things.”
